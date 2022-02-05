Glenvar claims Region 2C wrestling title, heads to states

RADFORD — After finishing fourth in last year’s state competition, Glenvar looks to be positioning itself for a move up the leaderboard when the Class 2 state wrestling tournament returns to Salem in two weeks.

The Highlanders placed eight wrestlers in the finals and took home five individual titles as they claimed the team championship at the Region 2C tournament on Saturday afternoon inside Radford High School.

Glenvar’s total of 223 points outpaced runner-up James River by 42.5 points. The Knights also won five individual titles to seal their second-place finish. Alleghany was third with 257.5 points.

The Highlanders’ winning effort was led by defending state champ Jake Cline. The junior remained undefeated on the season at 37-0 by holding off Appomattox County’s Franklin Gozin, winning a tight 6-4 decision in the 132 final.

“That was one of the tougher ones I’ve had," Cline said. "He attacked me more than I expected and got to me a little bit. I just had to stay calm and finish."

Along with an opportunity to repeat as a state champion, Cline says he’s looking forward to seeing what his fellow teammates can accomplish at the state level.

“These are great guys to practice with. I think we’ve got a great chance of winning it if we can keep this momentum going,” Cline said.

One of those teammates set the tone for Glenvar in the finals on Saturday when junior River Smith needed just 30 seconds to pin Martinsville’s Michael King in the 113 final. King came into the match with just one loss on the season.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Smith said of his quick win. “When the match started, I felt him out and I knew I could pin him.”

Glenvar got its other wins from Trey Lawrence at 145, Ethan Flowers at 152 and Chase Miller at 170.

James River brought a pair of defending state champions to Radford and neither senior disappointed as Hunter Forbes took the 160 final with a pinfall victory over Martinsville’s Jamier Manns at 1:52 and Carder Miller was victorious at 195 with a pinfall over Patrick County’s Tristan Hardy at 1:56.

Forbes admitted afterward that attempting to defend a state title has proved to be a difficult task.

“It’s like you have a target painted on our back, and the better you get the bigger it gets,” Forbes said.

Another James River senior achieved a rare feat as Chase Cuddy continued his quest for his first individual state title by winning his fourth straight regional crown. Cuddy earned a technical fall victory over Glenvar’s Ryan Kirby, 17-2, in the 126 title match. Cuddy’s best state finish was third two years ago.

“It feels good. It shows all of the hard work I’ve put in is finally paying off,” Cuddy said.

James River also got wins early in the finals from Xaiden Wynn at 106 and Craig Bowyer at 120.

The home team also had a successful afternoon as Radford got wins from sophomore Dawson Martin at 182 and Charlie Davis at 220.

Martin’s victory came against previously undefeated Josh Wright of Patrick County. Martin trailed in the final two-minute period, but rallied to take an 8-5 decision in front of the hometown fans, which he said gave the victory extra meaning.

“I just told myself to keep fighting until the final whistle blows,” Martin said. “This is great because Radford’s program had been going down, but we’re building it back up, and carrying on this tradition here is amazing.”

The other individual winners on the day were Alleghany’s Dontae Miller at 138 and Appomattox County’s C.J. Jones at 285.