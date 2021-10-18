Glenvar survives trip to James River with 24-21 Three Rivers victory

The Knights' last chance ended after head coach Tim Jennings elected to punt on a fourth-and-4 situation from the James River 26 with 3 minutes, 26 seconds to play.

Glenvar ran out the clock as Wolk had key completions of 10 yards to Williams and 8 yards to Nick Woodson.

Jennings said he discussed the situation with his assistant coaches.

"What it came down to was I was asking, 'Do we punt or do we go for it?' " Jennings said. "They said, 'Let's take a timeout and talk about it.' I said, 'If we burn a timeout, I'm going to punt.

"I thought we would get the ball back. It was a good play call their part. I never thought they'd throw like that. I thought they'd try to run it out. But there's a reason why they win consistently and everybody in the district is kind of chasing them."

Wolk put the ball in the air 35 times, completing 23 for 232 yards.

Williams had six catches for 85 yards, while Swanson and Woodson combined for 10 receptions and 99 yards.

Hammons finished 7 of 15 for 212 yards including a 67-yard TD pass to Bailey in the second quarter, but the soph had a fumble and an interception that led to 14 Glenvar points.