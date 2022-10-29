Glenvar upsets previously undefeated Radford 37-34

RADFORD — The Radford High School Bobcats came into their football game against the Glenvar Highlanders undefeated. But, after some late-game heroics by quarterback Brody Dawyot, their eight-game win streak ended.

Dawyot threw a 1-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game to give Glenvar a 37-34 win Friday.

“We knew it was a big game coming into the season, so we trained well for this game,” Dawyot said.

It was fourth down on the Radford 1-yard line with one second on the clock, and the Buffaloes defense had had three massive stops on the goal line prior to the last play.

It seemed logical that Glenvar (6-3) would attempt a field goal to send the game with Radford (8-1) into overtime.

But Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford had a different idea. He decided to ask his team what it wanted to do.

"The team wanted to go for it," he said. “Our three losses, we had the ball in our hand to win the game, but we didn’t convert.”

The bold call was a rollout to the right where Dawyot had two options: throw the ball underneath or loft the ball to Gabriel Ford in the deep right corner. He decided to hit Ford in the breadbasket and hoped he had made the right decision.

“I just hoped he would catch it, and he did,” Dawyot said.

The emotion from Ford was evident on the catch. He immediately sprinted down the sideline to celebrate the victory with his teammates.

But, when the ball was in the air, Ford had one goal.

“It’s gotta be me, I gotta come down with it and catch it,” Ford said. “The feeling was awesome.”

Ford had eight receptions for 144 yards and three touchdowns. The senior receiver has been a leader on the field, especially for his younger teammates.

“We’ve had our ups and downs and we're pretty young," Ford said. “We’ve been doubted a lot, but we fought, and we’re never going to give up.”

Clifford wanted to make a point of emphasis on establishing the run.

“We’ve built our program on running the football and play-action passes,” Clifford said. “You can’t escape from what works for you, and I don’t think we did.”

He relied on his freshman quarterback to help with keeping the defense honest. He called 16 QB runs for Dawyot, who gained 66 yards. The defense struggled to contain Dawyot and Glenvar's running backs whenever the team ran a read option.

Clifford said Dawyot handled the offense well.

“He played really well as a freshman, and we're proud of his growth,” he said.

Another player Clifford relied on upon was senior wide receiver Jackson Swanson, who had 61 receiving yards and one touchdown catch. Swanson was the go-to target on three third downs.

Swanson paid credit to Dawyot.

“He’s a great quarterback. He’s a freshman and he’s only going to get better,” Swanson said. “Our receiver coach, he does an amazing job on working on every little aspect of the game. He helps us get better.”

Glenvar will face rival Giles in the final game of the regular season.

“Coach Clifford doesn’t like Giles, and it’s been a big rivalry for the last 10-15 years,” Swanson said. “We’re going to take that game as seriously as possible.”