H.S. basketball: Rockbridge County hires Mike Gale as boys basketball coach

Mike Gale began work at Rockbridge County High School in July with one job.

Now he has two.

Gale, who signed on as Rockbridge’s athletic director, has been named the school’s boys basketball coach.

Gale, 42, came to Lexington after spending 14 seasons as the boys basketball coach at Stuarts Draft High in neighboring Augusta County.

He is best known for implementing the “Grinnell System” into Stuarts Draft’s program, a strategy that produced a fast-paced style of play, with frequent 3-pointers, mass substitutions every 90 seconds and high scores.

Gale’s 2019-20 team reached the state tournament for the first time in school history, ending with a 136-99 loss to eventual Class 2 champion John Marshall in a quarterfinal.

The Rockbridge County boys basketball head coaching position had been vacant since February following the resignation of Darrell Plogger after his 10th season on the job.

Plogger coached the Wildcats to the 2011-12 VHSL Group AA Division 3 semifinals where they fell 64-59 in overtime to Brunswick.