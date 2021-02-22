Glenvar puts 3 in Class 2 wrestling finals; James River advances 2; Poquoson leads

Three Glenvar wrestlers qualified for championship matches along with two from James River with a semifinal victories Monday afternoon in the VHSL Class 1 tournament at Salem Civic Center.

Jake Cline (132 pounds), freshman Ethan Flowers (138) and Zach Moore (220) will wrestle in the 5 p.m. finals later Monday.

Hunter Forbes (160) and Carder Miller (195) will take the mat for James River.

Poquoson held a 117 1/2-88 lead over Lebanon in the team standings following the semifinals. James River was third with 77 1/2, followed by Glenvar at 70..

CLASS 2

First round

106 pounds -- Brenden Phillips (Richlands) p. Brooklyn McClure (King William), 1:17; Heath Burks (Strasburg) p. Nathaniel Gusler (Patrick County), :21; Timmy Bennett (James River) p. Evan Pack (Madison County), 2:39; James Ruehl (Poquoson) p. Owen Almany (John Battle), :58.

113 pounds -- Chance Rose (Richlands) p. Haley Viars (King William), 1:44; Landon Roper (Clarke County) d. River Smith (Glenvar), 6-3; Craig Bowyer (James River) p. Jovial Hatcher (Stuarts Draft), :32; James Withrow (Poquoson) p. Christopher Faust (John Battle), 2:13.