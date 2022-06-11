Glenvar girls realize historic vision, take Class 2 soccer title

In the aftermath, euphoric teammates hit her so hard that she lost her contact lenses, but Jordin Crouch didn’t need 20/20 vision to see what she’d just accomplished.

She’d just won the Glenvar girls soccer team its first state title.

Crouch got behind the defense and slotted home the tie-breaking goal in the 70th minute, and the Highlanders rallied for a 2-1 victory over Poquoson in the VHSL Class 2 title game Saturday at Spartan Field.

Crouch pounced on a through-ball from the midfield and drew the Poquoson goalie off her line to deliver the shot, atoning for a similar play in which the freshman forward had missed the target moments earlier.

“Well, it was exciting,” Crouch said. “I was so mad at myself [on the previous attempt] because I shot it too early. It feels really good that right after that, the same play kind of happened and I was able to think before just taking it.”

Crouch stayed down for about a minute after scoring, her vision blurred and mind dazed upon absorbing a tackle that would have made Glenvar football coach Kevin Clifford proud.

“She got crushed!” Glenvar keeper Keira Booze said with a smile. “I was about to run over there, but I saw she was on the ground and was like, ‘OK, not gonna do that.’”

Eventually Crouch arose and helped Glenvar kill off the final 10 minutes, securing the biggest win in program history.

Glenvar (18-5) trailed the majority of this game. Kayla Romine, who’d scored an overtime goal Friday to put Poquoson (10-11) in the final, netted from close range in the fifth minute for a 1-0 lead.

That’s where the score stood at halftime, when Glenvar coach Kyleigh Drew gathered her players.

“We had 40 minutes to go,” Drew said. “My seniors, they’ve had a crappy couple of years [in the past], they feel like. They’ve had a year that they’ve worked hard for. I told them, ‘You’ve lost the district title. You’ve lost the region title. We can’t leave here without the state title.’ And they fought for it.”

Glenvar equalized in the 53rd minute on a goal from Rhyan Harris, who’d scored a hat trick in the opening 10 minutes of Friday’s semifinal victory. Urged all season to shoot more often from distance, Harris said that was in her mind when she took possession in space from about 25 yards away.

Harris sent her looping attempt just over the fingers of Poquoson’s goalie and under the crossbar to make it 1-1.

“We knew she had the ability to score from distance,” Poquoson coach Jeff Imgrund said. “It could have gone either way — an inch up or down, an inch lower, maybe would have had a chance to punch it out.

“It was a goal-scorer’s goal, and we’ve got to give her credit. She earned that one.”

The Highlanders clamped down defensively in front of Booze, a freshman who moved to goalie this season out of team need. She hadn’t played the position since the fourth grade.

“This game, I was really scared, because I knew this team was really good and that their goalie was way better than I could possibly be,” Booze said. “But I am really glad that I came to states with this specific team, because I know every single one of them believed in me, and that helped me.”

The tying goal put her on the highest alert.

“My reaction was, OK, we’re 1-1,” Booze said. “We have 20-something minutes in the game. We have to get another one. I cannot let another one in. I have to be a brick wall.

“Thank goodness that I have my defense, because without them, I’d be nothing.”

And now they’re all something none of their predecessors could say: state champions.

“It’s been the most amazing time of my life,” Crouch said. “It’s been so fun. I’m going to get emotional. It’s like what my coach says: The Dream Team. It’s like family. Every single one of us is like family.”

