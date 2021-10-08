 Skip to main content
Glenvar carries first half surge into dominant victory over Floyd County
Glenvar carries first half surge into dominant victory over Floyd County

Jackson Swanson and Kyle Hanks each scored two touchdowns, and Glenvar High's defense was dominant for the second straight game, helping the host Highlanders to a 54-0 Three Rivers District football victory over Floyd County on Friday.

Glenvar's offense needed a couple of series to get into gear, but it had plenty of support from its defense which allowed Floyd County (4-2, 1-1) to 19 yards of total offense an just one first down in the first half.

The Highlanders (5-1, 2-0) got their first break of the night midway through the first quarter by stopping the Buffaloes on a fourth-and-one on the Floyd 38-yard line. Following a circus-like 17-yard catch and run by Mason Anderson that got Glenvar into the red zone for the first time, the Highlanders took the lead for good on a 9-yard reverse run by Swanson.

The second quarter was all Glenvar, which scored five TDs during that span and took a 40-0 lead into halftime.

 

Glenvar 54, Floyd County 0

Floyd County;0;0;0;0;—;0

Glenvar;6;34;14;0;—;54

First quarter

Glen — Swanson 9 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

Glen — Hanks 7 run (Anderson pass from Wolk)

Glen — Williams 41 pass from Wolk (kick failed)

Glen — Hanks 1 run (pass failed)

Glen — Anderson 59 pass from Wolk (Pierce kick)

Glen — Wolk 4 run (Pierce kick)

Third quarter

Glen — Swanson 65 pass from Wolk (Pierce kick)

Glen — Deel 22 pass from Taylor (Pierce kick)

