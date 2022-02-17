Grayson County, Auburn High's career scoring record, both fall to senior guard's shooting

RINER — Senior guard Ethan Millirons set a new career scoring record at Auburn High School with a game-high 25 points to help lead the Eagles to a 66-46 victory over Grayson County in a Mountain Empire District Tournament semifinal Thursday night.

Millirons, who has committed to play college basketball at Division II St. Thomas Aquinas in New York, needed 18 points to break the mark of 1,671 points set by Lowell Reed in 1966.

The senior reached the milestone at the 5:50 mark of the fourth quarter when he drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key. The game was then stopped momentarily so Millirons could be presented a game ball by his father and Auburn coach Terry Millions. Millirons also took a moment to go in the stands to hug his mother Sherry, who received her state championship ring at halftime for leading the Eagles to the Class 1 state volleyball title this fall.

“I knew that it would happen at some point, but I wanted it to be tonight at home,” Ethan Millirons said.

Millirons thought he was close to setting the record a couple of weeks ago. At the time he and his father thought he was only 17 points from the mark, but after further examination they realized he was closer to 50 away from the 56-year-old record.

“The book we had at home was wrong,” Millirons said.

Fittingly, the record-breaking shot came during a second half push that saw the Eagles pull away from what was a close contest.

Grayson County (11-11) led for a majority of the first half and took a 31-30 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Auburn, however, took over in the third quarter. The Eagles outscored the Blue Devils 19-6 in the quarter, including a 10-1 run to end the period.

Auburn (16-7) opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run capped off by Millirons’ record-breaker.

Bryce Gill, who had 10 points, was the only other Eagle to finish in double figures.

Andrew Shaffner led Grayson County with 14 points.

The tournament final will take place Saturday afternoon with Auburn traveling to Fort Chiswell to take on the Pioneers at 2:30 p.m. following the district’s consolation game.

After district play, Millirons will be seeking a return trip to the Class 1 state final. Two years ago as a sophomore, Millirons and the Eagles made it to the final only to see it canceled hours before the opening tip in Richmond due the emergence of the COVID-19 virus. The Eagles eventually were declared state co-champions.

“I’m glad to have this [record] in the back and to have committed before the season,” Millirons said. “I’m all-in now for a championship.”