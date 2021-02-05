Glenvar girls, Radford boys take titles in Region 2C/1C swim meet

CHRISTIANSBURG — Radford’s boys and Glenvar’s girls — reigning VHSL state champions — flexed their muscles with team titles Thursday night in the combined Region 2C/1C meet at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

Radford topped James River 164-76 for the boys crown as Graham Minarik and Stone Fisher each won two events.

Minarik captured the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 20.90 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.51), while Fisher swept the 50 freestyle (23.39) and 100 freestyle (52.89).

Reese Dunkenberger led Glenvar to the girls title by a 144-92 count over runner-up Radford by claiming the 100 freestyle (53.36) and 100 backstroke (58.58).

Galax’s Mia Llamas and George Wythe’s Tatum Robinson also were double winners.

Llamas took the 200 freestyle (2:00.37) and 500 freestyle (5:27.21), while Robinson won the 200 individual medley (2:10.64) and 100 butterfly (58.29).

REGION 2C/1C

At Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Boys team scores