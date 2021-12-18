Glenvar wrestlers turn table on Lord Botetourt with Bruin Brawl title

BLACKSBURG — One week after losing out on the team title to Lord Botetourt at the Titan Toughman, Glenvar’s wrestling team got a little revenge against the Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon.

Going head-to-head in the finals, Glenvar topped Lord Botetourt 48-36 to take the championship of the Bruin Brawl at Blacksburg High School.

Despite taking home five individual crowns last weekend at Hidden Valley High School, the Highlanders could not overcome a deficit they faced going into the finals against the Cavaliers.

Glenvar coach Jason Cline said a change in strategy proved to be effective in Saturday's rematch.

“Last week we had two kids in some classes like 120 and 182 and had a lot of open spots," Cline said. "So, this week instead we decided to spread out and get someone in as many weight classes as possible.

“We weren’t sure how we were going to match up, but it worked out. I’m pleased with all the boys and girls.”

Cline was especially pleased with the efforts of Ryan Kirby at 120 and Mason Hylton at 126, as the duo provided victories late in the day via pinfall.

“Those kids really came through," Cline said. "Those were key matches where the pins pushed us over the top."

Defending Class 2 state champion Jake Cline stayed undefeated on the season, taking the 132-pound match by pinfall over Canden Saunders in the second period to pad the Highlanders’ advantage.

Glenvar and Lord Botetourt started the day by going undefeated and winning the top spot in their respective divisions during pool play.

That guaranteed each team a matchup with the opposing division’s runner-up later in the afternoon in the semis.

Lord Botetourt knocked off host Blacksburg 44-35 in the first semifinal while the Highlanders topped Liberty Christian Academy 48-27 to earn their spot in the finals.

The third-place match went to LCA 42-30 over the Bruins.

Many of the wrestlers taking part on Saturday will now turn their attention to the Big Orange Classic on Wednesday and Thursday at William Byrd High School.