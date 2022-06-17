Glenvar's Wilkes wins at New Balance Nationals

PHILADELPHIA — Glenvar High School star Carly Wilkes won the 5,000 meters Thursday on the first night of the New Balance Nationals outdoor track and field championships at the University of Pennsylvania's historic Franklin Field.

The four-day meet features about 4,000 high school athletes from around the country.

Wilkes, a recent Glenvar graduate who has signed with Furman, won the 5,000 with a time of 16 minutes, 48.10 seconds.

Jolena Quarzo of Brownsville, Pennsylvania, was second at 16:57.86.

Wilkes, who was named the female winner of the B'Nai B'rith Athletic and Achievement Award earlier this week, won 12 state titles in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track during her Glenvar career.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wildcats honored

Five players from Rockbridge County High School have earned Class 4 all-state honors from the Virginia High School League.

The first team included senior attack player Susanne Mayock-Bradley, senior midfielder Kendall Nye and senior defender Maddy Sensabaugh.

The second team included junior midfielder McKenzie Hines and sophomore defender Libba Erskine.

BASEBALL

Cavaliers, Spartan cited

Players from Jefferson Forest High School and Salem High School have earned Class 4 all-state honors from the VHSL.

Jefferson Forest junior first baseman Breckin Nace made the first team.

The second team included Jefferson Forest senior pitcher Peyton Smith, Jefferson Forest senior catcher Evan Mace and Salem senior second baseman Hunter King.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

ACC foes for Hokies announced

The ACC has announced the conference scheduling format for Virginia Tech for the 2022-23 season.

Virginia Tech will play both home and away games against Duke, Virginia, Syracuse, Miami, Clemson and Boston College.

The Hokies will also have home games against North Carolina, Florida State, N.C. State and Pittsburgh.

Virginia Tech will play only road games against Louisville, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech.