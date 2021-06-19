Glenvar boys soccer wins its 1st region title

Despite having just one senior on the roster, the Glenvar boys soccer team has accomplished an unprecedented feat in program history.
Maddox Fisher and Riley Geddes scored second-half goals as the Highlanders defeated Appomattox County 2-1 in the Region 2D championship game Saturday at Highlander Stadium, claiming the school’s first regional title.
The Highlanders, who won all three of their regional games by one goal, will travel to face Graham early this week in the VHSL Class 2 semifinals.
“I think this definitely cements how hard our team has worked,” Geddes said. “I’m really proud of these guys. We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season. There’s a lot of underclassmen on this team. We don’t have an old team.”
Geddes scored a classy goal in the 61st minute on a brilliant individual effort. Dribbling toward the left side of the box, he spun away from two defenders and rifled the ball into the upper-right corner of the net from 20 yards out to give Glenvar a 2-0 lead.
“I knew once I got past the first guy and I was able to turn, I was able to pick my head up,” Geddes said.
“I saw the keeper was pushed up a little bit on the front post, so I thought I had an opening. I got real excited, because I didn’t have the best first half. I was kind of down on myself, but brought it back.”
Said coach Josh Jones: “He’s district player of the year, and that’s not an accident. He’s taken big shots for us all year.”
The Raiders, though, came right back. Just one minute later, Tye Robertson scored on an assist from Corey Williams to cut the lead in half and set up a tense final 20 minutes.
“It was kind of disappointing that they got that goal without us even getting the ball back,” Jones said. “This tournament we’ve done a good job of keeping things tight, I guess. It’s only fitting to win 2-1.”
After a scoreless first half, Fisher struck just 40 seconds into the second half to give Glenvar the lead. After accepting a pass from Geddes, he found a crease in the right side of the box and slashed a low shot inside the left post.
The Highlanders thought they had a goal just three minutes into the game. Sophomore midfielder Colin Clapper delivered a gorgeous free kick from about 35 yards out that found the head of streaking teammate Erwin Montanez, who nodded the ball into the net.
The Glenvar celebration was cut short, however, as the offside flag was up.
Four minutes later, Glenvar nearly broke through again. Clapper sent an inswinging corner kick toward the center of the box, which Zach Curfiss volleyed just under the crossbar.
Appomattox County keeper Trey Torrence made a leaping save to deny Curfiss, tipping the ball up and collecting it as he fell to the ground.
Appomattox County’s best chance of the first half came in the 32nd minute. Sophomore midfielder Billy O’Neill arced a corner kick over the crowd inside the 6-yard box.
Stephen Zdgiebloski was there to produce a promising header, but it clanged off the crossbar.
The Highlanders won the majority of their aerial duels in the final 20 minutes to see out the result.
“It was a battle,” Jones said. “It just goes to show how these guys battled the whole tournament. We have to regroup and recover a lot. It’s been a long week, and then we’ll go give it our best shot.”