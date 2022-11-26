Glenvar falls to Appomattox County in Region 2C final for third year in row

The Glenvar High School football team entered the Region 2C final against Appomattox County having won nine of its last 10 games.

Glenvar also had home-field advantage Friday.

But the Highlanders' hot streak would mean nothing to an Appomattox County team on an eight-game winning streak.

Appomattox County defeated Glenvar 38-34, marking the sixth straight season in which Glenvar's campaign ended with a playoff loss to the Raiders.

The Raiders (10-3) took a 38-34 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Virginia Tech commit Jonathan Pennix with four minutes left.

Glenvar (9-4) had two possessions in the final four minutes.

The first of the two possessions was a drive that started from Glenvar's 20-yard line.

On the 10th play of the drive, quarterback Brody Dawyot threw a screen pass to wide receiver Gabe Ford. But while Ford was running close to the first-down marker, he got caught in a pileup and fumbled with 91 seconds to go.

“It was definitely on me,” Ford said. “One hundred percent on me, nobody else. I got to do better. It definitely wasn't tucked, I thought I was down, but a call is a call.”

Ford's face showed despair after the fumble was ruled Appomattox ball, so his QB came over to cheer him up.

“I was telling him it’s good to keep your head up because we knew we were going to get the ball back,” Dawyot said.

Dawyot was right. Glenvar did get a chance to win the game after its defense forced its first stop of the second half.

Glenvar's Jackson Swanson, who had returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD in the second quarter, returned the Appomattox punt 75 yards for an apparent touchdown that would have given his team the lead.

But near the AC 33-yard line, a yellow flag had flown into the air. Appomattox's Grayson Peterson was lying on the ground.

“That was a little risky, and he’s a fast, little, short kid,” Peterson said. “That got really scary for us. Well, the kid blocked me in the back, so it made my heart skip a beat.”

So Glenvar had to begin its drive from the AC 43 with 46.9 seconds left. Dawyot started the drive with a completion to Nick Woodson. After stopping the clock with a spike, Dawyot completed another pass to Swanson for 14 yards. Then Dawyot threw two straight incompletions.

The Highlanders had two downs left to avoid Appomattox County ending their season in the regional final for the third straight year.

They fell short after a devastating interception thrown by Dawyot on third down.

“We called a play and it was covered. I didn’t know what to do and I didn't want to run out of bounds because that would have been wasted time,” Dawyot said. “So I tried to hit the open receiver, but it was a bad pass.”

The game-sealing interception was caught by Pennix. He also ran for 99 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries.

“This was special to me. I came here as a freshman and now this is my senior season,” Pennix said. “I had an injury [that caused me] to miss a couple of games. But my teammates stepped up.”

Peterson, the Appomattox QB, ran for 82 yards on 16 carries and completed five of six passes for 72 yards.

Dawyot completed 16 of 28 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. He added 53 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Swanson had five catches for 59 yards.

Glenvar lost last year’s Region 2C final to Appomattox County on an interception as well.

“We lost 27-21 and we gave up a pick-six,” Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said. “But this game was much closer. It was back and forth. It was kind of like who had the ball last [would win].”

Appomattox County advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals.

Luckily for the Highlanders, Dawyot is only a ninth-grader. He plans to work hard in the offseason.

“Getting in the gym and grinding on and off the field,” Dawyot said.