H.S. basketball roundup: Barber scores 30 as Glenvar boys top William Byrd

Stephen Barber Jr. scored 30 points, including 13-of-17 from the free throw line as Glenvar used a big fourth-quarter run Friday night to pull away for a 76-63 boys basketball home win over William Byrd in both teams' season opener.
Tyler Johnson added 19 points and Garrett Hendricks poured in 17 for Glenvar.
Trevor Ruble and Ethan Hairston each scored 15 points to lead William Byrd.
WILLIAM BYRD (0-1, 0-1)
Ruble 15, Hairston 15, Tinsley 9, Meador 2, Williams 1, McAnn 2, Hanson 8, Richardson 5, Divers 3, Childress 3.
GLENVAR (1-0, 1-0)
Barber Jr. 30, Johnson 19, Hendricks 17, Alexander 1, Housh 1, Bolling 6, McMahon 2.
William Byrd;15;22;10;16;--;63
Glenvar;22;13;15;26;--;76
3-point goals -- William Byrd 4 (Ruble, Tinsley, Hanson, Richardson), Glenvar 7 (Johnson 3, Hendricks 2, Bolling, Barber). JV -- William Byrd won.
NONDISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 77, Pulaski County 60
DUBLIN -- Conner Tilley's 16 points led four players in double figures as the Cavaliers remained unbeaten with their road win over the Cougars.
Tanner Selkirk and Dylan Salvi each added 14 points and Kyle Arnholt chimed in with 12 points for Lord Botetourt.
Peyton McDaniel and Kyle O'Neil each scored 11 points to lead Pulaski County.
LORD BOTETOURT (5-0)
Selkirk 14, Salvi 14, Meade 6, L.Bramblett 6, Arnholt 12, O.Prince 2, Tilley 16, N.Prince 3, Lovern 2, Harrison 1, Compton 1.
PULASKI COUNTY (2-3)
Gulley 3, Bourne 6, McDaniel 11, Johnson 7, Underwood 3, O'Neil 11, Nester 8, Sealander 7, Sutherland 4.
Lord Botetourt;22;20;23;12;--;77
Pulaski County;11;19;15;15;--;60
3-point goals -- Lord Botetourt 13 (Tilley 4, Selkirk 2, Arnholt 2, Bramblett 2, Meade 2, N.Prince), Pulaski County 9 (McDaniel 3, O'Neil 2, Nester 2, Underwood, Johnson). JV -- Lord Botetourt won.
Northside 76, Hidden Valley 34
Jamison Foley scored 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds as the Vikings opened their season with a home win over the Titans.
Ayrion Journiette added 15 points and Sidney Webb poured in 11 for the Northside.
James Stanley led Hidden Valley with nine points.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-0, 1-0)
Dunning 5, Hart 2, McDaniel 3, Stanley 9, Singh 4, Whittaker 2, Harding 1, Nichols 6, P. Smith 2.
NORTHSIDE (1-0, 1-0)
Journiette 15, Cole 4, Vanore 3, Bishop 2, Slash 7, Webb 11, Foley 24, Leftwich 2, Abshire 6, Luckie 2.
Hidden Valley;10;11;8;5;--;34
Northside;15;18;23;20;--;76
3-point goals -- Hidden Valley 3 (Dunning, McDaniel, Nichols), Northside 2 (Vanore, Webb). JV -- Northside won 49-21.
Carroll County 56, Giles 41
HILLSVILLE - Senior Brady Dalton continued his strong play with 19 points and seven rebounds as the Cavaliers won at home.
Sylas Sechrist added 12 points for Carroll. Giles was led by Caeden Myers with 12 and Guhner Dunford with 11.
GILES (0-8, 0-6)
Parks 8, Hansen 2, Canaday 4, Whitlock 5, Myers 12, Dunford 11.
CARROLL COUNTY (3-2, 1-1)
Phillips 10, Riggins 8, Smith 6, Dalton 19, Sechrist 13.
Giles;6;12;11;12;--;41
Carroll County;11;16;13;16;--;56
3-pointers -- Giles 5 (Parks 2, Myers 2, Whitlock), Carroll County 6 (Riggins 2, Smith 2, Dalton 2).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 77, James River 54
RADFORD -- Alex Kanipe scored 21 points and Cam Cormany added 18 as the Bobcats used a big first quarter to keep the Knights at bay the rest of the way.
Jayson Easton led James River with 18 points in his first game after transferring from Alleghany. Patrick Clevenger chipped in 11.
JAMES RIVER (1-2, 0-1)
Bailey 7, Eaton 3, Steger 8, Andrews 4, Moran 1, Clevenger 11, Easton 18, Toliver 2.
RADFORD (4-0, 3-0)
Clark 8, Prioleau 4, C.Cormany 18, G.Cormany 7, McManus 9, Wesley 5, Mitchell 5, Kanipe 21.
James River;5;16;9;24;--;54
Radford;20;18;20;19;--;77
3-point goals -- James River 2 (Steger 2), Radford 12 (McManus 3, C.Cormany 3, Kanipe 2, G.Cormany, Wesley, Mitchell, Clark).
VIC DIVISION 2
North Cross 45, Fishburne Military 44
WAYNESBORO -- Mekhi Hines scored 15 points and Nick Andrew added 10 for the Raiders in their narrow victory over the host Caissons.
Nathan Alexander led Fishburne Military with 11 points and Peja Brent chimed in with 10 points.
NORTH CROSS (2-1, 1-1)
Hines 15, Trail 5, Andrew 10, Robertson 4, Thompson 3, Bloomfield 3, Jensen 5.
FISHBURNE MILITARY
Brent 10, Allis 9, Alexander 11, Barbour 2, Baldwin 2, Gardner 7, Hildebrand 3.
North Cross;8;11;10;16;--;45
Fishburne Military;7;11;14;12;--;44
3-point goals -- North Cross 4 (Andrew 2, Bloomfield, Jensen), Fishburne Military 4 (Brent 2, Alexander, Hildebrand).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Galax 37, Grayson County 33
GALAX -- Josh Brown hit both ends of a two-shot foul in the final seconds to ice a home win for the Maroon Tide.
Cole Pickett led Galax (2-2, 2-1) with 13 points.
Andrew Shaffner had 13 for Grayson (0-5, 0-3).
GRAYSON COUNTY (0-5, 0-3)
Shaffner 13, Poe 12, Weatherman 4, Campbell 2, Cassell 2.
GALAX (2-2, 2-1)
Cole Pickett 13, Brown 8, Bagley 6, Ashworth 4, Brannock 3, Beeman 2, Sawyers 1.
Grayson County;2;8;12;11;--33
Galax;8;12;12;5;--;37
3-point goals -- Grayson County 1 (Shaffner), Galax 2 (Pickett, Brannock).
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Chilhowie 73, Rural Retreat 55
RURAL RETREAT -- The Warriors (4-2, 3-0) placed three players in double digits with Josh Tuell leading the way with a game-high 21 points in a road win over the Indians. Lucas Blevins added 14 points and D.J. Martin 11.
Rural Retreat (0-7,0-5) was paced by Gatlin Hight with 11 points and Brady Smith with 10.
CHILHOWIE (4-2, 3-0)
Tuell 21, D.Martin 11 W.Martin 2, Puckett 5, Blevins 14, Walters 7, Phelps 4, Hall 9
RURAL RETREAT (0-7, 0-5)
Crowder 7, Smith 10, Hight 11, Musser 6, Alford 7, Smelser 8, Lemmon 6.
Chilhowie;18;21;14;20;--;73
Rural Retreat;17;20;8;10;-- 55
3-point goals -- Chilhowie 8 (Blevins 3, Tuell 2, Puckett, Phelps, Hall) Rural Retreat (Smith 2, Alford, Crowder). JV game -- Chilhowie won.
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic 43, North Cross 42
Amelia Hamrick hit two fourth-quarter 3-pointers, the last coming with 12 seconds remaining to give the Celtics a win over the Raiders in their season opener.
Margaret Hemphill led Catholic with 15 points and Isabella Myers added 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
North Cross was paced by Kylie Schaefer with 17 points and Dajah Garrison with 10.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (1-0)
Myers 11, Nance 9, Hemphill 15, Holmgren 2, Hamrick 6.
NORTH CROSS (0-2)
Schaefer 17, Garrison 10, T.Hash 7, A.Hash 2, Jensen 2, Hancock 4.
Roanoke Catholic;13;7;14;9;--43
North Cross;12;14;9;7;--;42
3-point goals -- Roanoke Catholic 7 (Nance 3, Hemphill 2, Hamrick 2), North Cross 3 (Garrison 2, Schaefer).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Grayson County 37, Galax 27
INDEPENDENCE -- Cheyenne Penn scored 11 points and the Blue Devils used an 18-point third quarter to pull away from the Maroon Tide.
Saige Leonard paced Galax with 16 points.
GALAX (0-4, 0-3)
Leonard 16, Hash 5, Moraski 3, Sturgill 3.
GRAYSON COUNTY (3-1, 3-1)
S.Pope 8, K.Pope 3, Halsey 4, Brown 7, Cunningham 4, Cheyenne Penn 11.
Galax;2;6;10;9;--;27
Grayson County;6;5;18;8;--;37
3-point goals -- Galax 1 (Hash), Grayson County 4 (Penn 2, S.Pope, K.Pope).
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Marion 65, Tazewell 51
TAZEWELL -- Hayley Farris scored 19 points and the Scarlet Hurricanes remained unbeaten with a road win.
Amber Kimberlin had 15 and Kailey Terry hit 13 for Marion (5-0, 4-0). Mallorie Whittaker scored 18 points for Tazewell.
MARION (5-0, 4-0)
Poston 7, Whitt 4, Kimberlin 15, E.Moss 7, Farris 19, Terry 13.
TAZEWELL
Ray 10, Brown 14, Day 1, Rowe 2, Hancock 6, Whittaker 18.
Marion12;14;23;16;--;51
Tazewell;4;13;18;16;--;65
3-point goals -- Marion 5 (Kimberlin 2, Poston, Farris, Terry), Tazewell 3 (Whittaker 2, Brown).
NONDISTRICT
Carroll County 66, Giles 20
PEARISBURG -- Kalee Easter knocked down a game high 14 points as the Cavaliers (4-0, 3-0) knocked off the Spartans to remain unbeaten.
Karsyn Reed led Giles (3-5, 1-5) with six points.
CARROLL COUNTY (4-0, 3-0)
Ervin 8, Easter 14, Richardson 6, Stockner 4, Hagee 5, Crotts 6, Alley 8, Utt 6, Cupp 9.
GILES (3-5, 1-5)
B.Reed 2, K.Reed 6, Mitcham 4, Steele 1, Lucas 5, Merrix 2.
Carroll County;24;15;12;15;--;66
Giles;8;5;5;2;-- 20
3-point goals -- Carroll County 2 (Hagee, Cupp), Giles (Lucas).
Franklin County 65, George Washington 4
ROCKY MOUNT -- Jaedyn Jamison scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds as Franklin County completely overwhelmed the GW in its season opener.
Tamya Robertson added 18 points for Franklin County.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (0-1)
Glass 2, Reaves 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-0)
Roe 5, Belcher 3, Jamison 26, Copeland 7, Krebs 2, Lester 4, Robertson 18.
George Washington;2;0;2;0;--;4
Franklin County;27;13;11;14;--;65
3-point goals -- Franklin County 5 (Robertson 3, Roe, Belcher).
William Byrd 49, Glenvar 42
The Terriers (1-0) opened the game up outscoring the Highlanders 17-8 behind 16 points in the quarter by Sophia Chrisley to gain an opening-game home win.
Chrisley finished with a game high 24 points and Emilie McCaskill added 13.
Olivia Harris led Glenvar (0-1) with 16 points.
GLENVAR (0-1)
Donaldson 4, McCulley 2, Luper 2, Thompson 6, R.Harris 12, O.Harris 16
WILLIAM BYRD (1-0)
Firebaugh 3, Becirevic 2, Chrisley 24, Helton 2, Mutz 3, Walls 2, McCaskill 13
Glenvar;9;11;8;14;--42
William Byrd;10;12;17;10;--;49
3-point goals -- Glenvar 3 (O.Harris 2, R.Harris) William Byrd 3 (Chrisley 2, McCaskill). JV -- Glenvar won.
Northside 48, Hidden Valley 31
Arianna Adebiyi scored 10 points and the Vikings broke open a close game in the second half for a road win in the season opener for both teams.
Alice Lkhagvasuren hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for the Titans.
NORTHSIDE (1-0)
Saunders 7, Gates 9, Waweru 8, Adebiyi 10, Kidd 6, Martin 4, Workman 4.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-1)
Jarrett 6, Reed 1, Derosha 5, Lkhagvasuren 19.
Northside;9;12;11;16;--;48
Hidden Valley;9;10;4;8;--;31
3-point goals -- Northside 4 (Saunders, Gates, Waweru, Kidd), Hidden Valley (Lkhagvasuren 5).
Radford 58, James River 9
BUCHANAN -- Gracie Conner scored 13 points and Hanah Whitt added nine as the Bobcats defeated the Knights.
Radford improved to 5-1 overall and in the district.
Radford scoring: Conner 13, L.Cline 7, Page 7, Hanah Whitt 9, Turk 5, Gaither 4, Hailey Whitt 4, Dean 2, H.Cline 2, Phillips 2, Carrow 3.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123