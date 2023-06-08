BLACKSBURG — Despite the early start time, Glenvar got off to a fast start on the way to a state team title in boys tennis.

The Highlanders jumped out to a 4-2 lead over Bruton after singles and then clinched the championship with a 6-0, 6-1 win by Blaine Bishop and Alec Mcllwain in doubles to take the Class 2 title inside Virginia Tech’s Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center on Thursday.

“I’m really grateful for all of those that’s been a part of this, but I’m mostly proud for the boys. They deserve this,” Glenvar head coach Bob Haynie said.

With an 8:30 a.m. start top singles seed Marco Gustafson set the tone for the day picking up Glenvar’s first point with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Bruton’s Simphiwe Matabini in an hour and 15 minutes. After taking the first set, Gustafson broke Matabini’s serve in the first game of the second set and never looked back.

“I never played him (Matabini) before and I started out having trouble with his serve, but then I got into my grove,” Gustafson said. “I felt pretty confident after the first set because I had a lot left.”

Picking up Glenvar’s first win was important for the senior who hoped his success would carry over to his teammates on the adjacent courts.

“I didn’t think I would finish up that fast, but I hope it gives us some momentum for the other guys,” Gustafson said.

That seemed to be exactly what happened as seconds after Gustafson’s victory, #3 seed Logan Garner wrapped his match with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Anson Li to double the Highlanders’ advantage.

Glenvar’s #2 seed Mcllwain, playing on a court between Gustafson and Garner, would keep things rolling taking a 6-4, 6-4 win over Thomas Lienard.

The most dramatic singles match was between the #4 seeds where Glenvar senior Bishop rallied from a 2-5 second set deficit to take a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Max deWinter.

“At the beginning (of the second set) I just lost my touch. I then went back to my fundamentals and got it back,” Bishop said of his comeback effort.

Bruton was able to extend the match into doubles with victories from their #5 and #6 single seeds. Nick Felsman beat Beckett Wilkinson, 6-4, 6-2, and Leon Strain topped Ian Kelley, 6-4, 6-1.

The comeback effort, though, was short-lived as Bishop and Mcllwain wasted little time taking care of Bruton’s top doubles team of Matabini and Li to set off the Highlanders’ celebration.

Haynie noted he was particularly pleased with his team’s accomplishment considering just two years ago the Highlanders had only one returning starter on the squad.

“These guys two years ago all started from the beginning, but they believed in themselves and made it happen,” Haynie said.

Haynie, who retired from his teaching position this year, is unsure of whether he’ll continue as Glenvar’s tennis coach into next season.

“This probably will be my last hurrah,” Haynie said. “So, it means a lot that we got to the finals and made it happen.”