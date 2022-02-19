Grundy cruises to another Class 1 wrestling title, but Rural Retreat has strong finish

Now that perennial power Grundy is competing in Class 1 of Virginia High School League athletics, the other schools are competing for second place.

The Golden Wave cruised to its VHSL-record 25th state wrestling championship, its fourth straight in Class 1 after dropping from Class 2 in 2018.

For Rural Retreat, the kings of the mat in the old 1A classification and three-time runner-up to Grundy, second place was a victory in itself. Coach Rick Boyd said the outcome was the result of hard work.

“This was a really good weekend for us,” Boyd said. “We only brought 10 [wrestlers] up here. Riverheads brings 14 and they were expecting to push Grundy. We have a bunch of kids who really work hard and they’re overachievers.”

The Indians finished with 205 points, eight ahead of Riverheads’ 197 but well behind the 303.5 posted by Grundy. The Indians got solid results from their 10 entrants. Eight placed in the top three. Two Indians won their weight classes.

“When you put that many in the top three and don’t win the state, it really says something about the level of competition,” Boyd said.

For comparison, Grundy had five state champions and six more in the top three of their weight class.

Parker Stone gave Rural Retreat a state championship in the first match of the finals, the 106-pound weight class, besting Grundy’s Tanner Hartford with a 5-2 decision. Stone led 5-0 after the second period, but almost lost as Hartford’s push to pin him was too late and time expired.

“I had a big weight cut from the whole season so I started feeling weak,” Stone said. “I knew I just had to push through it and then I’ll be champ. It’s the best thing in the world.”

It was the first state championship for the junior, who finished the season with a 30-2 record.

Junior Eli Blevins defended his 2021 state title with another, up one weight class, winning at 132 pounds. He pinned Grayson County’s Aaron Peterson at 2:42. Blevins won all three matches in the state tournament with pins.

“I won it last year, so winning it again just felt like something I needed to do,” he said. “It means a lot to me to bring a trophy home.”

Rural Retreat had three state runners-up — J.W. Webb at 113, Mason Via at 152 and Eli Fortuner at 220.

Grayson County’s Tanner Jones also won a state championship, pinning Shaiem Gordon of Grundy in just 1:15. He had built a 10-0 lead in those 75 seconds.

“I had to end it with a bang,” Jones said of the match as well as his scholastic wrestling career."

The senior was state runner-up three times, but wanted nothing more than to end his high school competition with a title.

“I’ve been working for this all these years. The last three years I’ve come in second in the state so to finally get to the top feels so good.”

Jones said he knew he had a big lead, but he really wanted a pin in his final match.

“The moves come natural, since I’ve been wrestling since I was little. I knew I was well ahead but I wanted to end it that way,” Jones said.

Two other Timesland wrestlers to finish as runners-up were Cody Davis of George Wythe and Brender Rojas of Galax.