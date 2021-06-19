Glenvar falls in Region 2C softball championship

APPOMATTOX — Glenvar and Appomattox County each got one and only one good, clean, hard hit in a clutch situation Saturday.

The difference that gave Appomattox a 3-1 victory in the Region 2C championship was that two runs scored when the Raiders’ Kelsey Hackett sent a line drive to the right-center field alley. Glenvar got just one from Sophie McCulley’s double to the wall in the same area of the field.

Kayleigh Saunders scored from first base on McCulley’s hit, but it was the only damage the Highlanders could do against the strong pitching of left-handed junior Courtney Layne, who has three perfect games this season.

Layne scattered four hits, struck out 10 and walked two, but after the Highlanders (12-3) got back-to-back singles with two outs in the first inning, they never had more than one runner on base. Five were stranded.

Glenvar coach Lonnie Raines said Layne was able to use the outside part of the strike zone to great effect.

“We worked on outside pitching” Raines said. “We faced quite a few great pitchers in our division that we’ve come through, but that outside pitch, we didn’t get on top of it.”