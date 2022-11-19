Glenvar wins VHSL Class 2 state volleyball championship

Glenvar's volleyball team competed for its second consecutive VHSL Class 2 state championship Saturday at the Salem Civic Center. But it was also eyeing an undefeated season.

Mission accomplished.

The Highlanders defeated East Rockingham in three sets, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18, capping a perfect season in which they won 75 sets and dropped only one.

“I think winning the first [championship] and experiencing that feeling drove them more,” Glenvar coach Mark Rohrback said.

The Highlanders (26-0) struck first with a plethora of kills by Hannah Hylton through the first set. She had 17 digs, 11 kills and three aces in the match.

“I know that Cara Butler has told me to have a lot of confidence when I play, and in the previous games, I’ve been a little timid and hesitant,” Hylton said. “When she told me to be more confident, I just started to be more confident, and the last few games, I’ve played really well.”

Rohrback came into this match knowing he would utilize his bevy of hitters.

“The three seasons I’ve coached these ladies, I have never seen them give [a teammate after a mistake] an ugly look,” Rohrback said. “They have confidence in each other and that’s what makes the game fun.”

Glenvar's Claire Griffith made her presence known in the middle of the second set when she scored five straight points (four kills, one ace). She would finish with 13 kills, eight digs and two aces.

“It’s our senior year and we’ve bonded together so much," Griffith said. "To play every single point because we knew it was our last year together. So, we treated every point like it was our last and that’s why I think [we won].”

The Highlanders would dominate the second set by a 14-point margin. The Eagles (26-7) took their only lead in the set at 1-0. Cara Butler was high-fiving all her teammates after every kill shot.

“We have fun and that’s why we are undefeated," Butler said. "We have the most fun at practice and even when drills are tough. When we make a mistake, we know we got it.”

East Rockingham came into its third set down 2-0. Head coach Jonathan Williams knew the match would be over if Glenvar won one more set. So, the Eagles gave their maximum effort and raced to a 10-5 lead.

“That’s all these girls ever do is fight," William said. "They never give up, they never quit and the result is not always perfect, but these girls have more grit, determination and fight than any team I’ve ever coached."

The five seniors on Glenvar’s volleyball team have been playing together since they were in fourth grade.

“It’s so amazing to go from fourth grade to senior year with my best friends, who I love to be around so much," Butler said. "It’s just amazing I’ve gotten a chance to be around them on the court for the last points of my high school career. It’s truly something you don’t get back.”

When the Highlanders trailed 14-13 in the final set, they didn’t falter.

“It’s always been our goal and it’s been like a collective goal between all of us," Butler said. "We knew we were going to win states, and this is our senior year."