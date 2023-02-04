Some people might know Brody Dawyot as the star quarterback for the Glenvar High School football team, but he assumes a different role during the winter.

Star forward of the Highlanders boys basketball team.

The ninth-grader scored 24 points to lead the Highlanders to a 50-41 victory over host Salem on the first day of the Adam Ward Classic on Friday night.

The game was intense from the start for Dawyot. He was booed during Glenvar’s player introductions because he opted to attend Glenvar (13-8) instead of Salem (9-12) after attending Andrew Lewis Middle School in Salem.

“I knew coming into this game there was going to be a lot of hate and they would be booing and stuff,” Dawyot said. “So I just had to show them.”

Dawyot scored only four points in the first half.

“He definitely told us to expect the boos. He probably was pressing too much in the first half trying to do too much,” Glenvar coach Clifford Bordewisch said. “We tried to calm him down at halftime. So we just told him to keep going at it.”

By the fourth quarter, Dawyot had calmed down and the game started to look easy to him. He scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, starting with a mid-range jumper and then a violent putback.

“It was going great because I used to go to this school last year and I had to come out and show them what I’m about,” Dawyot said. “I just came out in the fourth quarter [with a new mentality after] not playing good in the first three [quarters].”

Salem’s Marvin Fields, who had nine points, scored a tough turnaround jumper to cut the lead to 41-39 with 2:45 left in the fourth quarter. But that was the closest Salem would get to regaining the lead.

“In the second half, we struggled a little offensively and I think the game goes in cycles. If we are making shots, our defense is better. And vice versa, if our defense is good, then we are a little better offensively,” Salem coach Kevin Garst said. “We just never got going offensively in the second half.”

With 45 seconds left, Dawyot hit an up-and-under layup while getting fouled. As he drained his free throw to give the Highlanders a 45-39 lead, the Glenvar student section started a “Who’s your daddy?" chant.

“[Scoring in the paint] is one of my main focuses because of my size,” the 6-foot-3 Dawyot said. “I just have to take advantage.”

“[Dawyot] is very good around the basket and very deliberate. He has great body control and finishes well,” Garst said.

After a layup from Salem’s Clayton Davidson, Dawyot scored another and-one layup to extend the Glenvar lead to 48-41 with 19.7 seconds left.

Dawyot then stole a pass and had an open lane to the rim for an emphatic dunk.

“The game kind of opened up for him in the fourth quarter. He’s been huge for us down the stretch this year,” Bordewisch said. “It’s a lot for a 14-year-old, but he’s really good at it. We call him a man-child.”