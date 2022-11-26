Glenvar falls to Appomattox County in Region 2C final for second year in row

Glenvar entered its matchup against Appomattox County winning nine out of its last 10 games. The Glenvar High School football team had home-field advantage Friday in the Region 2C final.

But the Highlanders hot streak would mean nothing to an Appomattox County team on its own eight-game winning streak.

Appomattox County defeated Glenvar 38-34. The Raiders (10-3) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put away the game. Glenvar (9-4) had possession of the ball twice within the last 91 seconds.

The first of the team's final possessions was a 10-play drive starting from its 20-yard line. But on the 10th play of the drive, quarterback Brody Dawyot threw a screen pass to wide receiver Gabe Ford.

Then while Ford was running close to the first down marker, he got caught in a pileup and fumbled.

“It was definitely on me,” Ford said. “100% on me, nobody else. I got to do better. It definitely wasn't tucked, I thought I was down, but a call is a call.”

Ford's face showed despair after the fumble was ruled Appomattox ball, so his QB came over to cheer him up.

“I was telling him it’s good to keep your head up because we knew we were going to get the ball back,” Dawyot said.

Dawyot was right. Glenvar did get a chance to win the game after its defense forced its first stop of the second half.

Then Glenvar thought a miracle had happened as Jackson Swanson ran for a 75-yard punt return after already having an 85-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. But near the 33-yard line, a yellow flag was flew into the air. Appomattox QB Grayson Peterson was lying on the ground.

“That was a little risky, and he’s a fast little short kid,” Peterson said. “That got really scary for us. Well, the kid blocked me in the back, so it made my heart skip a beat.”

Peterson would go on to rush for 82 yards on 16 attempts. While completing five of six passes for 72 yards.

Glenvar's hopes of coming back would come down to 46.9 seconds from the Appomattox 43-yard line. Dawyot would start the drive with a completion to Nick Woodson, giving him 36 yards on three receptions. After stopping the clock with a spike, Dawyot completed another pass to Swanson for 14 yards. This reception would give Swanson 59 yards on five receptions. Then the team cooled down after Dawyot threw two straight incompletions.

The Highlanders had two downs left to avoid Appomattox County ending their season for the sixth straight time.

They fell short after a devastating interception thrown by Dawyot on third down.

“We called a play and it was covered. I didn’t know what to do and I didn't want to run out of bounds because that would have been wasted time,” Dawyot said. “So I tried to hit the open receiver, but it was a bad pass.”

Dawyot would finish the game 16 of 28 for 188 yards and one touchdown while throwing for two interceptions. He added 53 yards rushing on 13 attempts.

Glenvar lost last year’s Region 2D final to Appomattox County on an interception as well.

“We lost 27-21 and we gave up a pick-six,” Kevin Clifford said. “But, this game was much closer, it was back and forth. It was kind of like who had the ball last [would win the game].”

The game-sealing interception was caught by Virginia Tech commit Jonathan Pennix. He had 99 yards rushing on 17 carries and four touchdowns.

“This was special to me. I came here as a freshman and now this is my senior season,” Pennix said. “I had an injury [that caused me] to miss a couple of games. But, my teammates stepped up.”

Appomattox County will face the winner of Graham versus Ridgeview in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals.

Luckily for the Highlanders, Dawyot is only in his ninth-grade year at Glenvar High School. He plans to work hard to improve for next season.

“Getting in the gym and grinding on and off the field [this off-season],” Dawyot said.