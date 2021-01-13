H.S. basketball roundup: Big fourth quarter gives Floyd girls victory at Giles

PEARISBURG -- Alexis Kiser scored 24 points and Floyd County used a huge fourth quarter Wednesday night to post a 64-63 Three Rivers District girls basketball victory over Giles.

Destiny Harman added 19 points for the Buffaloes (2-2, 2-1).

Karsyn Reed had a big night for the Spartans (3-4, 1-4) with a game-high 28 points, while Gracie Merrix scored 18.

Giles had a chance for a final shot with 1.5 seconds left but could not get a good look.

FLOYD COUNTY (2-2, 2-1)

Kiser 24, Harman 19, C.Thompson 2, Hamlin 4, Hylton 11, Nichols 2, M.Thompson 2.

GILES (3-4, 1-4)

King 2, K.Reed 28, Mitcham 6, Steele 5, Lucas 4, Merrix 18.

Floyd County;13;8;10;33;--;64

Giles;11;15;11;26;--;63

3-point goals -- Floyd County 3 (Kiser 2, Harman), Floyd County 3 (Reed 3). JV -- Floyd County 45-18.

BOYS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Floyd County 61, Giles 25