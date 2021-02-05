Glenvar girls, Radford boys take titles in Region 2C/1C swim meet

CHRISTIANSBURG — Radford’s boys and Glenvar’s girls — reigning VHSL state champions — flexed their muscles with team titles Thursday night in the combined Region 2C/1C meet at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
Radford topped James River 164-76 for the boys crown as Graham Minarik and Stone Fisher each won two events.
Minarik captured the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 20.90 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.51), while Fisher swept the 50 freestyle (23.39) and 100 freestyle (52.89).
Reese Dunkenberger led Glenvar to the girls title by a 144-92 count over runner-up Radford by claiming the 100 freestyle (53.36) and 100 backstroke (58.58).
Galax’s Mia Llamas and George Wythe’s Tatum Robinson also were double winners.
Llamas took the 200 freestyle (2:00.37) and 500 freestyle (5:27.21), while Robinson won the 200 individual medley (2:10.64) and 100 butterfly (58.29).
REGION 2C/1C
At Christiansburg Aquatic Center
Boys team scores
1. Radford (Rad) 164, 2. James River (JR) 76, 3. Appomattox County (App) 57, 4. Glenvar (Glen) 49, 5. Giles (Gil) 25, 6. George Wythe (GW) 18, 7. Fort Chiswell (Fort) 16, 8. Galax (Gal) 10.
Boys results
200 medley relay — 1. Radford (Vaughan, Minarik, Wohlford, Fisher), 1:53.65, 2. James River 2:03.72, 3. Appomattox County 2:10.21, 4. Glenvar 2:30.71.
200 free — 1. Hart (Gil) 1:52.71, 2. King (Fort) 1:52.90, 3. Hartig (Rad) 2:25.33, 4. Moore (Rad) 3:07.56.
200 IM — 1. Minarik (Rad) 2:20.90, 2. Cullop (Rad) 2:32.58, 3. Mahaney (Gil) 2:36.57, 4. Campbell (Glen) 2:41.15.
50 free — 1. Fisher (Rad) 23.39, 2. Minnix (JR) 25.07, 3. Goodman (App) 26.55, 4. Wilson (JR) 26.75.
1-meter diving — 1. Shull (Rad) 372.20.
100 fly — 1. Wohlford (Rad) 59,61, 2. Wilson (JR) 1:07.12, 3. Goodman (App) 1:09.94, 4. Vaughan (Rad) 1:11.86.
100 free — 1. Fisher (Rad) 52.89, 2. Etzler (JR) 54.35, 3. Puckett (GW) 54.40, 4. Minnix (JR) 56.95.
500 free — 1. King (Fort) 5:04.38, 2. Hart (Gil) 5:41.64, 2. Lawson (GW) 6:38.74, 4. Hartig (Rad) 6:53.54.
200 free relay — 1. Radford (Wohlford, Hartig, Cullop, Fisher) 1:39.96, 2. James River 1:45.80, 3. Appomattox County 1:53.01, 4. Glenvar 2:06.82.
100 back — 1. Etzler (JR) 1:03.73, 2. Wohlford (Rad) 1:04.28, 3. Puckett (GW) 1:05.,60, 4. Drinkard (App) 1:09.05.
100 breast — 1. Minarik (Rad) 1:09.51, 2. Cullop (Rad) 1:14.94, 3. Jordan (Gal) 1:18.47, 4. Bell (JR) 1:23.42.
400 free relay — 1. Radford (Minarik, King, Shull, Cullop) 4:18.99, 2. Glenvar 5:36.29.
Girls team scores
1. Glenvar 144, 2. Radford 92, 3. George Wythe 71, 4. Galax 64, 5. Appomattox County 51, 6. Giles 32, 7. James River 30, 8. Fort Chiswell 8, 9. Narrows (Narr) 3.
Girls results
200 medley relay — 1. George Wythe (Dalton, Robinson, Sprano, Gomez) 1:58.20, 2. Glenvar 2:02.11, 3. Radford 2:11.60, 4. Appomattox County 2:15.47.
200 free — 1. Llamas (Gal) 2:00.37, 2. Thomas (App) 2:07.71, 3. Hall (Glen) 2:12.07, 4. Graham (Rad) 2:14.63.
200 IM — 1. Robinson (GW) 2:10.64, 2. Wilkes (Glen) 2:31.02, 3. Wilson (JR) 2:38.67, 4. Pope (Glen) 2:40.83.
50 free — 1. Griffith (Glen) 24.99, 2. Gomez (GW) 27.40, 2. Eller (Glen) 28.05, 4. Vinson (Rad) 28.24.
1-meter diving — 1. Bloomer (Rad) 306.35.
100 fly — 1. Robinson (GW) 58.29, 2. Thomas (App) 1:03.95, 3. Wilson (JR) 1:06.18, 4. Sprano (GW) 1:10.35.
100 free — 1. Dunkenberger (Glen) 53.36, 2. Griffith (Glen) 55.16, 3. Dalton (GW) 56.56, 4. Barnes (Rad) 1:04.44.
500 free — 1. Llamas (Gal) 5:27.21, 2. Hall (Glen) 5:59.80, 3. Graham (Rad) 6:02.96, 4. McMahon (Glen) 6:09.36.
200 free relay — 1. Glenvar (Eller, Pope, McMahon, Dunkenberger) 1:51.63, 2. Radford 1:56.63, 3. Appomattox County 1:58.51, 4. Galax 2:01.03.
100 back — 1. Dunkenberger (Glen) 58.58, 2. Dalton (GW) 1:02.74, 3. Dent (Rad) 1:09.14, 4. Vinson (Rad) 1:11.85.