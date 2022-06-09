Glenvar girls sweep Central-Woodstock to win Class 2 tennis title

BLACKSBURG — Glenvar captured the Class 2 state title on Thursday with a 5-0 win over Central-Woodstock at Virginia Tech’s Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.

The attention at the end of the match turned to Highlanders top seed Isabella Gustafson as she tried to put away Central-Woodstock’s Erika Hutton. Gustafson jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the decisive third set, but Hutton came within a point of tying it up.

“I started losing it, it's hard to admit,” Gustafson said.

Gustafson took a minute between sets to calm down.

“I just started playing with my racket,” Gustafson said. “I really get in my head and I just needed to focus on something else. I bounce the ball on the racket and do a few tricks, and that helps me.”

The strategy worked with Gustafson going on to win 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and winning the title for her team without giving up a point in the final game.

It was an emotional moment for a Glenvar team that’s saying goodbye to head coach Blaine Mills at the end of the season.

"I really can't describe it, a lot of these girls I taught in fourth grade,” Mills said. “It's been quite a whirlwind. I'm quite proud of them."

Mills told the team about a month into the season of his decision to step down, and they were eager to send him out on a high note.

Gustafson and her teammates were one of the first groups of kids Mills taught when he entered the district. Gustafson never envisioned her “absolute favorite” former teacher would become her tennis coach.

"It means so much to him, I know he wanted this win so badly and I'm so happy for him,” Gustafson said.

Glenvar and Central-Woodstock might not be done with each other. Gustafson and Hutton could face each other again in the individual finals if they both win their semifinal matchups on Friday. They are also on opposite sides of the brackets in the doubles semifinals.

Singles

No. 1 Isabella Gustafson (G) d. Erika Hutton (CW), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

No. 2 Avery Flynn (G) d. Mallory Hutton (CW), 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 Hannah Hylton (G) d. Hannah Borden (CW), 6-0, 7-5

No. 5. Dhruvi Patel (G) d. Grace May (CW), 6-3, 6-3

No. 6 Natalie McMahon (G) d. Madison Marston (CW), 6-0, 6-1

