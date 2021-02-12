Glenvar girls top Radford in Region 2C final as Harris scores 35

RADFORD – Olivia Harris scored a game-high 35 points for Glenvar to help lead the Highlanders to a 53-43 victory Friday night over Radford in the Region 2C girls basketball championship game.
Glenvar (7-4) will play at defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Gate City on Wednesday after sweeping the Three Rivers District trifecta of Floyd County, Giles, and Radford in the regionals this week.
“This feels great," Harris said. "We couldn’t have done this last year, but we put it together. “This is my final year so I’m real excited to get [a state title] this year.”
Radford (8-3) jumped out to an 11-3 lead and then a 14-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Harris, however, took over the game in the second quarter as she scored nine of the Highlanders’ 11 points in the period, helping Glenvar close the gap to 22-21 at halftime.
In the second half, the rest of the Highlanders really went to work.
"We talked things out in the locker room [at halftime] and got the 'W,' ” Harris said.
Glenvar picked up the defensive intensity to start the third quarter, going on a 9-2 run that produced a lead the visitors maintained the rest of the way.
Radford, which came into the regional as the No. 1 seed, got as close as 39-38 early in the fourth quarter when Laney Cline connected on back-to-back baskets to start the period.
Glenvar answered as Rhyan Harris hit a 3-pointer that started a 9-0 run that put the game away.
"We turned over the ball and Harris stole it a few times and got some layups," first-year Radford coach Timothy Worles said. "She made some plays that put them over the top."
Harris, who will play for the University of Lynchburg next season, iced the victory in the final minutes by going 7 of 8 from the foul line.
Even though they are both Three Rivers District members, this was the first matchup of the year between the squads due to scheduling changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Most of the Radford girls are back this year so we had an idea what they would do,” Glenvar coach Jeff Johnson said. “Our ladies did a fantastic job.”
Johnson added that a trip to the state semis has added meaning this year with the uncertainty surrounding the season. The Highlanders were cleared to play eight regular-season games against Roanoke County schools, splitting a pair with Region 3D finalist Cave Spring
"At one point we didn’t think we’d play,” Johnson said.
Radford, which lost only in the regular season to unbeaten Region 4D finalist Pulaski County and Region 3D finalist Carroll County, was led by Cline's 15 points.
"There are a lot of things I can say about this team," Worles said. "I’m proud of the way they faced adversity. I think it’s the first time we’ve been a #1 seed in regions. We accomplished so much in a weird season."
GLENVAR (7-4)
Donaldson 2 4-5 8, O.Harris 11 10-13 35, R.Harris 3 0-1 7, Luper 1 0-0 2, McCulley 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 15-21 53.
RADFORD (8-3)
Dean 4 4-4 14, Haley Whitt 2 0-0 6, Cline 6 3-3 15, Page 0 3-6 3, Conner 1 0-0 3, Turk 1 0-0 2, Hanah Whitt. Totals 14 10-13 43.
Glenvar;10;11;18;14;--;53
Radford;14;8;12;9;--;43
3-point goals –- Glenvar 4 (O.Harris 3, R.Harris), Radford 5 (Dean 2, Whitt 2, Conner). Total Fouls – Glenvar 13, Radford 19. Fouled out -- Whitt.