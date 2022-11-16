Glenvar heads to Class 2 volleyball title match

Glenvar, the reigning VHSL Class 2 state volleyball champion, will defend its title Saturday after defeating visiting Gate City 3-0 in a semifinal Tuesday night.

The Highlanders (25-0) had only lost one set all year. But in the first set against Gate City (24-8), the Highlanders trailed 7-1.

“We were just trying to adjust to a couple of different servers. I know that Gate City comes out firing in their first three rotations,” coach Mark Rohrback said. "I was telling myself coming into this match that these seniors are experienced players and we are going to face adversity. I just had to stay calm and confident in my players.”

Claire Griffith helped the Highlanders make a comeback, leading the team with 15 kills in the math.

“We did make a couple of hitting errors in the first set. We know that we're going to make an error,” Griffith said. "So when you get down 7-1, you know that you have to push back even harder and we have each other's back. So it just makes it so much easier.”

The Highlanders' first set was the closest. But once the team led 9-8, it never looked back. Glenvar won 25-22, 25-20, 25-17.

“We spend so much time together, so when we get down, we know we have each other's back,” Griffith said. “When we're up, we know we are going to continue playing hard for each other and it’s so fun to have so much fun with the people that you love.”

The Highlanders will face the winner of Wednesday night's Poquoson-East Rockingham semifinal for the title at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.

In the second set Tuesday, Glenvar struck first with a kill by Sydney Loder. The track and field hurdler used her athleticism to get multiple kills and do her part in stopping Gate City’s attempt to close the gap in the second set.

Loder would finish the game with five kills and seven blocks.

“When I leave the ground, I feel like I'm floating, especially when I can see the ball and I feel like I’m out there forever,” Loder said. “As soon as you hit the ground, everything is going fast again and it’s just a nice pause in the match.”

Loder is in her senior year at Glenvar and is exuberant for her final match.

“You just gotta leave it all out on the court. There’s nothing to hold back,” Loder said. "We gotta have fun. We’ve been saying that all year, no matter the challenge, we just have to have fun.”

The third set was filled with excitement, with Glenvar striking first and then going down 6-4. But, after regaining the lead at 7-6, Glenvar never trailed again.

Then something magical happened during the last few minutes of the third set. The crowd rose as Hannah Hylton caught fire and scored four of the last five Glenvar points. On her last kill, the crowd erupted as Hylton punched her team's ticket to the Class 2 state championship Saturday.

“It feels great once you finally get in the zone and you know that you can do whatever you want to do without making a mistake,” Hylton said. “And if I make a mistake, I know I need to move on to the next one.”

Rohrback was emotional when talking about Saturday's final.

“I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach these girls and I just can't say enough about the fact that they accepted me with open arms,” Rohrback said. “They have responded to the way I coach and I’m a very different style of coach. They have just said, 'We will play this game at a high level and we want to be pushed.’”