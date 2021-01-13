H.S. basketball roundup: Big fourth quarter gives Floyd girls victory at Giles

PEARISBURG -- Alexis Kiser scored 24 points and Floyd County used a huge fourth quarter Wednesday night to post a 64-63 Three Rivers District girls basketball victory over Giles.
Destiny Harman added 19 points for the Buffaloes (2-2, 2-1).
Karsyn Reed had a big night for the Spartans (3-4, 1-4) with a game-high 28 points, while Gracie Merrix scored 18.
Giles had a chance for a final shot with 1.5 seconds left but could not get a good look.
FLOYD COUNTY (2-2, 2-1)
Kiser 24, Harman 19, C.Thompson 2, Hamlin 4, Hylton 11, Nichols 2, M.Thompson 2.
GILES (3-4, 1-4)
King 2, K.Reed 28, Mitcham 6, Steele 5, Lucas 4, Merrix 18.
Floyd County;13;8;10;33;--;64
Giles;11;15;11;26;--;63
3-point goals -- Floyd County 3 (Kiser 2, Harman), Floyd County 3 (Reed 3). JV -- Floyd County 45-18.
BOYS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 61, Giles 25
FLOYD -- Hunter Gallimore scored 16 points and Jared Nichols had 11 as the Buffaloes celebrated Senior Night with a home win.
Dylan Bond added 10 points for Floyd (3-2, 2-1).
Caeden Myers led Giles (0-7, 0-5) with six points.
GILES (0-7, 0-5)
Parks 3, Simmons 5, Hansen 2, Canaday 3, Ratcliffe 2, Myers 6, Dunford 4.
FLOYD COUNTY (3-2, 2-1)
Thompson 4, Gallimore 16, Nichols 11, Bond 10, Cantrell 6, Agnew 3, Banks 9, Miller 2.
Giles;8;5;8;4;--;25
Floyd County;20;18;13;10;--;61
3-point goals -- Giles 3 (Parks, Simmons, Canaday), Floyd County 8 (Gallimore 4, Bond 2, Nichols 1, Agnew). JV -- Giles won.
NONDISTRICT
Pulaski County 74, Carroll County 50
DUBLIN -- Kyle O'Neal scored 14 points the Cougars nearly put six players in double figures in a home win over the Cavaliers.
Peyton McDaniel scored 12 points for Pulaski County (2-2), while J.J. Gulley and Josh Bourne had 11, and Jerzee Johnson scored 10.
Brady Dalton had a game-high 20 points for Carroll (2-1).
CARROLL COUNTY (2-1)
Phillips 8, Riggins 3, Dalton 20, Sechrist 2, Flippin 9, Montgomery 8.
PULASKI COUNTY (2-2)
Gulley 11, Bourne 11, McDaniel 12, Johnson 10, McCloud 8, O'Neal 14, Crouse 2, Nester 6.
Carroll County;12;1;2;12;14;--;50
Pulaski County;16;25;16;17;--;74
3-point goals -- Carroll County 4 (Montgomery 2, Dalton 2). Pulaski County 10 (O'Neal 4, McDaniel 3, Johnson 2, Nester).
George Wythe 73, Rural Retreat 42
RURAL RETREAT -- Peyton Coe had 19 points and freshman Ty Campbell scored 12 as the Maroons used a big first quarter as a springboard.
Benson Blevins hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for George Wythe (2-0).
Gatlin Hight had a game-high 20 for Rural Retreat (0-6).
GEORGE WYTHE (2-0)
Wilkins 5, Benson Blevins 11, Patel 9, Tillison 4, Campbell 12, Coe 19, Catron 5, Green 2, Goode 6.
RURAL RETREAT (0-6)
Crowder 5, Smith 6, Hight 20, Musser 2, Smelser 9.
George Wythe;22;14;23;14;--;73
Rural Retreat;8;12;12;10;--;42
3-point goals -- George Wythe 9 (Blevins 3, Patel 2, Goode 2, Coe, Catron), Rural Retreat 6 (Smith 2, Hight 2, Crowder, Smelser).
GIRLS
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Marion 64, Graham 21
BLUEFIELD -- Hayley Farris put up 14 points and 11 Scarlet Hurricanes scored in the game as they stayed undefeated with their fourth district win.
Anna Hagy added 11 points for Marion (5-0, 4-0).
Ella Gunter led Graham (1-6, 1-4) with 14 points.
MARION (5-0, 4-0)
Whitt 6, Hutton 1, Blackburn 2, A.Moss 3, Evans 4, Hagy 11, Miller 3, Kimberlin 9, E.Moss 7, Farris 14, Terry 4.
GRAHAM (1-6, 1-4)
S.Gunter 5, Howery 2, E.Gunter 14.
Marion;15;16;16;17;--;64
Graham;6;5;6;4;--;21
3-point goals -- Marion 6 (Hagy 3, Kimberlin 2, Miller).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Grayson County 25, Galax 17
GALAX -- Kylie Pope scored nine points as the Blue Devils survived a low-scoring game against the Maroon Tide.
Saige Leonard led Galax with eight points.
GRAYSON COUNTY (2-1, 2-1)
S.Pope 1, K.Pope 9, Halsey 1, Brown 7, Cunningham 2, Phipps 4, Penn 1.
GALAX (0-3, 0-2)
Leonard 8, Jackson 2, Sturgill 5, Edwards 2.
Grayson County;3;8;8;6;--;25
Galax;2;5;4;6;--;17
3-point goals -- none.
NONDISTRICT
George Wythe 55, Rural Retreat 31
RURAL RETREAT -- Hailey Patel and Paeton Phillippi scored 13 points apiece as the Maroons stayed unbeaten with a win over their Wythe County rivals.
ETSU signee Meleah Kirtner added 10 points for George Wythe (4-0).
Delanie Trivitt led Rural Retreat (1-1) with 12 points.
GEORGE WYTHE (4-0)
Phillippi 13, Kirtner 10, Tate 6, Guthrie 4, Patel 13, Malavolti 8, Carter-Bennett 1.
RURAL RETREAT (1-1)
M.Fiscus 6, A.Fiscus 3, Trivitt 12, Williams 2, Moore 2, Crigger 2, Miller 2, Mutter 2.
George Wythe;19;14;11;11;--;55
Rural Retreat;12;2;6;11;--31
3-point goals -- George Wythe 4 (Patel 2, Phillippi, Guthrie), Rural Retreat 2 (Trivitt 2).
