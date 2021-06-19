Glenvar boys soccer wins its 1st region title

Despite having just one senior on the roster, the Glenvar boys soccer team has accomplished an unprecedented feat in program history.

Maddox Fisher and Riley Geddes scored second-half goals as the Highlanders defeated Appomattox County 2-1 in the Region 2D championship game Saturday at Highlander Stadium, claiming the school’s first regional title.

The Highlanders, who won all three of their regional games by one goal, will travel to face Graham early this week in the VHSL Class 2 semifinals.

“I think this definitely cements how hard our team has worked,” Geddes said. “I’m really proud of these guys. We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season. There’s a lot of underclassmen on this team. We don’t have an old team.”

Geddes scored a classy goal in the 61st minute on a brilliant individual effort. Dribbling toward the left side of the box, he spun away from two defenders and rifled the ball into the upper-right corner of the net from 20 yards out to give Glenvar a 2-0 lead.

“I knew once I got past the first guy and I was able to turn, I was able to pick my head up,” Geddes said.