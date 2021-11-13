Glenvar sweeps individual Class 2 cross country crowns

The Furman recruit built a massive early lead and coasted home in 17:47.4. Tazewell freshman Abigail Rhudy was second in 19:26 with Alleghany’s Nevaeh Wills third in 19:58.

“I was hoping to get a little bit better time, but I’m still trying to learn how to push myself to another level without somebody else to pull me along,” Wilkes said.

“I think I should have been a little more out of energy than I was, because I was still able to finish pretty hard.”

Alleghany fell just short in its bid for the girls team title as champion Clarke County posted 90 points to 101 for the Mountaineers. Floyd County, led by Nicole Howell (11th) and Zoe Belshan (12th) grabbed third place at 123.

Union dominated the Class 2 boys race with 47 points to Clarke County’s 103. Defending champion Alleghany took third, while Radford was fourth.

George Wythe’s girls found the 5K course to their liking once again, winning the Class 1 championship for the third year in a row.

Led by runner-up Morgan Dalton and third-place Camryn Hardin, the Maroons put four runners in the top 14 finishers and posted a team score of 39 points to finish well ahead of Galileo (113), West Point (122) and Auburn (125).