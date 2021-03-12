Gunn helps Patrick Henry shake off upset bid by Cave Spring

Roy Gunn threw three touchdown passes and ran for an additional one to lead the Patrick Henry to a 32-18 home victory Friday night over Cave Spring.

Gunn wasted little time getting things started as he went around left end and scored on a 61-yard run on PH’s second play from scrimmage for an early 7-0 lead.

“We realized that their ends would play aggressive," Gunn said. "As soon as they crashed it opened up on the edge.

The VMI-bound quarterback added that he was anxious to get back on the field after PH (3-1) lost 35-17 to Salem 35-17 last Friday night on the road.

“We were ready," Gunn said. "We took last week as a lesson and learned from it and got back."

After scoring with his legs, Gunn used his arm later in the quarter to add to the lead when he hit receiver Jahze Kimbrough on a 67-yard TD pass to make it 13-0 at the 4:53 mark of the opening period.

Cave Spring, however, answered on the first play of their next drive when Knights receiver Daniel Reeves got behind the Patriots defense and scored on a 66-yard throw from quarterback Skylor Griffiths to cut the deficit to 13-7.