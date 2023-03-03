LYNCHBURG — The Floyd County girls and Glenvar boys dominated on Wednesday and Thursday at the VHSL combined Class 1/2 indoor track and field championships at Liberty University.

Glenvar won the boys state championship at the two-day meet with 58 points, finishing nine points ahead of runner-up Bruton (49). The Floyd County boys finished fifth with 35.5 points.

Floyd County won the girls state championship with 55 points, finishing 11 points clear of runner-up Poquoson (44). The Glenvar girls finished fifth with 37 points.

Glenvar’s Heath Bowker won the boys 500 meters in 1:08.20 and teamed up with Jackson Swanson, Zach Curfiss and Avone Noel to win the 4x200 relay in 1:33.25. Heath Bowker, Caeden Bowker, Colby Thompson and Curfiss won the 4x400 relay in 3:29.88.

Glenvar’s Sydney Loder won the girls 300 meters (41.10), 55-meter hurdles (8.59) and high jump (5-02).

Aubrey Quesenberry, Reagan Lynch, Leah Altizer and Mia Spangler helped Floyd County win the girls 4x400 relay in 4:14.73.

Floyd County’s Jaxon Brewer won the boys triple jump (44-07.50), while Radford’s David Woodward won the boys long jump (22-01).

Parry McCluer’s Kovyk Chandler won the boys 1,600 (4:32.38) and 3,200 (9:46.72).

Kayman Atwell, Autumn Green, Isabella Payan and Tess Somervell helped Chilhowie win the girls 4x200 relay in 1:51.93.

Martinsville’s Jamal Jones won the boys 300 meters (35.30) and 55 meters (6.36).