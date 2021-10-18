Glenvar survives trip to James River with 24-21 Three Rivers victory

BUCHANAN -- James River High School has one of the more picturesque settings for a high school football game anywhere.
And with a 17-point lead at halftime Monday night, the visitors from Glenvar were enjoying the surroundings.
That was until the Knights played the part of a rude host, throwing a major scare into Glenvar before the Highlanders barely escaped with a 24-21 Three Rivers District victory.
It was anything but routine.
Glenvar (7-1, 3-0) built a 24-7 lead as quarterback Mason Wolk scored on two short runs and threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Swanson in the first half.
However, James River sophomore quarterback Zeal Hammons threw two long TD passes to Jake Benson and Ben Bailey in the second half as the Knights (4-3, 2-1) had three chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter.
The Highlanders' margin of victory wound up being Tyler Pierce's 25-yard field goal for the first points of the game.
"We were fortunate to get out of here with a win," Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said. "They played well. They made plays on the deep balls and we didn't."
Glenvar could have made the annual battle for the Rocking Chair a more comfortable affair had it not been for a major mistake late in the third quarter.
Leading 24-14, the Highlanders were poised to score again but receiver Dagan Williams had a potential TD reception from Wolk nullified when he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on his way into the end zone.
Two plays later, James River linebacker Logan Campbell deflected a pass from Wolk that teammate Levi Rock intercepted at the Knights' 13.
Then in stunning fashion, Hammons connected with Bailey for a 42-yard gain and on the next play found the speedster for a 45-yard TD to cut Glenvar's lead to 24-21.
Clifford was unmoved when informed after the game that under high school rules, the TD still should have counted.
"At the end of the day, I'm glad it didn't because we don't do those things," Clifford said. "I'm disappointed. The kid knows he was wrong. I expect a lot more from a very good football player."
Glenvar appeared unnerved following the turn of events.
Wolk dropped fumbled the snap from center on a second-down play on the next possession and was sacked by Campbell on third down.
"They were dogs," Wolk said as a compliment. "They bring pressure. They did a really good job. Pregame, we were talking smack back and fourth but they've got all the respect from me."
James had three possessions in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead, but Glenvar's defense led by the pass rush of Nathan Johnson did not allow a first down on any of them.
The Knights' last chance ended after head coach Tim Jennings elected to punt on a fourth-and-4 situation from the James River 26 with 3 minutes, 26 seconds to play.
Glenvar ran out the clock as Wolk had key completions of 10 yards to Williams and 8 yards to Nick Woodson.
Jennings said he discussed the situation with his assistant coaches.
"What it came down to was I was asking, 'Do we punt or do we go for it?' " Jennings said. "They said, 'Let's take a timeout and talk about it.' I said, 'If we burn a timeout, I'm going to punt.
"I thought we would get the ball back. It was a good play call their part. I never thought they'd throw like that. I thought they'd try to run it out. But there's a reason why they win consistently and everybody in the district is kind of chasing them."
Wolk put the ball in the air 35 times, completing 23 for 232 yards.
Williams had six catches for 85 yards, while Swanson and Woodson combined for 10 receptions and 99 yards.
Hammons finished 7 of 15 for 212 yards including a 67-yard TD pass to Bailey in the second quarter, but the soph had a fumble and an interception that led to 14 Glenvar points.
James River statisticians were still adding up all the tackles and big plays made defensively by Campbell, a four-year starter who spent so much time in the Glenvar backfield he should have been wearing a white jersey.
"We came to fight," Campbell said. "We weren't going to just lay down. We came out and fought all four quarters. It didn't turn out our way, but that's part of life."
