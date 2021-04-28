Grayson County hires ex-Pulaski County coach James to run football program

When Stephen James resigned in May after six years as the head football coach at Pulaski County High School, he said he might take another job when he felt the “itch.”
Consider it scratched.
James, who served as an assistant coach this season at George Wythe, has been hired as the new football coach at Grayson County High.
“The COVID times and the boredom from that … there are only so many ‘Honey-do’ projects you can do at home before you realize this is not what you want to be doing all the time,” he said.
James, 49, knows the Mountain Empire District well.
He is a George Wythe alumnus who was the football coach for nine seasons at MED rival Fort Chiswell.
James compiled a 65-37 record at Fort Chiswell with a trip to the Division 1 state semifinals in 2013. He had a 44-23 record at Pulaski County. He also coached baseball at Marion for six years earlier in his career.
“He’s a good fit for us,” said Kelly Wilmore, the Grayson County superintendent of schools. “He’s got a good personality. He’s a hard worker. His reputation is very solid. We’re pleased to have a coach of his magnitude.”
James succeeds Brett McPherson at Grayson County.
McPherson was informed before the delayed 2020 season — his 15th at Grayson — that he would not be retained in 2021, but he stayed with the program and led the Blue Devils to a 4-3 record despite playing all seven games away from home because nearby construction left their field unplayable.
McPherson landed a job as the head coach at Cumberland Gap High in Claiborne County, Tennessee.
James met Grayson County’s prospective returning players Wednesday on campus, where he will teach advanced weight lifting and conditioning.
One of the new coach’s priorities will be growing the Blue Devils’ roster, which dropped to approximately 20 players late in the season. Grayson County, which dropped from Class 2 to Class 1 in 2019, did not field a JV team this season.
“Anytime you get [someone] new I think that will help with the numbers a little bit,” James said.
Wilmore said Wednesday that Grayson County plans to install artificial turf on its playing field in time for the 2021 season. The Blue Devils do not have a home game scheduled until the fifth week.
The school put in an expansive weight room and field house in 2016.
“They’re in the process of upgrading the facilities,” James said. “The kids have always been hard-nosed kids that work hard. That’s a big plus.
“We’ll have some of the nicest facilities in Southwest Virginia.”
James said one of the reasons he left head coaching at Pulaski County was so he could have more time to watch his daughter play college volleyball at Emory & Henry.
The COVID-19 outbreak prevented him from attending in person.
“They moved volleyball season and didn’t allow any spectators,” he said. “It was complete boredom going on. When you’re used to being in the grind for 20-plus years, it just felt like something I needed to do.”
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123