H.S. baseball: James River sophomore Heath Andrews commits to N.C. State

Heath Andrews has yet to throw a pitch for James River High School’s baseball team.

That hasn’t stopped the Knights sophomore from securing his future in college.

Andrews, a 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher whose fastball has been clocked at 92 mph and is rated the No. 98 prospect in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game scouting service, has committed to North Carolina State.

Andrews chose the Wolfpack over a similar offer from Virginia and a bid from Liberty University.

He did not want to wait to make his move, even though he just turned 16 years of age.

Nevertheless, choosing between the two ACC schools was difficult.

“It was very hard,” he said. “Both great schools. I just felt at home at N.C. State ever since I stepped on campus.”

Andrews got a chance to make a socially-distanced visit to N.C. State’s campus in Raleigh and watch a practice earlier this summer.

“With this COVID thing, you weren’t able to enter any buildings so that was limited,” said Andrews’ father, Mark, who serves as an assistant coach for Heath’s travel squad, Roanoke Valley-based Team Virginia.