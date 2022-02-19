Glenvar girls hold double-digit lead for most of game, defeat Appomattox County

The Highlanders’ girls scored the first nine points of the game on Friday and held a double-digit lead for all but the first 5 minutes of their Region 2C first-round game.

Rhyan Harris scored nine of her 27 points in the first quarter to help Glenvar (10-13) seize control of the contest and earn another shot at Radford which was one of four teams in Region C to get byes into the quarterfinal.

"We were well-prepared and had scouted this team really well," said Harris, a junior. "We worked on extra conditioning to get ready for this run and we worked on our shooting."

McKenzie Harris added nine points for the Highlanders, who led 32-9 at halftime.

Monday's game at Radford will be the third time the two teams have played each other in 18 days. The Bobcats (12-6) have won six straight games since snapping a five-game losing streak. Radford won both of the previous matchups with Glenvar — 59-52 at Radford on Feb. 3, and 58-44 a week later on the Highlanders' court.

"Radford is a great team, they have four seniors who start," Glenvar coach Jeff Johnson said. "They're a good team. We've seen them twice and we're going to have to play really well."

Appomattox County (3-13) got six points apiece from Sarai Glover and Macee Hargis.