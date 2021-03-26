Gunn slings Patrick Henry to 24-23 win over Pulaski County with late TD pass

DUBLIN – On a night when he threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns, Patrick Henry senior quarterback Roy Gunn saved his best for last..
Gunn connected with wide receiver Jahze Kimbrough on a 23-yard touchdown pass on his last throw Friday night with 4 minutes, 11 seconds left to give the Patriots a 24-23 victory over Pulaski County at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium.
Trailing 23-18, PH (5-1, 5-1) got the ball at its 11-yard line after a punt with 7:11 left. A sack by Pulaski County (4-1, 4-1) on the next play moved the ball all the way back to the PH 1.
With 99 yards between PH and a go-ahead score Gunn buckled down hitting Deven Tellez on a 41-yard pass two plays later to give the Patriot offense momentum.
“I was thinking there this is our last regular-season game and I wanted to step up for the team and make a lot of good plays,” Gunn said.
Later in the drive Gunn again connected with Tellez on a 32-yard pass to put the Patriots in the red zone at the Cougars 18.
Two plays later after a PH false start penalty moved the ball back 5 yards, Gunn found Kimbrough open in the back of the end zone to give the Patriots a lead they would not lose.
“I told [Kimbrough] to beat the corner inside and as soon as I saw him beat him, I let it rip,” Gunn said.
After a failed two-point conversion by PH, Pulaski County still had time to score, but after advancing the ball past midfield the Cougars were stopped on downs ending their best shot at a comeback.
“They just played with a lot of grit and guts all night long. I couldn’t be more proud, especially coming down here against a good team,” Patrick Henry head coach Alan Fiddler said.
PH opened the scoring on its second possession when freshman Arjuan Webb scored on a 6-yard run to make it 6-0 with 2:47 left in the first quarter.
The Cougars answered by going 60 yards in 11 running plays capped off by a 4-yard TD run from Keyonte Kennedy for a 7-6 lead at the 9:37 mark of the second quarter.
A 42-yard field goal by Broc Simpson extended the Pulaski lead to 10-6 with 2:54 left in the period setting up a wild two-minute stretch that ended the half.
The Patriots quickly retook the lead when Gunn hit Tashawn Webb on a 7-yard TD with 51 seconds on the clock to make it 13-12 after a failed two-point conversion. The TD pass came on a 4th-and-2 play from the 7.
The Cougars, however, were not done in the half after John Lyman returned the ensuing kickoff 49 yards to the PH 36.
Pulaski needed just two plays to score. After a 23-yard pass completion to Lyman put the ball at the PH 13, Cougar quarterback Drew Dalton threw a short pass to Trevor Burton around the 10-yard line. Burton did the rest scampering to the end zone giving Pulaski a 17-12 lead going into halftime.
The Cougars looked like they would extend their lead on the opening drive of the third quarter reaching the PH 3, but after a costly false start penalty, Dalton was picked off in the end zone by the Patriots Bodie Kahoun to end the threat.
“We had those pre-snap penalties. We’ve had them all year and that goes back to me. We got to figure them out,” Pulaski County head coach Mark Dixon said.
PH regained the lead when Gunn and Tashawn Webb got together for their second score of the night on a 5-yard TD pass to make it 18-17 with 24 seconds left in the third.
Pulaski took its final lead of the night on their next drive when Dalton completed a 9-play, 70-yard possession with a 1-yard quarterback sneak to make it 23-18. Dalton also tried to run it in on the ensuing two-point conversion, but the referees ruled he came up short of the goal line on his effort.
Patrick Henry has an open date before the Region 5D playoffs in two weeks.
“I’m definitely hopeful we can get rested up next week and then get back it,” Fiddler said.
Pulaski County closes the regular season next Friday with a trip to Salem.
“I told the kids I was proud of them and that they gave a tremendous effort,” Dixon said. “I also told them there’s a lot left to do. We’ll lick our wounds and get ready for Salem.”
Patrick Henry;6;6;6;6;--;24
Pulaski County;0;17;0;6;--;23
First quarter
PH – A.Webb 4 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
Pul – Kennedy 4 run (Simpson kick)
Pul – Simpson 42 FG
PH – T.Webb 7 pass from Gunn (pass failed)
Pul – Burton 13 pass from Dalton (Simpson kick)
Third quarter
PH – T.Webb 5 pass from Gunn (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
Pu; – Dalton 1 run (run failed)
PH – Kimbrough 23 pass from Gunn (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;PH;;Pul
First Downs;;19;;17
Rushes-yards;;29-39;;41-162
Comp-Att-Int;;17-29-0;;9-20-2
Yards passing;;296;;183
Fumbles-lost;;1-1;;1-0
Penalties;;3-20;;10-56
Punts;;3-33.3;;2-40
RUSHING – Patrick Henry, A.Webb 17-48, Davis 2-0. Gunn 9-(minus 8), Medley 1-(minus 1), Pulaski County, Gallimore 16-108, Kennedy 12-39, Porter 5-24, Dalton 8-(minus 9).
PASSING – Patrick Henry, Gunn 17-29-0--296. Pulaski County, Dalton 9-20-2--183
RECEIVING – Patrick Henry, Taylor 6-125, T.Webb 5-41, Tellez 2-73, Kimbrough 2-32, Pedigo 2-25. Pulaski County, Lyman 4-117, Gallimore 2-23, Suthers 1-21, Burton 1-13, Bishop 1-9.