Glenvar girls hold double-digit lead for most of game, defeat Appomattox County

The Highlanders’ girls scored the first nine points of the game on Friday and held a double-digit lead for all but the first 5 minutes of their Region 2C first-round game.

Rhyan Harris scored nine of her 27 points in the first quarter to help Glenvar (10-13) seize control of the contest and earn another shot at Radford which was one of four teams in Region C to get byes into the quarterfinal.

"We were well-prepared and had scouted this team really well," said Harris, a junior. "We worked on extra conditioning to get ready for this run and we worked on our shooting."

McKenzie Harris added nine points for the Highlanders, who led 32-9 at halftime.

Monday's game at Radford will be the third time the two teams have played each other in 18 days. The Bobcats (12-6) have won six straight games since snapping a five-game losing streak. Radford won both of the previous matchups with Glenvar — 59-52 at Radford on Feb. 3, and 58-44 a week later on the Highlanders' court.

"Radford is a great team, they have four seniors who start," Glenvar coach Jeff Johnson said. "They're a good team. We've seen them twice and we're going to have to play really well."

Appomattox County (3-13) got six points apiece from Sarai Glover and Macee Hargis.

Glenvar 49, Appomattox County 26

APPOMATTOX COUNTY (3-13)

Moore 0 0-0 0, Nolen 1 0-0 2, McCullough 0 0-0 0, Mills 1 0-0 3, Toxler 2 0-0 4, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Glover 3 0-0 6, Wlkerson 2 0-0 5, Hargis 2 2-2 6. Totals 11 2-2 26.

GLENVAR (10-13)

M. Harris 3 3-5 9, Casil 0 0-0 0, Luper 3 1-2 7, Anderson 0 0-0 0, R. Harris 10 7-10 27, Keen 1 0-0 2, McCulley 2 0-0 4, Hopkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-17 49.

Appomattox County;5;4;7;10;--;26

Glenvar;18;14;9;8;--;49

3-point goals -- Appomattox County 2 (Mills, Wilkerson). Total Fouls -- Appomattox County 13, Glenvar 2. Fouled out -- None.

