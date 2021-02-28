Gunn sharp for Patrick Henry in 56-0 win over Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG – Patrick Henry’s Roy Gunn threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another score against Blacksburg on Sunday.
Then the Patriots’ senior quarterback went into the locker room for halftime.
PH (2-0) scored touchdowns on all six first-half possessions as the Patriots cruised to a 56-0 victory over the Bruins at Bill Brown Stadium.
The domination began on the game’s opening possession.
Gunn’s first pass of the day was an incompletion, but after that miss he went 4-for-4 on the Patriots’ opening drive for 73 yards. The possession was capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Elijah Davis just two minutes and 13 seconds into the game.
Gunn credited his team’s offensive success and fast start on Sunday to already having a game under their belt. PH topped Hidden Valley 14-6 Tuesday night.
“I was feeling good today,” Gunn said. “I felt a lot better than I did last week. We got those first-game jitters out and felt a lot more comfortable.”
Patrick Henry head coach Alan Fiddler agreed with his quarterback’s assessment.
“Offensively we were executing really well and defensively we kept getting the ball back to them,” Fiddler said. “We got used to playing at game speed and our execution was a lot better.”
After the opening score, the Patriots’ defense made a play when defensive back Devin Tellez intercepted a Blacksburg pass, returning to it to the Bruins’ 25.
Five plays later Gunn scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak on fourth down to double the PH advantage to 14-0.
The offensive momentum would not stop from their as Gunn connected with three different receivers on touchdown passes of 30, 48, 36 and 48 yards in the remainder of the first half to expand the lead to 42-0 going into the break.
Gunn hit Jahze Kimbrough for TDs and found Tashawn Webb and Trace Pedigo once apiece for a score.
“We really like to get our skill guys the ball,” Fiddler said. “We have so many that can do things in the open field.”
Blacksburg’s best chance to score came early in the second quarter when the Bruins advanced the ball to the Patriots’ 2. PH’s defense held when it recovered a fumble by Bruins quarterback Spencer Campbell.
PH’s Body Kahoun returned an interception 65 yards for a TD in the third quarter, and Daniel Alonzo ran 74 yards for a TD in the fourth period.
While the Bruins’ offense struggled, junior running back Bryce Ferguson was a bright spot with 149 rushing yards on 27 carries. The rest of the Bruins’ offense was held to a combined 11 yards, which included no pass receptions.
It was the second straight shutout for Blacksburg (0-2), which lost to Salem 50-0 to open the season Tuesday.
“We’ve had some injuries and we’ve got guys trying to get some experience,” Blacksburg coach Eddie Sloss said. “We had to grow up and quick against some really good football teams. The score may not indicate it, but I do think we’re getting better.”
Patrick Henry;21;21;7;7;—;56
Blacksburg;0;0;0;0;—;0
First quarter
PH – Davis 3 run (Morrill kick)
PH – Gunn 1 run (Morrill kick)
PH – Kimbrough 48 pass from Gunn (Morrill kick)
Second quarter
PH – T.Webb 30 pass from Gunn (Morrill kick)
PH – Pedigo 30 pass from Gunn (Morrill kick)
PH – Kimbrough 36 pass from Gunn (Morrill kick)
Third quarter
PH – Kahoun 65 interception return (Morrill kick)
Fourth quarter
PH – Alonzo 74 run (Morrill kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;PH;;Bbg
First downs;;17;;9
Rushes-yards;;26-191;;43-160
Passing yards;;310;;0
Comp-Att-Int;;13-15-0;;0-4-1
Penalties;;5-35;;2-10
Fumbles-lost;;1-1;;2-2
Punts;;1-38.0;;4-40.7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Patrick Henry, Alonzo 2-76, Gunn 3-47, Davis 6-29, Hunter 2-20, A.Webb 7-17, Carter 4-2, Vernon 2-0. Blacksburg, Ferguson 27-149, Sherman-Collins 7-21, Roberts 2-5, Campbell 1-0, Bowen 3-(minus 3), Ritenour 1-(minus 5), Ackerman 2-(minus 7).
PASSING – Patrick Henry, Gunn 12-13-0-302, Carter 1-2-0-8. Blacksburg, Campbell 0-4-1-0.
RECEIVING – T.Webb 4-114, Pedigo 4-68, Kimbrough 3-87, Taylor 2-41.