Glenvar outpaces Floyd, headed to first state championship volleyball match since 2006

The mascot for Glenvar High School’s volleyball team is the Highlander.
Maybe it should be the Octopus.
A sea of green-sleeved arms sent balls over the net with ferocity Tuesday night, powering Glenvar to a 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11 victory over Floyd County in a VHSL Class 2 semifinal.
The. Octopi, oops, Highlanders, will play for their first state championship since 2006 at 2:15 p.m. Saturday when they face Central-Woodstock at Salem Civic Center.
“It’s great,” Glenvar junior outside hitter Claire Griffith said. “This is all of our first-ever state tournament, so it’s crazy to go to the finals.”
Griffith led Glenvar (22-3) with 22 kills. Bailey Conner, the team’s lone senior, added 15, but the Highlanders also got eight from Natalie McMahon and six apiece from Cara Butler and Sydney Loder.
The entire Glenvar machine was humming as Butler had 27 assists and 21 digs, Audrey Conner supplied 26 assists, 11 digs and three aces, and libero Hannah Hylton had 34 digs and two aces.
Want blocks?
Daisy Ann Dawyot had five, while Griffith sent back three.
“I’ll give it to Glenvar, they played great,” Floyd County coach Carrie Chaffin said.
The Highlanders got off to a quick start in all three sets they won, a 4-0 lead in the first, a 7-0 margin in the third and a decisive 7-1 edge in the fourth.
Floyd County (23-3) set a single-season school record for wins, but the Buffaloes could not solve the Glenvar puzzle after defeating the Highlanders in their first Three Rivers District match in Floyd.
Other than spotting the Buffaloes a 7-0 lead in the second set, Glenvar had too much firepower and too few holes in the defense, repeating last week’s 3-1 victory in the Region 2C final in Floyd.
And the Highlanders did it with a lone senior on the roster and after losing standout athlete Rhyann Harris to an injury during the regular-season loss to Floyd
“We knew we had to come out strong, because they are very, very scrappy,” Griffith said. “We knew we had to bring the energy the whole time.”
The pivotal point in the match came in the third set, which Glenvar led 23-14 before Floyd dug deep.
The Buffaloes, sparked by four kills from Jaycee Chaffin, went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 23-21 as the noise level in the packed Glenvar gym rose to the roof.
However, the rally went no further.
Floyd lost the final two points of the set on serves by Jaycee and Kenzee Chaffin that found the net.
Glenvar roared to leads of 7-1 and 13-3 in the final set.
“It got in our heads, the end of that third set,” Carrie Chaffin said. “That fourth set, we never could get anything going for us.
Floyd did cut the deficit to 15-10 and seemed poised for a comeback, but Glenvar scored the next nine points with four kills from Griffith, two kills by McMahon, an ace from Bailey Conner and a block by Dawyot.
Griffith put the match away and sent Glenvar to the championship with a kill from left side.
“It felt great, we wanted that so bad,” she said.
Glenvar coach Mark Rohrback was extremely concerned about Floyd after the Buffaloes knocked off Gate City 3-2 in a quarterfinal road match.
“You go down to Gate City after losing a really difficult [regional] match, and pull that out in Gate City’s gym … we’re not talking about some random team from Region D. You’re talking about a perennial powerhouse,” Rohrback said. “Are you serious?
“But I’m proud of our team. I’m proud of our depth. They’ve decided that no matter how matches go, they’re going to battle for each other.”
Glenvar hopes to have a healthy lineup for the state final. Bailey Conner is nursing a lower leg injury that had her receiving help on the sidelines during Tuesday’s match. She is not about to miss the final as Glenvar attempts to keep the Class 2 title in the Three Rivers for the fourth year in a row.
“It’s a lot of pain,” she said. “We’re not really sure. I’m going to get it X-rayed after the season.”
Floyd County had a different sort of pain. Floyd had eight seniors, including the twin daughters of the head coach, who played their final match in black and gold.
Kenzee Chaffin, who recently signed with Concord, had 36 assists and three aces, Jaycee Chaffin had 18 kills and 21 digs, while Olivia Hylton had 19 kills and six blocks.
“I love each one of those girls like they’re mine,” Coach Chaffin said. “We spent so much time together. I’m just trying to cherish each moment instead of realizing that it’s over.”