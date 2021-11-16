Glenvar outpaces Floyd, headed to first state championship volleyball match since 2006

The Highlanders got off to a quick start in all three sets they won, a 4-0 lead in the first, a 7-0 margin in the third and a decisive 7-1 edge in the fourth.

Floyd County (23-3) set a single-season school record for wins, but the Buffaloes could not solve the Glenvar puzzle after defeating the Highlanders in their first Three Rivers District match in Floyd.

Other than spotting the Buffaloes a 7-0 lead in the second set, Glenvar had too much firepower and too few holes in the defense, repeating last week’s 3-1 victory in the Region 2C final in Floyd.

And the Highlanders did it with a lone senior on the roster and after losing standout athlete Rhyann Harris to an injury during the regular-season loss to Floyd

“We knew we had to come out strong, because they are very, very scrappy,” Griffith said. “We knew we had to bring the energy the whole time.”

The pivotal point in the match came in the third set, which Glenvar led 23-14 before Floyd dug deep.

The Buffaloes, sparked by four kills from Jaycee Chaffin, went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 23-21 as the noise level in the packed Glenvar gym rose to the roof.

However, the rally went no further.