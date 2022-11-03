Glenvar volleyball team dominates in Region 2C quarterfinal

As you walk into the Glenvar High School gymnasium, a plethora of musical hits can be heard as the Highlanders volleyball team warms up. The bass in the speakers seems to provide energy for the home squad.

“They’re certain songs that we clap to. Everyone on the team has to dance,” Cara Butler said. “We’re just best friends out here playing.”

The reigning Class 2 state champions composed a melodic sweep of James River, winning 25-5, 25-9, 25-12 in a Region 2C quarterfinal match Thursday. The Highlanders are on a 33-match winning streak and have only lost one set this year.

Claire Griffth helped provide some extra percussion with 16 kills Thursday, and Cara Butler played James River like a mosaic piano with her nine digs.

The Highlanders have five seniors this season after only having one last year. So their coach, Mark Rohrback, has used timeouts to help the seniors lead and the younger players learn.

“The best time to coach kids is in the middle of a match," Rohrback said. "We try as hard as we can as coaches to mimic game-like experiences. But that’s hard to do in practice.”

The Highlanders entered the Region 2C tournament as one of only two undefeated teams in Timesland. They have won 21 matches this season.

In Thursday's match, they ran out to a quick 12-3 lead in the first set, 15-5 in the second set, and 13-3 in the third set.

“Their level of focus [impressed me the most] as we came out,” Rohrback said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times.”

Griffith showed Thursday just how much her teammates mean to her.

“We’ve been playing together since fourth grade. So the chemistry of the team on and off the court is just so much fun,” Griffith said. “We spend every waking moment together.”

She credited her rapport with her teammates for her success this season.

“We spend a lot of time together. We’re so comfortable with each other,” Griffith said. “Even if you make the wrong call, you know your teammate is going to pick you up.”

James River (8-14) tried to show a competitive edge, making the first point in each set. But their early attempts at a surge were halted by the Highlanders.

Griffith's teammate Hannah Hylton is in her last year at Glenvar, and she’s done all she can to help her team reach the Region 2C semifinals.

“If I get every ball up then other hitters will get the ball down and every time I try to go for a ball, I get closer and closer to a ball I haven’t got in the past,” Hylton said. “So it’s so much fun doing it and getting my teammates more points.”

Hylton had five kills and 11 digs in Thursday's win. Rohrback has been a big help in her growth as a player.

“The feedback he gives me is great for me. He tells me things I need to work on and things I've done wrong,” Hylton said. “Even if I get a kill, he tells me what I could have done better, and I totally understand when he says that.”

The Highlanders are looking forward to defending their Class 2 championship.

“I think we have as good a chance as anybody else [to win the state championship]," Rohrback said. "We have a lot of experience. We are the defending champions. We’ve felt that we’ve had a target on our back.”

The Highlanders will play their Region 2C semifinal Tuesday at home.

“At most we only have like five games left and that's really sad because I want to wear this Glenvar jersey forever,” Butler said.