Graduates game Saturday marks Doug Pence's final coaching appearance, at least for now

Doug Pence claims he’s giving up high school baseball coaching.
Pence has been coaching off and on for parts of five decades for William Byrd and assorted feeder programs. He’ll be one of the coaches of the four teams playing in Saturday’s doubleheader for 2021 graduates at Haley Toyota Field.
Before the abbreviated 2021 season ended, Pence let it be known that when his grandson Tyler Dean graduated and moved on from the Terriers to play for Virginia Tech that that would be it for Pence, too. Time to be a fan again, he said.
At age 79, all this makes perfect sense for Pence. He says now’s the right time, that he’s going out with retiring head coach Neil Zimmerman and assistant Chris Carr, a former Byrd baseball head coach himself.
There are lot of reasons Zimmerman and Carr are packing it — family being a leading factor — but it certainly is not because they dislike baseball.
The same is true of Pence, but will he really walk entirely away from a program and facilities that he had a significant hand in developing?
To answer that, it is helpful to understand what exactly constitutes being a high school baseball coach at Byrd and many other schools.
“Coaching baseball is the easy part,” said Gary Walthall, another former Byrd coach to whom the first advice upon being named to the post in 1982 was to recruit Pence as an assistant. “Neil told me 60% or more of his job was taking care of the field, the marking, the mowing, the watering. There’s a lot to it.”
Pence says his focus now is to watch Tyler play. The question remains how long will the old coach hold out on returning to his seat on the mower or at the other end of an infield rake?
Matter of fact, just a few days ago he was over at the field turning the sprinkler on to water a parched section of the outfield.
“I’ve been asked if I was planning on getting out of coaching, why did I still have the keys to the field?” Pence said. “I’m not going to let the field go down while they’re deciding who the next coach is going to be.”
Pence is representative of an unsung group at school athletic programs everywhere who do the little things that make the program work with little fanfare.
“Like Doug, none of them want any credit for it,” Carr said.
Pence is being recognized for his good work anyway, not that he’s all that comfortable with it.
A couple of weeks ago, there was a small celebration in his honor at the field. A plaque touting his many contributions to the program was announced for the entrance of the Terriers indoor batting cage, a facility Pence had a major hand in building. It was also announced that Pence will be in the next class of inductees to the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.
On hand for the festivities was a substantial crowd considering it was a traditional time for vacations. Players from as far back as Pence’s head coaching tenure for the old Roanoke North American Legion team were there. A home run derby was staged. Texts and emails arrived from those who could not attend.
Pence was flattered, of course, but deflected credit. Carr suggested Pence was part of a long list of unheralded athletic program contributors at schools near and far.
“And none of them want to take any credit for it,” Carr said.
Pence is similarly inclined.
“The Hall of Fame is an honor and very nice, but that wasn’t the reason I got into this,” he said. “It was not on my bucket list. Being honored is nice, but I am just as honored to see a former player who had fun with us playing high school baseball here, who has gone on from there to a good career in something else.”
Certainly the list of Byrd baseball alumni in that category is a long one.
A 27-year maintenance career at Norfolk Southern helping the trains run on time prepared Pence for the baseball support work at Byrd.
“He can fix anything,” Carr said.
Pence has mellowed some since his early days as an on-field coach, but to what extent Rodney Spradlin had trouble articulating.
“I thought this was a G-rated newspaper,” said Spradlin, another former Byrd coach who also played for Pence back in his Legion days.
Spradlin and Pence’s stepson Steve Dean were among the top players on the team and the coach demanded much from them.
“He’d put me in catcher’s gear and line me up at the fence and hit fungoes at me hard as he could,” Spradlin said. “He’d tell me, ‘If you want to play at the next level, you better learn how to catch these.’”
Such drills must have worked. Both Spradlin and Dean ended up playing college ball at Carson-Newman.
Pence was known as the kind of coach who could neutralize an age barrier and communicate with players on their level. He was the sort who could level with players, tell them the truth about where they stood, without hurting their feelings or causing them to sour on the game.
“Probably because they knew he was right,” Walthall said.
Now we’ll see how long Pence can stay out of the mower seat or away from the end of an infield rake.