Glenvar fends off Floyd County in Region 2C softball

The Glenvar High School softball team remains on a roll.
The second-seeded and host Highlanders fended off sixth-seeded Floyd County 4-3 in a Region 2C semifinal Thursday.
Glenvar (12-2) is three wins away from a state title.
"The past four years, that's what we talked about. That's our goal," said Glenvar second baseman Madison Martinez, who had two hits and one RBI.
"We've been working for this all season, so we're ready."
Martinez, who will be a nonplaying student at Bridgewater College in the fall, was one of six 2021 seniors in Glenvar's starting lineup Thursday.
Three of those six will be playing college softball next spring — Albion recruit McKenna Shearer, who was the winning pitcher Thursday; Concord recruit Courtney Raines; and Emory & Henry recruit Lydia Taylor.
"A lot of us have been together since middle school, so we've really become a family and worked for six, seven years," Martinez said. "We really work together."
Glenvar coach Lonnie Raines said the team's chemistry has been a plus.
"That's the first time we've had that in a long time," he said.
After not getting to play last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Highlanders have been enjoying this season.
"It's amazing to be able to finish strong," Martinez said. "Last year was rough."
Shearer (6-1) and reliever Sophie McCulley combined on a two-hitter. McCulley held the Buffaloes scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings to earn the save.
The Highlanders banged out nine hits off Emory & Henry recruit Olivia Yates.
"They have a good 1 through 9 [in the batting order]," Yates said. "They're all really good hitters."
Yates is a good hitter herself. She belted a two-run homer off Shearer in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 4-3.
"I didn't really watch where it was going [after hitting it], but I just heard everybody screaming," Yates said.
Lonnie Raines pulled Shearer after the fifth inning.
In the sixth, Gracenne Clinger of the Buffaloes (9-6) singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
But Taylor, the catcher, made a pickoff throw to shortstop Courtney Raines, who tagged Clinger out to end the threat.
Floyd County coach Meaghan Rookstool argued the "out" call to no avail.
"The umpire made the call and that's what we have to live with," Rookstool said.
Glenvar took a 3-0 lead in the second inning.
Izzy Shearer had an infield hit. McCulley reached first base on a fielder's choice grounder, with Shearer reaching second on an error on that play. Shearer advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a wild pitch. Madison Donoho hit an RBI grounder. After Taylor Schoonover doubled, Martinez had an RBI single.
The visitors scored once in the third on a walk, error, walk and Morgan Harris' run-scoring sacrifice fly. With runners on first and second, Shearer enticed Hallie Williams to hit a fielder's choice grounder to escape additional damage.
Glenvar scored once in the fourth. After Donoho singled, courtesy runner Kayleigh Saunders stole second. Martinez singled and Sarah Kate Tozier hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly.