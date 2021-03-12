Gunn helps Patrick Henry shake off upset bid by Cave Spring

Roy Gunn threw three touchdown passes and ran for an additional one to lead the Patrick Henry to a 32-18 home victory Friday night over Cave Spring.
Gunn wasted little time getting things started as he went around left end and scored on a 61-yard run on PH’s second play from scrimmage for an early 7-0 lead.
“We realized that their ends would play aggressive," Gunn said. "As soon as they crashed it opened up on the edge.
The VMI-bound quarterback added that he was anxious to get back on the field after PH (3-1) lost 35-17 to Salem 35-17 last Friday night on the road.
“We were ready," Gunn said. "We took last week as a lesson and learned from it and got back."
After scoring with his legs, Gunn used his arm later in the quarter to add to the lead when he hit receiver Jahze Kimbrough on a 67-yard TD pass to make it 13-0 at the 4:53 mark of the opening period.
Cave Spring, however, answered on the first play of their next drive when Knights receiver Daniel Reeves got behind the Patriots defense and scored on a 66-yard throw from quarterback Skylor Griffiths to cut the deficit to 13-7.
Unfazed, Gunn fired back with 2:47 left in the quarter hitting senior wide receiver Trace Pedigo on a 51-yard TD pass to move the lead back to 19-7.
The only scoring in the second quarter came on a 32-yard field goal by Knights’ placekicker Tyler Mitchem at the 2:36 mark.
Cave Spring (1-2) appeared to score again just before the half when Griffiths went deep and connected with Reeves on a 75-yard pass with 1:14 before half. The play, though, was called back on and illegal motion penalty.
“If we score there it’s a one-possession game and we get the ball to start the second half," Cave Spring coach Tim Fulton said. "Who knows how that turns out?"
The third quarter was a defensive struggle for the most part before Gunn struck again hitting a wide open Tashawn Webb on a 37-yard TD pass with one minute left in the period to make it 26-10.
Cave Spring answered the PH score with a 10-play, 77-yard drive aided by two PH personal foul penalties. Griffiths capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run and after a successful two-point conversion on a pass to Bryce Cooper it was a one-score game at 26-18 with 9:30 left.
“Our kids fought back the whole night," Fulton said. "They never laid down."
Patrick Henry finally put the game out of reach on the next drive as they scored in six plays, all runs to the right-side by Arjuan Webb. His final rush from 2 yards out gave PH a 32-18 lead with 7:47 left.
“We were determined to get the ball down the field and score there,” Gunn said.
After playing three games in 11 days to start the season, Friday’s game was the Patriots first chance to play after a full week of preparation this season.
“It was really nice to have a regular practice week and play on a Friday night,” Patrick Henry head coach Alan Fiddler said. “We needed it because we were beat up after the first three games.”
Cave Spring;7;3;0;8;--;18
Patrick Henry;19;0;7;6;--;32
PH – Gunn 61 run (Medley kick)
PH – Kimbrough 67 pass from Gunn (kick failed)
CS – Reeves 66 pass from Griffiths (Mitchem kick)
PH – Pedigo 51 pass from Gunn (run failed)
CS – Mitchem 32 FG
PH – T.Webb 37 pass from Gunn (Medley kick)
CS – Griffiths 6 run (Cooper pass from Griffiths)
PH – A.Webb 2 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;CS;;PH
First downs;;11;;19
Rushes-yard;;39-88;;34-181
Passing yards;;137;;253
Comp-Att-Int;;5-11-0;;12-21-0
Fumbles-lost;;0-0;;0-0
Penalties;;12-84;;6-75
Punts=;;8-35.6;;4-44.5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Cave Spring, Griffiths 30-73, Altizer 4-11, Hall 3-3, Woolfolk 1-1, Robinson 1-0. Patrick Henry, A.Webb 18-96, Gunn 3-56, Davis 13-29.
PASSING – Cave Spring, Griffiths 5-11-0-137, Patrick Henry, Gunn 12-21-0-253.
RECEIVING – Cave Spring, Wolfolk 3-47, Reeves 1-66, Cooper 1-24, Patrick Henry, Pedigo 4-109, T.Webb 4-71, Taylor 2-11, Kimbrough 1-67, A. Webb 1-(minus 5).