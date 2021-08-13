Graduates game Saturday marks Doug Pence's final coaching appearance, at least for now

Pence says his focus now is to watch Tyler play. The question remains how long will the old coach hold out on returning to his seat on the mower or at the other end of an infield rake?

Matter of fact, just a few days ago he was over at the field turning the sprinkler on to water a parched section of the outfield.

“I’ve been asked if I was planning on getting out of coaching, why did I still have the keys to the field?” Pence said. “I’m not going to let the field go down while they’re deciding who the next coach is going to be.”

Pence is representative of an unsung group at school athletic programs everywhere who do the little things that make the program work with little fanfare.

“Like Doug, none of them want any credit for it,” Carr said.

Pence is being recognized for his good work anyway, not that he’s all that comfortable with it.

A couple of weeks ago, there was a small celebration in his honor at the field. A plaque touting his many contributions to the program was announced for the entrance of the Terriers indoor batting cage, a facility Pence had a major hand in building. It was also announced that Pence will be in the next class of inductees to the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.