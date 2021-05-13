Glenvar names a new boys basketball coach from within

Cliff Bordewisch IV is a Glenvar man through and through.

When he’s cut, he likely bleeds green.

That part of his makeup might be one of the big reasons he is Glenvar’s new boys basketball coach.

Bordewisch, 40, is a 1999 Glenvar graduate.

He was a senior player on the Highlanders’ 1999 Group A championship team under Art Lawrence.

Bordewisch is concluding his seventh year as a social studies teacher at Glenvar, where he has worked in the boys program in various capacities including the past two years as the Highlanders’ middle school coach.

When the Glenvar job came open following the departure of Todd Mann after two years on the job, Bordewisch jumped at the chance to coach at what he called his “ideal destination.”

“I applied the last time and the timing wasn’t right,” he said. “They said they were looking for more sideline experience.

“I really hammered away at the Glenvar pedigree. I’ve been in the program. I know all the kids. And this is my dream job, the one I’ve been aiming at for so long. Being in charge of this program meant so much to me growing up.”