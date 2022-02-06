Green blur: Fast pace helps Northside, wearing Glenvar uniforms, take care of Radford

Who were those guys?

The ones in the green Glenvar High basketball uniforms — they didn’t look like Highlanders Saturday night.

Pardon the confusion for spectators at the nightcap of the Adam Ward Classic, but that was Northside disguised in Glenvar uniforms tangling with Radford.

There were some crossed signals about who the home team on the scoreboard was intended to be and the Vikings showed up with their white jersey with green trim. Good luck for all concerned, Glenvar was hosting the Classic this year and obligingly provided Northside with more-or-less the proper colors with which to dress.

“Good thing they wear green,” Vikings coach Bill Pope said.

Northside would have looked good in anybody’s colors the way it played against Radford. Once the momentum turned in the Vikings favor late in the first quarter moving into the second the Bobcats struggled from behind the rest of the way of a 73-57 defeat.

Northside (19-3) dictated a fast pace and Radford never found its rhythm.

“We got down in the first quarter and I thought it was a little case of nerves with our first unit,” Pope said. “I didn’t think we were moving like we could and moving the ball like we could.”

Out went the first five and in came second unit Cy Hardy, Mykell Harvey, Ja’Chan Anthony, Kai Logan and Nick Crawford.

“How they turned things around is we started doing really what we wanted to do, which was move the basketball and find the openings for cuts and stuff,” Pope said. “When the other guys came back, they kept doing it.”

Basically, two freshmen (Hardy and Harvey), two sophomores (Crawford and Logan, and a junior (Anthony) showing the veterans how it’s done.

The Vikings were under full sail after that. Hardy buried 3-pointers in the first and second quarters, Crawford hit another from distance, and Harvey shook the backboard with a dunk. That was all the spark the rest of the guys needed.

The Bobcats (11-4) were thereby forced to play an end-to-end game that did not suit them and never really recovered.

“That team overwhelmed us defensively and with their toughness,” Radford coach Rick Cormany said. “They play a lot of kids who can play and it does not drop off much.”

Like the Vikings, Radford made eight treys, but often seemed to be more in a hurry to shoot from afar than run an offense.

“Taking the easy way out,” Cormany said. “Take a jump shot and hope it goes in.”

Harvey explained how Northside’s second unit of shock troops helped turned the tide after the Bobcats opened with a 20-point first quarter.

“We locked in on defense then on offense worked the ball around and got good shots,” he said.

The first unit did enough work to produce three double-figure scorers in Ayrion Journiette (23), Lawrence Cole (10) and Cameron Abshire (10).

Logan had four of his eight in the second quarter. Sidney Webb had a 3-pointer and a couple of fouls shots and was a tenacious disruptor defensively.

Hardy and Harvey combined for 13 points. Hardy showed no hesitation in pulling the trigger on his two long ones.

“The keys to my shot are my legs and follow-through and that’s all,” Hardy said.

Harvey’s deliveries came from shorter of distances. He missed a dunk in the second half that bounced a long way off the rim and over in the direction of the Vikings bench. With such force was the slam attempt delivered that it appeared public safety considerations were not in his thinking process.

Radford made things a little more respectable with a fourth quarter offensive boost. Landon Clark finished with 20 points for Radford, 15 of that coming from beyond the arc. Nine of Gavin Cormany’s 19 derived from 3-pointers.

It was not near enough.

“Pressuring the ball, our defense, gave us the shots we needed,” Cole said. “That’s how we got the game turned around.”