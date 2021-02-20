Grundy advances nine to Class 1 wrestling semifinals

Grundy wrestlers won nine of 10 semifinal matches Saturday afternoon to take a commanding lead in the VHSL Class 1 state tournament at Salem Civic Center.

The Golden Wave held a 188-160 lead over Riverheads heading into consolation matches. The Gladiators advanced six wrestlers to the finals.

Grundy and Riverheads will wrestle head-to-head in four weight classes.

Rural Retreat stood third with 123 points, putting five in the finals.

The championship round is scheduled for 6 p.m.

CLASS 1

First round

106 pounds — Adam Gibson (Castlewood) bye; Isaiah Osborne (Grayson County) p. Sam Harrison (Franklin), :23; Alexis Deagle (Mathews) p. Jaxon Ward (George Wythe), 2:03; Parker Stone (Rural Retreat) p. Evan Annese (Riverheads), 2:52.

113 pounds — Kaleb Horn (Grundy) p. Celeste Mitchell (Cumberland), :11; Jason Foxworth (Franklin) p. Devin Davis (Auburn), 4:03; Joshua Rosadino (Mathews) p. Bobby Burgess (George Wythe), 1:40; Jake Yowell (Riverheads) md. Brandon Combs (Rural Retreat), 9-0.