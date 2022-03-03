Glenvar relay quartet rallies to seal repeat as team indoor track state champs

LYNCHBURG — In the ultimate must-win situation, the Glenvar quartet of Adrianna Hall, Carly Wilkes, Delaney Eller and Sydney Loder got it done. They won their relay race and captured a state championship for the team in the process.

Heading into the 4x400 meter relay, the final event in the Class 1 and 2 combined VHSL indoor track championship meet at Liberty University, Glenvar was in third place. They were nine points behind Appomattox County in the team standings and two back of Bruton High School.

The Highlanders needed all 10 first-place points to win the state crown for the second straight year. The eight points that come with second place would mean the same for the overall meet, a runner-up finish.

Appomattox County and Bruton were not in the 4x400 race, so Glenvar controlled its destiny.

Hall had a solid first leg, staying with the other runners and passing the baton to Wilkes in fourth place but just two seconds out of the lead. Wilkes, having won two state championships earlier in the meet, took off and quickly passed runners from Poquoson and John Battle. She caught Floyd County’s Mia Spangler and the two ran stride for stride, inches apart, through the final 300 meters of their leg.

Spangler handed the baton to Emma Ballinger just a step ahead of Wilkes’ handoff to Eller. Ballinger surged out to a 20-meter lead and slowly extended it. After 300 meters, Eller trailed by nearly 30 meters, but she had a finishing kick left and she charged, closing the entire gap in the final straightaway so the teams were tied at the last baton pass.

“I knew if I finished tied with her then the last leg could do it,” Eller said. “My whole goal was to race her and be with her. It wasn’t my best time but I always have a lot of kick at the end.”

Loder, a sprinter who also had two championships in sprint events earlier in the day, all but decided the race in her first turn. Her final leg was the second fastest 400 meters of the race among all competitors, missing the fastest circuit by 0.14 seconds. She crossed the finish line 25 meters ahead of Lancaster’s Hailey Smith, who caught Floyd County’s Jordan Benson in the final meters.

Not looking back to gauge her lead, Loder listened for clues.

“I was nervous because everybody was screaming [on the backstretch] so I thought they were right behind me," Loder said. "I try to listen for how long before they stop screaming at me and start cheering for someone else, like if they’re saying ‘Catch her! Catch her!’”

She didn’t hear much of the “Catch her” yells because the nearest competitor was well behind.

Coach Bekka Loder, watching from the second level overlooking the backstretch, said the team gave her confidence from the opening gun.

“I watched how they ran for regionals and watched how they ran today, I could tell 100% they were on it,” the coach said.

The intermediate distance of the 4x400m relay was perfect for Glenvar. Sydney Loder is a sprint specialist who won state championships in the 55 meter hurdles and the 300-meter dash.

For Wilkes, 400 meters is a short distance. The senior won state championships in the 1,000 and 1,600 earlier in the day. So dominant was Wilkes in the 1,600 that she lapped the field, winning the event by 39 seconds.

The 1,000-meter run was close, with Wilkes beating Smith of Lancaster by a little over a second. For Wilkes, the four state titles give her 22 in her high school career, including swimming and cross country, with the outdoor season to go.

“Being my last indoor event in high school has been my motivating factor,” Wilkes said. “Knowing my individual points add to the team total pushes me, too.”

Loder now has 10 state championships. She said the thrill does not get old.

Her eight points awarded for a second-place finish in the high jump were vital.

“That’s a lot of adrenaline,” she said of winning.

Her coach said watching the team catch up late in the meet when Glenvar had its best events made for nervous moments.

“We don’t have what a lot of teams have with field events. Heading into the running events we were 25 points behind,” Bekka Loder said.

Needing every point, Eller gave the Highlanders three more points with a sixth-place finish in the 500-meter run.

“That’s what track is, coming down to the last,” Loder said, “I told them that at the end of the day, when we walk out this door, no matter what, be proud of what you left on the track.”

Haley Hollins of Auburn won the girls shot put with a toss of 41 feet 1.75 inches.

On the boys side, Gabe Miller of Alleghany won the state race in the 1,600 meters, breaking the tape in 4:37.41. Covington’s Mitchell Tallman won a state championship in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 12 feet 3 inches. Elliot Grayson of Radford cleared the high jump bar at 6 feet 4 inches to win the state crown. The 3,200 meter was a 1-2-3 finish for Timesland, won by Kovyk Chandler of Parry McCluer with Auburn’s Chase Gwynn in second and Glenvar runner Daniel Zearfoss taking third.

In the girls team standings, Floyd County finished in eighth place with 27 points. Timesland teams Auburn and Rural Retreat tied for 10 th with 23 points. James River placed 17th with nine points. Martinsville, Parry McCluer and Narrows tied for 21st with six points while Fort Chiswell and Radford tied for 30th with one point.

Glenvar was the top performing boys team from Timesland, finishing fourth in the meet with 36 points. Auburn was just one spot behind Glenvar, placing fifth with a score of 34 points. Alleghany scored 26 points and finished eighth. Floyd County placed 10th with 20 points. Parry McCluer was 12th with 18 and Radford came in 13th with 17 points. Covington’s 10 points was good for 19th place and Narrows finished in 24th with eight points. George Wythe and Rural Retreat tied for 27th with five points each. James River earned one point and a place of 34th.