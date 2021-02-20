Grundy, Riverheads advance 10 through first round

Defending champion Grundy and Riverheads each advanced 10 wrestlers through the first round of the VHSL Class 1 championships Saturday morning at Salem Civic Center.
Riverheads held a 68 1/2-54 lead over the Golden Wave after the first round.
Rural Retreat stood third with 48 points. George Wythe was fourth at 36.
CLASS 1
106 pounds — Adam Gibson (Castlewood) bye; Isaiah Osborne (Grayson County) p. Sam Harrison (Franklin), :23; Alexis Deagle (Mathews) p. Jaxon Ward (George Wythe), 2:03; Parker Stone (Rural Retreat) p. Evan Annese (Riverheads), 2:52.
113 pounds — Kaleb Horn (Grundy) p. Celeste Mitchell (Cumberland), :11; Jason Foxworth (Franklin) p. Devin Davis (Auburn), 4:03; Joshua Rosadino (Mathews) p. Bobby Burgess (George Wythe), 1:40; Jake Yowell (Riverheads) md. Brandon Combs (Rural Retreat), 9-0.
120 pounds — Michael Taylor (Grundy) bye; Olivia Waller, bye; Alberto Veo (Galax) bye; Jude Robson (Riverheads) tf. Blake Battaglia (Rural Retreat), 20-3.
126 pounds — Eli Blevins (Rural Retreat) bye; Javier Gallardo (George Wythe) p. Maddie Dayton (Cumberland), 2:28; Blake Linton (Franklin) p. Lee Chittum (Parry McCluer), :40; Camden Cook-Cash (Riverheads) md. Ethan Blankenship (Grundy), 12-4.
132 pounds — Heath Sutherland (Castlewood) bye; Jackson Allebaugh (Riverheads) p. Aaron Pruett (Parry McCluer), 1:41; Zane Perkins (George Wythe) p. Connor Beattie (Mathews), 1:38; Carson Griffey (Grundy) p. Devin Deshields (Franklin), 4:22.
138 pounds — Chris Stiltner (Grundy) bye; Ronny Horton (Galax) p. Cody Deagle (Mathews), 1:21; Colin Ward (George Wythe) bye; Hayden Jackson (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) p. Quadir Deshields (Franklin), 2:23.
145 pounds — Jacob Stiltner (Grundy) bye; Colby Cash (Riverheads) d. Noah Fowler (George Wythe), 5-4; Tanner Jones (Grayson County) p. Nicholas Grigsby (Rappahannock County), 2:25; Tyler Schaller (Mathews) p. Mason Via (Rural Retreat), 2:24.
152 pounds — Ian Scammell (Grundy) bye; Dylan Critzer (Parry McCluer) bye; Andrew Temple (George Wythe) bye; Cody Cash (Riverheads) p. Jake Keesee (Northwood), 1:22.
160 pounds — Dorian Delp (Rural Retreat) p. Bryce Fryant (Rappahannock County), 1:55; Noah Ross (Riverheads) p. Taylor Poole (Galax), 4:27; Cody Davis (George Wythe) p. Cole Dalton (Cumberland), 2:21; Ethan Roberts (Grundy) p. Markelyn Fenner (Franklin), 2:23.
170 pounds — Armando Cruz (Chilhowie) p. Jake Price (Cumberland), :33; Evan Ross (Riverheads) p. Landon King (Grayson County), 1:49; Matthew Sisk (Rappahannock County) d. Isaac Coleman (Grundy), 6-5; Terry Morgan (George Wythe) p. Jordan Johnson (Franklin), 1:44.
182 pounds — Wyatt Sage (Rural Retreat) p. Kwami Mitchell (Franklin), :45; Cayden Cash (Riverheads) p. Kaden Forrest (Parry McCluer), :44; Jacob Maxfield (Castlewood) p. Brady Wright (Mathews), :54; Cadyn Crouse (Galax) bye.
195 pounds — Hunter Scarberry (Grundy) p. Malaki Poley (Franklin), :10; Luke Bryant (Riverheads) p. Cody Thomas (Parry McCluer), :53; Eli Fortuner (Rural Retreat) p. Mark Tuttle (Cumberland), :42; Levi Groseclose (George Wythe) bye.
220 pounds — Peyton McComas (Grundy) p. Ayden Banks (Franklin), :36; Cameron Biggs (Grayson County) md. Beau Smith (Riverheads), 17-0; Jacob Holston (Rural Retreat) p. Clem Austin (Rappahannock County), 1:46; Riley Jo Vaught (Galax) bye.
285 pounds — Logan Looney (Grundy) p. Arian Forotan (Franklin), :53; Brender Rojas (Galax) d. Mitchell Withrow (Riverheads), 12-6; Colton Terry (Rural Retreat) p. Clinton Snead (Rappahannock County), 4:01; Forrest Vassar (Parry McCluer) bye.