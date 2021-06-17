Glenvar fends off Floyd County in Region 2C softball

The Glenvar High School softball team remains on a roll.

The second-seeded and host Highlanders fended off sixth-seeded Floyd County 4-3 in a Region 2C semifinal Thursday.

Glenvar (12-2) is three wins away from a state title.

"The past four years, that's what we talked about. That's our goal," said Glenvar second baseman Madison Martinez, who had two hits and one RBI.

"We've been working for this all season, so we're ready."

Martinez, who will be a nonplaying student at Bridgewater College in the fall, was one of six 2021 seniors in Glenvar's starting lineup Thursday.

Three of those six will be playing college softball next spring — Albion recruit McKenna Shearer, who was the winning pitcher Thursday; Concord recruit Courtney Raines; and Emory & Henry recruit Lydia Taylor.

"A lot of us have been together since middle school, so we've really become a family and worked for six, seven years," Martinez said. "We really work together."

Glenvar coach Lonnie Raines said the team's chemistry has been a plus.

"That's the first time we've had that in a long time," he said.