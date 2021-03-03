 Skip to main content
Glenvar girls, Parry McCluer boys claim Class 2/Class 1 indoor track team titles
glenvar track

Glenvar's Delaney Eller (from left), Carrie Horrell, Carly Wilkes and Sydney Loder celebrate after competing in the state indoor track meet Wednesday. Glenvar's girls team won the state title.

 Courtesy of Bekka Loder

Glenvar’s girls team and Parry McCluer’s boys could have driven to the VHSL Class 2/Class 1 indoor track and field meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg in a station wagon.

Or maybe in a Mini-Cooper.

Regardless, both teams had enough horsepower Wednesday to claim state championships.

Glenvar’s girls — with just four athletes competing — put up 65 points and edged runner-up Poquoson by seven points after winning the final event of the day, the 1,600-meter relay.

“I took four girls competing and one alternate,” Glenvar coach Bekka Loder said. “Four girls won state.”

Junior Carly Wilkes and sophomore Sydney Loder were not just along for the ride.

Wilkes swept the 1,600 (4 minutes, 53.33 seconds) and 1,000 (3:00.41), while Loder, the coach’s daughter, won the 55-meter hurdles (9.76) and placed second in the 300 and third in the high jump.

Wilkes beat her winning time in last year’s 1,600 by more than 15 seconds.

The Highlanders needed to finish no worse than fourth in the 1,600 relay to clinch the team championship, but the foursome of Wilkes, Loder, Delaney Eller and Carrie Horrell closed the deal in style by winning in 4:31.03.

Eller and Horrell provided 11 team points by placing third and fourth, respectively, in the 500.

Glenvar’s 65 points outdistanced runner-up Poquoson (58) and third-place James River (54), which had a strong meet with three first-place finishes.

Less than a month ago, Glenvar wasn’t even certain the Highlanders would even make it to the starting line because of COVID-19 restrictions on competition.

“At the start of the season we didn’t know if we would ever have a meet or touch foot on a track besides practicing on our own,” Bekka Loder said.

“I went full-tilt as if we were going to go to regionals and go to state. I put the kids exactly where I knew they would succeed, not only for themselves but also for the team.”

Parry McCluer took just five boys to Lynchburg, but the Fighting Blues successfully defended the indoor title they won in 2020.

PM edged Altavista 58-56 and scored all its points in just four events.

Trevor Tomlin swept the 1,600 (4:41.91) and 3,200 (10:20.80), Brenden Plogger won the 1,000 (2:44.70) and Zavery Wallace took the shot put (47-5 1/2) for Parry McCluer.

Kedryn Chandler gave PM a second-place finish in the 3,200 and a third-place efford in the 1,600. Omar Massenburg was fifth in the shot.

“We scored all our points in four events,” PM coach Chris Poluikis said.

Poluikis was unsure whether PM had the horses to repeat, considering the Blues graduated a host of talented distance runners that keyed the 2019 Class 1 cross country championship.

“Last year ... we had to screw up not to win,” Poluikis said. “The difference with [this year] was, I knew we could win but everything had to go perfect.”

Altavista could have tied Parry McCluer by winning the 1,600 relay, but the Colonels finished a close second behind George Wythe.

Timesland athletes won nine of the 15 boys events.

Rural Retreat’s Chris Sizemore swept the long jump (20-9) and high jump (5-10), while teammate Lachen Streeby took the 500 (1:10.43).

Covington’s Mitchell Tallman went 13-2 to claim the pole vault.

In the girls meet, James River athletes won two individual events and one relay as Timesland athletes also took gold in nine events.

Vanessa Lima captured the 55 meters (7.79), while Holly Hylton won the long jump (15 feet, 1 inch). The Knights also won the 800 relay in 1:54.98.

Auburn and Floyd County also put girls in the winners’ circle.

Haley Hollins won the shot put (38-10) for Auburn, while sophomore Zoe Belshan placed first in the 3,200 (12:37.92).

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

VHSL CLASS 2/CLASS 1 INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Boys team scores

1. Parry McCluer 58, 2. Altavista 56, 3. Rural Retreat 44, 4. Auburn 42, 5. Bruton 41, 6. Staunton 38, 7. tie, Galileo and Appomattox County 33, 9. Tazewell 25, 10. tie, George Wythe and Glenvar 24, 12. Stuarts Draft 20, 13. Cumberland 19, 14. tie, Riverheads and Charles City 12, 16. tie, Patrick County and Alleghany 11, 18. tie, Covington and Central-Wise 10, 20. Poquoson 9, 21. Mathews 8, 22. Buffalo Gap 6, 23. tie, Holston and Grundy 4, 25. tie, PH-Glade Spring, Chilhowie and Union 3, 28. tie, Luray and John Battle 2.

Boys results

55 meters -- 1. J.Jones (Altavista) 6.53, 2. Bosserman (Staunton) 6.63, 3. Booker (Appomattox County) 6.72, 4. Delano (Glenvar) 6.81, 5. Apgar (Staunton) 6.83, 6. Hamm (Patrick County) 6.88, 7. Cobler (Holston) 6.91, 8. C.Jones (Bruton) 6.93.

300 -- 1. Jones (Bruton) 35.98, 2. Hamm (Patrick County) 37.01, 3. Bosserman (Staunton) 37.50, 4. Harris (Tazewell) 37.50, 5. Brooks (Altavista) 38.28, 6. Graham (Auburn) 38.40, 7. Sizemore (Rural Retreat) 38.47, 8. Perry (Stuarts Draft) 38.67.

500 -- 1. Streeby (Rural Retreat) 1:10.43, 2. Vaughan (Auburn) 1:10.77, 3. Thompson (Galileo) 1:11.49, 4. Loftis (Glenvar) 1:11.61, 5. Jones (George Wythe) 1:12.34, 6. Cross (Buffalo Gap) 1:12.46, 7. Dula (John Battle) 1:14.57, 8. Carter (Cumberland) 1:17.41.

1,000 -- 1. Plogger (Parry McCluer) 2:44.70, 2. Zearfoss (Glenvar) 2:45.53, 3. Minton (George Wythe) 2:49.05, 4. Kirk (Galileo) 2:50.83, 5. Kelly (Riverheads) 2:53.64, 6. Gomez-Hernandez (Galileo) 2:53.72, 7. Wincheski (Bruton) 2:53.78, 8. Rhudy (Tazewell) 3:06.76.

1,600 -- 1. Tomlin (Parry McCluer) 4:41.91, 2. Kelly (Riverheads) 4:44.12, 3. Chandler (Parry McCluer) 4:46.27, 4. Counts (Alleghany) 4:50.83, 5. Herndon (Galileo) 4:52.46, 6. Lohr (Bruton) 4:55.11, 7. Kawecki (Poquoson) 4:56.24, 8. Elswick (Grundy) 5:03.77.

3,200 -- 1. Tomlin (Parry McCluer) 10:20.80, 2. Chandler (Parry McCluer) 10:28.37, 3. Counts (Alleghany) 10:30.85, 4. Stearns (Mathews) 10:40.91, 5. Lohr (Bruton) 10:46.68, 6. Elswick (Grundy) 10:57.54, 7. Kawecki (Poquoson) 11:21.13, 8. Cromer (Buffalo Gap) 11:23.27.

55 hurdles -- 1. Reynolds (Central-Wise) 7.92, 2. Graham (Auburn) 8.44, 3. Carter (Cumberland) 8.49, 4. Cyrus (Altavista) 8.78, 5. McDonald (Cumberland) 8.79, 6. Belcher (PH-Glade Spring) 9.24, 7. Smith (Charles City) 9.63, 8. Lewis (Chilhowie) 9.85.

800 relay -- 1. Altavista 1:35.22, 2. Appomattox County 1:36.69, 3. Staunton 1:38.93, 4. Poquoson 1:39.44, 5. Stuarts Draft 1:43.60, 6. Bruton 1:45.64, 7. Holston 1:53.61, 8. Chilhowie 2:11.04.

1,600 relay -- 1. George Wythe 3:44.29, 2. Altavista 3:47.96, 3. Glenvar 3:49.19, 4. Galileo 3:50.04, 5. Rural Retreat 3:50.91, 6. Bruton 3:51.91, 7. Tazewell 3:59.60, 8. Chilhowie 4:00.14.

3,200 relay -- 1. Altavista 8:44.62, 2. Auburn 9:03.28, 3. Altavista 9:14.21, 4. Bruton 9:14.76, 5. George Wythe 9:24.70, 6. Mathews 9:30.70, 7. Buffalo Gap 9:40.24, 8. Tazewell 9:42.11.

High jump -- 1. Sizemore (Rural Retreat) 5-10, 2. Booker (Appomattox County) 5-10, 3. Jones (Bruton) 5-10, 4. Watkins (Stuarts Draft) 5-8, 5. Fomby (Stuarts Draft) 5-8, 6. Patterson (Tazewell) 5-2

Long jump -- 1. Sizemore (Rural Retreat) 20-9, 2. Cox (Altavista) 20-8 1/2, 3. Booker (Appomattox County) 20-8, 4. McDonald (Cumberland) 19-9, 5. Hasberry (Bruton) 19-3, 6. Streeby (Rural Retreat) 19-2, 7. Harris (Tazewell) 18-11, 8. Copeland (Appomattox County) 18-8.

Triple jump -- 1. Smith (Charles City) 42-6, 2. Bosserman (Staunton) 42-1 1/2, 3. Apgar (Staunton) 41j-4 1/2, 4. Sizemore (Rural Retreat) 40-11 3/4, 5. Copeland (Appomattox County) 40- 1/2, 6. Carter (Cumberland) 39- 1/2, 7. Harris (Tazewell) 35-1, 8. Mullins (Tazewell) 35-1.

Shot put -- 1. Wallace (Parry McCluer) 47-5 1/2, 2. Lee (Tazewell) 46- 1/2, 3. Watkins (Stuarts Draft) 45-10 1/2, 4. Cox (Altavista) 41- 1/2, 5. Massenburg (Parry McCluer) 40-3, 6. Davis (Union) 39-1 1/2, 7. Pence (Luray) 38-11 1/2, 8. Stephens (Auburn) 37-8.

Pole vault -- 1. Tallman (Covington) 13-2, 2. Vaughan (Auburn) 11-0, 3. Graham (Auburn) 10-0.

Girls team scores

1. Glenvar 65, 2. Poquoson 58, 3. James River 54, 4. Auburn 34, 5. Staunton 33, 6. Galileo 31, 7. tie, Bruton and Stuarts Draft 27, 9. Luray 23, 10. Radford 22, 11. Riverheads 21, 12. Charles City 20, 13. tie, Tazewell and Rural Retreat 19, 15. Floyd County 18, 16. George Wythe 16, 17. Altavista 15, 18. Patrick County 14, 19. PH-Glade Spring 12, 20. Mathews 11, 21. Cumberland 8, 22. Parry McCluer 7, 23. Appomattox County 6, 24. Narrows 5, 25. tie, Buffalo Gap, Northumberland, Chilhowie and J.I. Burton 2, 29. Holston 1.

Girls results

55 meters -- 1. Lima (James River) 7.79, 2. Parr (Staunton) 7.96, 3. Freeman (Stuarts Draft) 8.03, 4. Williams (Charles City) 8.06, 5. Faulkner (George Wythe) 8.09, 6. Belcher (Patrick County) 8.11, 7. Boston (Luray) 8.27.

300 -- 1. Peshehonoff (Poquoson) 44.04, 2. Loder (Glenvar) 44.46, 3. Faulkner (George Wythe) 45.70, 4. Allen (Altavista) 46.04, 5. Benson (Floyd County) 46.33, 6. Wallace (Riverheads) 46.95, 7. Kovesi (Buffalo Gap) 48.39, 8. Crigger (Rural Retreat) 48.56.

500 -- 1. Wallace 1:24.66, 2. Yurish (Staunton) 1:24.86, 3. Eller (Glenvar) 1:25.65, 4. Horrell (Glenvar) 1:29.84, 5. Mills (James River) 1:32.01, 6. Kopczynski (Poquoson) 1:32.96, 7. Kissoon (Bruton) 1:34.77, 8. Streeby (Rural Retreat) 1:40.01.

1,000 -- 1. Wilkes (Glenvar) 3:00.41, 2. Hastings-Crummey (Radford) 3:23.20, 3. Chandler (Parry McCluer) 3:24.80, 4. Whitley (Galileo) 3:25.94, 5. Grimes (Poquoson) 3:36.36, 6. Spakes (Poquoson) 3:42.14, 7. Rowe (Bruton) 3:45.38, 8. Zakhary (Galileo) 3:48.07.

1,600 -- 1. Wilkes (Glenvar) 4:53.33, 2. Hastings-Crummey (Radford) 5:47.37, 3. Keene (Tazewell) 5:53.89, 4. Vogel (Poquoson) 6:07.76, 5. Woods (Galileo) 6:14.00, 6. Lohr (Bruton) 6:21.84, 7. Sisk (Northumberland) 6:41.56, 8. Milhorne (Holston) 6:50.27.

3,200 -- 1. Belshan (Floyd County) 12:37.92, 2. Vogel (Poquoson) 13:14.54, 3. Keene (Tazewell) 13:15.02, 4. Mowery (Staunton) 13:41.85, 5. Saint (Auburn) 13:51.26, 6. Stone (Galileo) 13:53.48, 7. Garrett (Galileo) 13:57.89, 8. Mazingo (Parry McCluer) 14:08.11.

55 hurdles -- 1. Loder (Glenvar) 9.76, 2. Freeman (Stuarts Draft) 9.78, 3. Taylor (Mathews) 10.43, 4. Parr (Staunton) 10.61, 5. Thompson (George Wythe) 10.75, 6. Williams (Charles City) 11.12, 7. Niece (J.I. Burton) 11.27, 8. Flamm (Appomattox County) 11.37.

800 relay -- 1. James River 1:54.98, 2. Bruton 1:59.92, 3. Staunton 2:00.80, 4. Floyd County 2:03.89, 5. Patrick County 2:04.80, 6. Rural Retreat 2:07.66, 7. Chilhowie 2:09.47, 8. Cumberland 2:09.55

1,600 relay -- 1. Glenvar 4:31.03, 2. Poquoson 4:46.61, 3. Galileo 4:47.48, 4. Patrick County 4:52.99, 5. Bruton 4:58.21, 6. Tazewell 5:02.99, 7. George Wythe 5:06.70, 8. Mathews 5:22.40.

3,200 relay -- 1. Galileo 11:02.27, 2. Poquoson 11:03.77, 3. Radford 11:07.40, 4. Bruton 11:49.98, 5. Tazewell 12:32.47, 6. Patrick County 12:37.45, 7. Staunton 12:40.78.

High jump -- 1. Allen (Altavista) 5-2, 2. Wallace (Riverheads) 5-0, 3. Loder (Glenvar) 5-0, 4. Millner (Bruton) 4-10, 5. Boston (Luray) 4-10, 6. Taylor (Mathews) 4-10, 7. Marshall (James River) 4-6, Palaimo (Mathews) 4-4.

Long jump -- 1. Hylton (James River) 15-1, 2. Campbell (Luray) 14-11, 3. Henderson (Cumberland) 14-9 1/2, 4. Lima (James River) 14-9, 5. Crigger (Rural Retreat) 14-9, 6. King (Rural Retreat) 14-6 1/2, 7. Williams (Charles City) 14-1 1/2, 8. Streeby (Rural Retreat) 13-10.

Triple jump -- 1. Williams (Charles City) 33-8, 2. Marshall (James River) 33-1 1/2, 3. King (Rural Retreat) 32-9 1/2, 4. Campbell (Luray) 32-5 1/2, 6. Hylton (James River) 32-0, 7. Lima (James River) 32-0, 8. Crigger (Rural Retreat) 31-11 1/2.

Shot put -- 1. Hollins (Auburn) 38-10, 2. MacKinley Ottinger (PH-Glade Spring) 32-5, 3. Swicegood (Auburn) 32-0, 4. McGlothlin (Narrows) 31-10 1/2, 5. Osborne (PH-Glade Spring) 29-8 1/2, 6. Freeman (Stuarts Draft) 29-8 1/2, 7. Henderson (Cumberland) 29-6 1/2, 8. Robbins (Chilhowie) 28-6 1/2.

Pole vault -- 1. Wood (Stuarts Draft) 10-4, 2. Turman (Auburn) 7-6, 3. Epperly (Auburn) 7-0, 4. Flamm (Appomattox County) 7-0.

