H.S. basketball roundup: Carroll County girls stay unbeaten with road win over Floyd County

BUENA VISTA -- Spencer Hamilton scored a game-high 26 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots to lead the Fighting Blues (2-1,1-0 Pioneer) to a district win.

Will Dunlap added 11 points and nine boards for Parry McCluer.

The Green Wave (3-2, 0-1) was paced by Dalton Bradley with 12 points and Kolier Pruett with 10.

NARROWS (3-2, 0-1)

Johnston 5, Snidow 8, Pruett 10, Green 6, Bradley 12, Smith 2

PARRY McCLUER (2-1, 1-0)

Moore 1, Roberts 6, Mitchell 4, Dunlap 11, Hamilton 26, Snyder 4

Narrows;8;8;11;16;--;43

Parry McCluer; 4;14;15;19;--;52

3 -point goals -- Narrows 1 (Pruett) Parry McCluer 1(Roberts)

Floyd County 87, Carroll County 62

HILLSVILLE -- Dylan Bond hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points as the Buffaloes won a road game.

Ashton Agnew added 16 for Floyd (4-2, 3-1).