Glenvar girls, Parry McCluer boys claim Class 2/Class 1 indoor track team titles

Eller and Horrell provided 11 team points by placing third and fourth, respectively, in the 500.

Glenvar’s 65 points outdistanced runner-up Poquoson (58) and third-place James River (54), which had a strong meet with three first-place finishes.

Less than a month ago, Glenvar wasn’t even certain the Highlanders would even make it to the starting line because of COVID-19 restrictions on competition.

“At the start of the season we didn’t know if we would ever have a meet or touch foot on a track besides practicing on our own,” Bekka Loder said.

“I went full-tilt as if we were going to go to regionals and go to state. I put the kids exactly where I knew they would succeed, not only for themselves but also for the team.”

Parry McCluer took just five boys to Lynchburg, but the Fighting Blues successfully defended the indoor title they won in 2020.

PM edged Altavista 58-56 and scored all its points in just four events.

Trevor Tomlin swept the 1,600 (4:41.91) and 3,200 (10:20.80), Brenden Plogger won the 1,000 (2:44.70) and Zavery Wallace took the shot put (47-5 1/2) for Parry McCluer.