Glenvar falls in Region 2C softball championship

APPOMATTOX — Glenvar and Appomattox County each got one and only one good, clean, hard hit in a clutch situation Saturday.
The difference that gave Appomattox a 3-1 victory in the Region 2C championship was that two runs scored when the Raiders’ Kelsey Hackett sent a line drive to the right-center field alley. Glenvar got just one from Sophie McCulley’s double to the wall in the same area of the field.
Kayleigh Saunders scored from first base on McCulley’s hit, but it was the only damage the Highlanders could do against the strong pitching of left-handed junior Courtney Layne, who has three perfect games this season.
Layne scattered four hits, struck out 10 and walked two, but after the Highlanders (12-3) got back-to-back singles with two outs in the first inning, they never had more than one runner on base. Five were stranded.
Glenvar coach Lonnie Raines said Layne was able to use the outside part of the strike zone to great effect.
“We worked on outside pitching” Raines said. “We faced quite a few great pitchers in our division that we’ve come through, but that outside pitch, we didn’t get on top of it.”
Appomattox (13-0) is an offensive juggernaut that won the majority of its games by slaughter rule. Holding the potent Raider aluminum to just three runs on nine hits showed the balance of the teams, Raines said.
“We’re a powerful team, too. We’ve come a long way. It was a great game. It could have gone either way with a hit here or there.”
McKenna Shearer started the game and was charged with the first run of the game when Hackett, the first Raider to step in the batters box in the bottom of the first, tucked a hard grounder just inside the third base bag for a leadoff single. She then stole second.
Two pitches later, she stole third and catcher Lydia Taylor’s throw went into left field. Taylor Schoonover didn’t get a good handle on the ball and Hackett touched home.
McKenna gave up four hits, walked one and struck out one.
McCulley replaced McKenna in the circle with one on in the fourth.
After McCulley struck out the first batter she faced, Appomattox strung together three straight singles, culminating in Hackett’s two-RBI knock. It was the only time in the game three consecutive batters reached base.
When McKenna answered with her own RBI in the fifth, it was little consolation.
“That hit was a little too late in the game to get us going, but it was a spark,” Raines said. “It gave us hope.”
Glenvar’s season ends one step short of a long sought goal of making the state tournament, but Raines said the Highlanders will reload.