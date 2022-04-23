Glenvar boys, Floyd County girls win team titles in Buffalo Invitational track & field

FLOYD -- Glenvar's Tyler Johnson and Floyd County's Mia Spangler each won two events Friday night to lead their teams to victories in the Buffalo Invitational track and field meet at Floyd County High School.

Johnson swept the 110-meter hurdles (15.84 seconds) and 300 hurdles (40.88) as Glenvar outscored Floyd 123-89 to win the boys title.

Spangler took the long jump (16-6 1/4) and triple jump (34-2) as Floyd County won the girls meet 112-89 over Glenvar.

Martinsville's Jahmal Jones, Parry McCluer's Trey Orren and Radford's David Woodward also were double winners on the boys side.

Jones swept the 100 (10.73) and 200 (22.87), Orren took the shot put (49-7) and discus (118-3), and Woodward won the long jump (21-10) and triple jump (43-2 1/2).

Glenvar's Sydney Loder claimed the 100 hurdles (16.60) and 300 hurdles (50.51) in the girls meet.

Other top efforts included Radford's Elliott Grayson in the boys high jump (6-6) and Glenvar's Carly Wilkes in the girls 1,600 (5:20.75).

BUFFALO INVITATIONAL

Boys team scores

1. Glenvar (Glen) 123, 2. Floyd County (Flo) 89, 3. Narrows (Narr) 68, 4. Bassett (Bass) 49 1/2, 5. Radford (Rad) 46, 6. Auburn (Aub) and Parry McCluer (PM) 38, 8. Martinsville (Mart) 37, 9. Cave Spring (CS) 26, 10. George Wythe (GW) 23, 11. Giles (Gil) 21, 12. tie, Grayson County (Gray) and Carroll County (Carr) 20, 14. Patrick County (Pat) 18, 15. PH-Glade Spring (PH-G) 15 1/2, 16. Fort Chiswell (Fort) 12, 17. Marion (Marn) 9, 18. Eastern Montgomery (EM) 5, 19. Chilhowie (Chil) 4.

Boys results

1,600 sprint medley relay: 1. Floyd County 4:04.99, 2. Bassett 4:11.99, 3. Glenvar 4:26.79; 3,200 relay: Glenvar 9:16.87, 2. Patrick County 9:24.48, Bassett 9:41.83; 110 hurdles: 1. Johnson (Glen) 15.84, 2. Thompson (Gray) 16.25, 3. Graham (Aub) 16.40; 100: 1. Jones (Mart) 10.73, 2. Swanson (Glen) 10.97, 3. DeHart (Aub) 11.46; 1,600: 1. Chandler (PM) 4:38.74, 2. Wall (Narr) 4:42.02, 3. Baldwin (Flo) 4:44.43; 400 relay: 1. Glenvar 44.13, 2. Martinsville 45.05, 3. Cave Spring 45.23; 400: 1. Steele (Rad) 53.00, 2. McCroskey (Narr) 53.56, 3. Thompson (Glen) 53.98; 300 hurdles: 1. Johnson (Glen) 40.88, 2. Thompson (Gray) 40.99, 3. Graham (Aub) 43.23; 800: 1. Baldwin (Flo) 2:09.12, 2. Chandler (PM) 2:09.37, 3. Beegle (Flo) 2:11.08; 200: 1. Jones (Mart) 22.87, 2. Swanson (Glen) 23.36, 3. Woodward (Rad) 23.96; 3,200: 1. Wall (Narr) 10:46.32, 2. Norman (Glen) 10:59.90, 3. Weaver (Flo) 11:00.41; 1,600: 1. Bassett 3:42.67, 2. Glenvar 3:50.61, 3. Floyd County 3:50.91; High jump: 1. Grayson (Rad) 6-6, 2. Griffiths (CS) 6-2, 3. Tomlinson (Fort) 5-10; Long jump: 1. Woodward (Rad) 21-10, 2. Jones (Mart) 20-8, 3. Masten-Hale (GW) 20-2; Triple jump: 1. Woodward (Rad) 43-2 1/4, 2. Brewer (Flo) 41-3, 3. Montgomery (Carr) 37-18; Shot put: 1. Orren (PM) 49-7, 2. Woodson (Glen) 39-6, 3. Hudson (PH-G) 38-1 1/2; Discus: 1. Orren (PM) 118-3, 2. Edwards (Gil) 116-9, 3. Lester (Fort) 113-7.

Girls team scores

1. Floyd County 112, 2. Glenvar 89, 3. Auburn 73, 4. George Wythe 62 1/3, 5. Narrows 50, 6. Chilhowie 39, 7. Fort Chiswell 38, 8. Giles 28, 9. Martinsville 26, 10. Bassett 24, 11. Carroll County 20 2/3, 12. Patrick County 20, 13. tie, Marion and Eastern Montgomery 18, 15. Cave Spring 15, 16. Parry McCluer 12, 17. Roanoke Valley Christian (RVC) 8, 18. Radford 3.

Girls results

1,600 sprint medley relay: 1. Floyd County 4:48.99, 2. Bassett 5:16.47, 3. Glenvar 5:22.45; 3,200 relay: Glenvar 10:55.82, 2. Patrick County 11:29.04, 3. Floyd County 11:33.43; 100 hurdles: 1. Loder (Glen) 16.60, 2. White (Gil) 18.51, 3. Richardson (GW) 18.79; 100: 1. Mitchell-Hairston (Mart) 13.12, 2. Blaker (Narr) 13.48, 3. Turner (Aub) 13.48; 1,600: 1. Wilkes (Glen) 5:20.75, 2. Keller (RVC) 6:02.27, 3. Shepard (Narr) 6:25.47; 400 relay: 1. Cave Spring 51.24, 2. George Wythe 52.56, 3. Martinsville 53.88; 400: 1. Benson (Flo) 1:02.33, 3. Tate (GW) 1:03.84, 3. Faulkner (GW) 1:04.61; 300 hurdles: 1. Loder (Glen) 50.51, 2. Alderman (Fort) 54.37, 3. Montgomery (Carr) 55.62; 800: 1. Eller (Glen) 2:35.13, 2. Somervell (Chil) 2:38.38, 3. Benson (Flo) 2:38.62; 200: 1. Tate (GW) 27.89, 2. Faulkner (GW) 28.22, 3. Lewis (Aub) 28.32; 3,200: 1. Lafon (Aub) 13:17.23, 2. Rosenbaum (Aub) 13:24.18, 3. Blevins (Flo) 13:24.54; 1,600 relay: 1. Glenvar 4:23.13, 2. Floyd County 4:26.32, 3. Chilhowie 4:43.53; High jump: 1. Cox (Marn) 4-10, 2. Spangler (Flo) 4-10, 3. Alderman (Fort) 4-8; Long jump: 1. Spangler (Flo) 16-6 1/4, 2. Brown (Fort) 15-1 1/2, 3. Manns (Chil) 15-1; Triple jump: 1. Spangler (Flo) 34-2, 2. Manns (Chil) 33-0, 3. Steele (Gil) 32-7; Shot put: 1. Hollins (Aub) 38-8, 2. McGlothlin (Narr) 36-0, 3. Cash (PM) 31-9; Discus: 1. McGlothlin (Narr) 104-1, 2. Hollins (Aub) 103-6, 3. Torres (Flo) 96-6.