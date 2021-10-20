Glenvar's Carly Wilkes, Franklin County's Nathan Atchue take Metro cross country titles

BLACKSBURG — After taking a break from competition due to some nagging injuries, Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes looks to be rounding back into shape for another run at a state title.

Wilkes, the defending Class 2 state individual champ, took the top spot at the Metro Cross Country Championship on Wednesday afternoon at Blacksburg High School with a winning time of 19:43

Wilkes just ran her first meet back on Saturday after taking time off to deal with a hip injury. A few days later on Wednesday, it looked like the Glenvar senior had knocked off any rust as she finished just under eight seconds ahead of runner-up Jessica Palisca of Cave Spring.

“My plan was us to use today’s race as a warmup and stay with whoever was in first until the last loop,” Wilkes said. “It worked out, but it was more challenging than I thought it would be.”

The senior admitted afterward that she was reminded how difficult the Blacksburg course was as she went through the race. She was denied an opportunity to run at Blacksburg last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been two years since I ran here. It’s very hilly and there’s not too many flat spots. You’re always either going up or down,” Wilkes said.