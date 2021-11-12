Glenvar exploits pass defense to score win on the runs

Glenvar's passing game earned a reputation for its potency on the football field during the regular season.

Perhaps a lesser known offensive weapon was how the Highlanders could run the ball when it had the chance.

Patrick County gave Glenvar a chance in Friday's Region 2C quarterfinals game, and the Highlanders made the Cougars pay.

To be more specific, Kyle Hanks made them pay.

The junior running back carried the football 17 times for 185 yards, and scored three times to lead Glenvar into the region semifinals with a 56-14 win on the Highlanders' field.

"We're a really heavy pass team," said Hanks, who had 168 passing yards by halftime. "But tonight they were trying to cover the pass, so when I was looking for the linebackers, there was only one there. So I knew it was going to open up pretty well."

Glenvar (10-1) did find some passing lanes later in the first half once the Cougars were forced to give more attention to Hanks and the running game.

Highlanders quarterback Aiden Wolk threw for three TD passes after Glenvar had opened up a 28-0 lead. Two of those TD throws went to Dagan Williams and the other to Gabe Ford. Wolk, who had 168 passing yards, also ran for a score.