Glenvar names a new boys basketball coach from within

Cliff Bordewisch IV is a Glenvar man through and through.
When he’s cut, he likely bleeds green.
That part of his makeup might be one of the big reasons he is Glenvar’s new boys basketball coach.
Bordewisch, 40, is a 1999 Glenvar graduate.
He was a senior player on the Highlanders’ 1999 Group A championship team under Art Lawrence.
Bordewisch is concluding his seventh year as a social studies teacher at Glenvar, where he has worked in the boys program in various capacities including the past two years as the Highlanders’ middle school coach.
When the Glenvar job came open following the departure of Todd Mann after two years on the job, Bordewisch jumped at the chance to coach at what he called his “ideal destination.”
“I applied the last time and the timing wasn’t right,” he said. “They said they were looking for more sideline experience.
“I really hammered away at the Glenvar pedigree. I’ve been in the program. I know all the kids. And this is my dream job, the one I’ve been aiming at for so long. Being in charge of this program meant so much to me growing up.”
Bordewisch first worked in Glenvar’s JV program in the early 2000s when he was employed at Mac and Bob’s Restaurant in Salem.
He acquired a teaching degree from Radford University and made a career change, joining Glenvar’s faculty in 2014 upon completion of his student teaching requirement.
Glenvar reached the VHSL Class 2 quarterfinals and finished 13-14 in Mann’s first season in 2019-20.
The Highlanders, led by junior guard Stephen Barber, finished 3-6 in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, advancing to the Region 2C semifinals where the Highlanders lost to Radford.
Bordewisch has lofty goals for the program.
“I can continue to learn and work on the X’s and O’s and those type of things, but I know what Glenvar basketball is supposed to be,” he said. “I come from an era when it was the top dog, as far as four- or five-year span when we were in the state tournament every year.”