Gunn slings Patrick Henry to 24-23 win over Pulaski County with late TD pass

The Cougars looked like they would extend their lead on the opening drive of the third quarter reaching the PH 3, but after a costly false start penalty, Dalton was picked off in the end zone by the Patriots Bodie Kahoun to end the threat.

“We had those pre-snap penalties. We’ve had them all year and that goes back to me. We got to figure them out,” Pulaski County head coach Mark Dixon said.

PH regained the lead when Gunn and Tashawn Webb got together for their second score of the night on a 5-yard TD pass to make it 18-17 with 24 seconds left in the third.

Pulaski took its final lead of the night on their next drive when Dalton completed a 9-play, 70-yard possession with a 1-yard quarterback sneak to make it 23-18. Dalton also tried to run it in on the ensuing two-point conversion, but the referees ruled he came up short of the goal line on his effort.

Patrick Henry has an open date before the Region 5D playoffs in two weeks.

“I’m definitely hopeful we can get rested up next week and then get back it,” Fiddler said.

Pulaski County closes the regular season next Friday with a trip to Salem.