Glenvar sweeps individual Class 2 cross country crowns
Carly Wilkes was all by herself at the finish line Saturday in the VHSL Class 2 girls cross country championships at Green Hill Park.

However, the Glenvar senior had some company atop the podium.

That would be Glenvar classmate Daniel Zearfoss, whose victory less than an hour later gave the Highlanders a sweep of the Class 2 individual championships just a short jog from the Roanoke County school’s campus.

Zearfoss gave a shout as he crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 20.8 seconds for his first state cross country title.

No need for a translation to know what the exclamation signified.

“Four years of hard work,” Zearfoss said.

Zearfoss was locked in a duel for most of the race with 2019 champion George Austin and Radford’s Cyrus Hartig, whose brother, William, won the 2020 title.

The trio were still together as they were inside the final 1,000 meters until Zearfoss dropped the hammer.

Austin finished 12 seconds back in 16:32, while Hartig was third in 16:35.

“I was planning to break, but I just didn’t know quite where I was going to do it,” Zearfoss said.

The Class 2 girls race was over about the time Wilkes got to the starting line.

The Furman recruit built a massive early lead and coasted home in 17:47.4. Tazewell freshman Abigail Rhudy was second in 19:26 with Alleghany’s Nevaeh Wills third in 19:58.

“I was hoping to get a little bit better time, but I’m still trying to learn how to push myself to another level without somebody else to pull me along,” Wilkes said.

“I think I should have been a little more out of energy than I was, because I was still able to finish pretty hard.”

Alleghany fell just short in its bid for the girls team title as champion Clarke County posted 90 points to 101 for the Mountaineers. Floyd County, led by Nicole Howell (11th) and Zoe Belshan (12th) grabbed third place at 123.

Union dominated the Class 2 boys race with 47 points to Clarke County’s 103. Defending champion Alleghany took third, while Radford was fourth.

George Wythe’s girls found the 5K course to their liking once again, winning the Class 1 championship for the third year in a row.

Led by runner-up Morgan Dalton and third-place Camryn Hardin, the Maroons put four runners in the top 14 finishers and posted a team score of 39 points to finish well ahead of Galileo (113), West Point (122) and Auburn (125).

Kara Temple (fifth), Kaleigh Temple (15th) and Carrie-Sage Dalton (18th) helped bring home the gold.

“This one is a little more sweet,” Dalton said. "We had two freshmen really improve. We’re basically all sisters. It’s a little more special than the other times.”

Dalton won the 2018 Class 1 title as a freshman and repeated in April in the delayed 2020 season.

Saturday, she finished 13 seconds behind champion Hailey Smith of Lancaster.

“I’ve been really nervous this week,” Dalton said. “I think that kind of affected me. On the starting line, I was ready to go. It wasn’t a terrible race but … I’m a little disappointed but my team pulled through.”

Galileo Magnet School took the Class 1 boys team title ahead of Lebanon and George Wythe.

The boys race featured the day’s best finish as Mathews' Cameron Stearns ran 16:40.8 to edge Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick by three-tenths of a second.

“I could hear his footsteps,” Stearns said. “That’s really what did it. I lost a race that close one time. It was nice to win it that way.”

The Class 3 meet headlines belonged to Abingdon’s Isaac Thiessen, who had the best time of the day — 15:32.3 — and joined runner-up Dylan Phillips to power the Falcons to a decisive margin over Maggie Walker and Charlottesville.

Christiansburg, led by the fourth-place showing of Lawson Mecom (16.18.88), finished fifth.

Thiessen won his championship 24 hours after his older brother, Karl, qualified for the NCAA men’s meet for Tennessee.

What’s the bigger deal in the Thiessen household?

“It depends who you ask,” he said.

Maggie Walker won the Class 3 girls title. The top Timesland individual finishers were fourth-place Jessica Palisca of Cave Spring and sixth-place Sophia Pineda of Hidden Valley.

“I came in where I was ranked,” Palisca said. “My goal was to leave it all out there regardless of place. I don’t regret anything that I did today.”

VHSL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Green Hill Park

CLASS 3

Girls team scores

1. Maggie Walker 72, 2. Warren County 97, 3. Meridian 117, 4. Spotswood 134, 5. Abingdon 137, 6. Fort Defiance 139, 7. Tabb 176, 8. Christiansburg 180, 9. Rockbridge County 204, 10. Lord Botetourt 213, 11. New Kent 249, 12. Lafayette 300.

Girls top 15

1. Ava Bordner (Skyline) 18:30.1, 2. Kaley Tanner (Warren County) 18:44.9, 3. Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon) 18:55.1, 4. Jessica Palisca (Cave Spring) 19:05.4, 5. Catherine Garrison (Maggie Walker) 19:06.1.9, 6. Sophia Pineda (Hidden Valley) 19:07.9, 7. Katryna Aulenback (Tabb) 19:11.2, 8. Gray Pershing (Maggie Walker) 19:12.9, 9. Taylor Myers (Spotswood) 19:15.6, 10. Taylor Driver (Broadway) 19:19.6, 11. Lauren Pegher (Tabb) 19:30.4, 12. Sadie Wagner (Hidden Valley) 19:38.1, 13. Olivia Hurd (William Byrd) 19:38.9, 14. Abby Lane (Fort Defiance) 19:40.6, 15. Lauren Mellon (Meridian) 19:41.9.

Boys team scores

1. Abingdon 33, 2. Maggie Walker Gov 86, 3. Charlottesville 127, 4. Spotswood 129, 5. Christiansburg 148, 6. Tabb 160, 7. Meridian 191*, 8. Lord Botetourt 191, 9. Monticello 209, 10. Lafayette 211, 11. Warren County 259, 12. New Kent 268

Boys top 15

1. Isaac Thiessen (Abingdon) 15:32.3, 2. Dylan Phillips (Abingdon) 16:04.4, 3. Ramsey Corbin (Fort Defiance) 16:07.5, 4. Lawson Mecom (Christiansburg) 16:18.8, 5. Jacob Amberg (Spotswood) 16:23.0, 6. Jack Bundy (Abingdon) 16:33.7, 7. Rives Boltwood (Abingdon) 16:34.2, 8. Nick Smerlis (Tabb) 16:38.2, 9. Bazil Mathes (Monticello) 16:39.1, 10. Isaac Lamprecht (New Kent) 16:40.0, 11. Ryan Connelly (Northside) 16:54.5, 12. Dillon Craig (Christiansburg) 16:55.4, 13. Stephen Pegher (York) 16:57.5, 14. Evan Gates (Lord Botetourt) 16:59.7, 15. Joshua Way (Tabb) 17.02.3

* Tiebreaker determined place finish

CLASS 2

Girls team scores

1. Clarke County 90, 2. Alleghany 101, 3. Floyd County 123, 4. Virginia High 152, 5. Bruton 154, 6. Central-Woodstock 156, 7. Madison County 158, 8. John Battle 168, 9. Glenvar 199, 10. Poquoson 220, 11. Tazewell 225, 12. Randolph-Henry 255.

Girls top 15

1. Carly Wilkes (Glenvar) 17:47.4, 2. Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell) 19:26.9, 3. Nevaeh Wills (Alleghany) 19:58.2, 4. Claire Keefe (Strasburg) 20:10.1, 5. Kate McLearen (Madison County) 20:16.3, 6. Lauren Keene (Tazewell) 20:17.1, 7. Teya Starley (Clarke County) 20:19.1, 8. Asia Hoover (Central-Woodstock) 20:54.2, 9. Abigail Patterson (Madison County) 20:56.7, 10. Bethany Vogel (Poquoson) 20:58.8, 11. Nichole Howell (Floyd County) 21:07.5, 12. Zoe Belshan (Floyd County) 21:13.8, 13. Kendall Jarvis (John Battle) 21:16.2, 14. Madison Martin (Appomattox County) 21:20.0, 15. Reagan Bryant (Radford) 21:22.6.

Boys team scores

1. Union 47, 2. Clarke County 103, 3. East Rockingham 104, 4. Alleghany 127, 5. Radford 144, 6. Bruton 180, 7. Madison County 197, 8. Poquoson 204, 9. Floyd County 208, 10. Central (Wise) 222, 11. Gate City 224, 12. Nandua 266

Boys top 15

1. Daniel Zearfoss (Glenvar) 16:20.8, 2. George Austin III (East Rockingham) 16:32.7, 3. Cyrus Hartig (Radford) 16:35.3, 4. Dorian Almer (Union) 17:08.0, 5. Callaway Beckett (Clarke County) 17:09.1, 6. Patrick Nelson (Poquoson) 17:13.5, 7. Asa Fletcher (Dan River) 17:13.6, 8. Gabe Miller (Alleghany) 17:20.6, 9. Tim Slater (Prince Edward County) 17:23.6, 10. Benjamin Hersel (Union) 17:23.9, 11. Ian Rhudy (Tazewell) 17:26.6, 12. Louis Wincheski (Bruton) 17:28.9, 13. Jackson Ellis (Clarke County) 17:31.5, 14. Davey Johnson (Luray) 17:32.3, 15. Aidan Kreeb (Clarke County) 17:37.8.

CLASS 1

Girls team scores

1. George Wythe 39, 2. Galileo 113, 3. West Point 122, 4. Auburn 125, 5. Mathews 145, 6. Riverheads 168, 7. Parry McClure 172, 8. Lancaster 189, 9. Grundy 200, 10. Rural Retreat 215, 11. Altavista 218, 12. Rye Cove 252

Girls top 15

1. Hailey Smith (Lancaster) 20:09.1, 2. Morgan Dalton (George Wythe) 20:22.9, 3. Camryn Hardin (George Wythe) 20:30.9, 4. Katelyn Lafon (Auburn) 20:54.0, 5. Kara Temple George Wythe 21:11.0, 6. Carol-Anne Garrett (Galileo) 21:29.4, 7. Madison Fiscus (Rural Retreat) 21:40.3, 8. Avery Jenkins (West Point) 21:41.1, 9. Jessi Looney (Grundy) 21:41.6, 10. Destyne Rutherford (Grayson County) 21:42.1, 11. Koya Chandler (Parry McCluer) 21:44.5, 12 Trinity Shirlen (Altavista) 21:45.7, 13. Amelia Terry (Auburn) 21:47.3, 14. Kaleigh Temple (George Wythe) 21:58.7, 15. Jilian Wheelock (Parry McCluer) 21:58.8.

Boys team scores

1. Galileo 75, 2. Lebanon 86, 3. George Wythe 100, 4 Mathews 116, 5. Auburn 123, 6. Grayson County 125, 7. Chilhowie 168, 8. Altavista 183, 9. West Point 210, 10. Lancaster 241, 11. Buffalo Gap 248, 12. Grundy 268.

Boys top 15

1. Cameron Stearns (Mathews) 16:40.8, 2. Kaleb Elswick (Grundy) 16:41.2, 3, Kovyk Chandler (Parry McCluer) 16:45.1, 4. Adam Gibson (Castlewood) 16:50.8, 5. Chase Gwynn (Auburn) 17:00.1, 6. Josh Tomiak (George Wythe) 17:14.3, 7. Dylan Bedwell (Grayson County), 17:19.3, 8. Derek Mitchell (Lebanon) 17:22.7, 9. Lucas Blevins (Chilhowie) 17:24.6, 10. Alec Deckard (Lebanon) 17:24.9, 11. Jackson Herndon (Galileo) 17:25.5, 12. Kristopher Schultz (Altavista) 17:33.8, 13. Jamie Wall (Narrows) 17:35.9, 14. Alexander Gomez-Hernandez (Galileo) 17:36.9, 15. Luke Ellis (Rappahannock County) 17:41.8.

