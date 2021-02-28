Gunn sharp for Patrick Henry in 56-0 win over Blacksburg

After the opening score, the Patriots’ defense made a play when defensive back Devin Tellez intercepted a Blacksburg pass, returning to it to the Bruins’ 25.

​Five plays later Gunn scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak on fourth down to double the PH advantage to 14-0.

​The offensive momentum would not stop from their as Gunn connected with three different receivers on touchdown passes of 30, 48, 36 and 48 yards in the remainder of the first half to expand the lead to 42-0 going into the break.

​

Gunn hit Jahze Kimbrough for TDs and found Tashawn Webb and Trace Pedigo once apiece for a score.

“We really like to get our skill guys the ball,” Fiddler said. “We have so many that can do things in the open field.”

Blacksburg’s best chance to score came early in the second quarter when the Bruins advanced the ball to the Patriots’ 2. PH’s defense held when it recovered a fumble by Bruins quarterback Spencer Campbell.

PH’s Body Kahoun returned an interception 65 yards for a TD in the third quarter, and Daniel Alonzo ran 74 yards for a TD in the fourth period.