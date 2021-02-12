Glenvar girls top Radford in Region 2C final as Harris scores 35

RADFORD – Olivia Harris scored a game-high 35 points for Glenvar to help lead the Highlanders to a 53-43 victory Friday night over Radford in the Region 2C girls basketball championship game.

Glenvar (7-4) will play at defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Gate City on Wednesday after sweeping the Three Rivers District trifecta of Floyd County, Giles, and Radford in the regionals this week.

“This feels great," Harris said. "We couldn’t have done this last year, but we put it together. “This is my final year so I’m real excited to get [a state title] this year.”

Radford (8-3) jumped out to an 11-3 lead and then a 14-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Harris, however, took over the game in the second quarter as she scored nine of the Highlanders’ 11 points in the period, helping Glenvar close the gap to 22-21 at halftime.

In the second half, the rest of the Highlanders really went to work.

"We talked things out in the locker room [at halftime] and got the 'W,' ” Harris said.

Glenvar picked up the defensive intensity to start the third quarter, going on a 9-2 run that produced a lead the visitors maintained the rest of the way.