Grayson County hires ex-Pulaski County coach James to run football program

When Stephen James resigned in May after six years as the head football coach at Pulaski County High School, he said he might take another job when he felt the “itch.”

Consider it scratched.

James, who served as an assistant coach this season at George Wythe, has been hired as the new football coach at Grayson County High.

“The COVID times and the boredom from that … there are only so many ‘Honey-do’ projects you can do at home before you realize this is not what you want to be doing all the time,” he said.

James, 49, knows the Mountain Empire District well.

He is a George Wythe alumnus who was the football coach for nine seasons at MED rival Fort Chiswell.

James compiled a 65-37 record at Fort Chiswell with a trip to the Division 1 state semifinals in 2013. He had a 44-23 record at Pulaski County. He also coached baseball at Marion for six years earlier in his career.

“He’s a good fit for us,” said Kelly Wilmore, the Grayson County superintendent of schools. “He’s got a good personality. He’s a hard worker. His reputation is very solid. We’re pleased to have a coach of his magnitude.”