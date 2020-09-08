 Skip to main content
H.S. basketball: Rockbridge County hires Mike Gale as boys basketball coach
0 comments

Mike Gale began work at Rockbridge County High School in July with one job.

Now he has two.

Gale, who signed on as Rockbridge’s athletic director, has been named the school’s boys basketball coach.

Gale, 42, came to Lexington after spending 14 seasons as the boys basketball coach at Stuarts Draft High in neighboring Augusta County.

He is best known for implementing the “Grinnell System” into Stuarts Draft’s program, a strategy that produced a fast-paced style of play, with frequent 3-pointers, mass substitutions every 90 seconds and high scores.

Gale’s 2019-20 team reached the state tournament for the first time in school history, ending with a 136-99 loss to eventual Class 2 champion John Marshall in a quarterfinal.

The Rockbridge County boys basketball head coaching position had been vacant since February following the resignation of Darrell Plogger after his 10th season on the job.

Plogger coached the Wildcats to the 2011-12 VHSL Group AA Division 3 semifinals where they fell 64-59 in overtime to Brunswick.

Gale was hired in May and did not dismiss the idea at the time that he could be interested in the basketball coaching position.

Gale is a 1996 graduate of Fort Defiance High School, where he was a Group AA all-state pick in baseball. He played baseball at Eastern Mennonite University, graduating in 2001.

Gale was a boys basketball assistant coach at Fort Defiance for four years before taking the job at Stuarts Draft.

Rockbridge County athletic director Mike Gale, shown here in 2017 when he was at Stuarts Draft, has now added the role of boys basketball coach to his list of duties in Lexington.

 (Waynesboro) News Virginia | File 2017
