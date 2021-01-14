H.S. basketball roundup: Carroll County girls stay unbeaten with road win over Floyd County

FLOYD -- Jaylen Hagee and Kaylee Easter each netted 15 points and Alyssa Ervin added 14 as the Cavaliers scored a 62-55 Three Rivers District girls basketball win Thursday night over Floyd County.
Floyd County was led by a game-high 16 points from Alexis Kiser and 10 points from Kiley Hilton.
CARROLL COUNTY (3-0, 2-0)
Ervin 14, Easter 15, Richardson 2, Jaylen Hagee 15, Stockner 6, Alley 4, Cupp 6.
FLOYD COUNTY (2-2, 2-2)
Kiser 16, Hilton 10, Wiseman 3, Harman 5, C.Thompson 6, M. Thompson 4, K.Nichols 9, J.Nichols 2.
Carroll County;11;16;13;22;--;62
Floyd County;15;8;13;19;--;55
3-point goals -- Carroll County 6 (Ervin 3, Hagee 2, Cupp), Floyd County 8 (K.Nichols 3, Kiser 2, Wiseman, Harman, M.Thompson).
BOYS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 44, Bland County 37
ROCKY GAP -- Peyton Coe and freshman Ty Campbell each scored 12 points for the Maroons as they held off the host Bears in a battle of early unbeatens.
Trey Compton scored a game-high 15 points for Bland County
GEORGE WYTHE (3-0, 3-0)
Wilkins 2, Blevins 5, Patel 3, Coe 12, Campbell 12, Green 2, Goode 8.
BLAND COUNTY (3-1, 3-1)
Hoge 7, Parker 8, Havens 7, Compton 15.
3-point goals -- George Wythe 5 (Goode 2, Campbell, Blevins, Patel), Bland County 4 (Parker 2, Hoge, Havens). JV -- George Wythe won.
VIC DIVISION 2
Carlisle 52, North Cross 51
MARTINSVILLE -- Jayson Fain poured in a game-high 23 points as the Chiefs narrowly defeated the visiting Raiders.
Dre Grubb added 14 points and Isaiah Eggleston chipped in 12 for Carlisle.
North Cross was paced by Nick Andrew, who drained five 3-pointers en route to 21 points. Grayson Bloomfield also netted 13 points for the Raiders.
NORTH CROSS (1-2, 0-2)
Hines 7, Andrew 21, Robertson 7, Bloomfield 13, Johnson 6.
CARLISLE (1-1, 1-1)
Eggleston 12, Henry 3, Grubb 14, Fain 23.
North Cross;14;9;15;13;--;51
Carlisle;12;13;13;14;--;52
3-pointers -- North Cross 10 (Andrew 5, Bloomfield 3, Johnson 2), Carlisle 5 (Fain 3, Henry, Grubb).
NONDISTRICT
Franklin County 49, Roanoke Catholic 46
ROCKY MOUNT -- Josh Luckett scored 16 points and Eli Foutz added 10 as the Eagles (1-1) evened their record.
Dillon Porter had a game-high 17 for Roanoke Catholic, and Brooks Hagadorn scored 10.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (1-1)
Porter 17, Hagadorn 10, Myers 3, Collins 7, Estrada 7, Simpkins 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-1)
Luckett 16, Foutz 10, B.Witcher 3, Hudson 6, K.Witcher 3, Elliott 3, Wright 4, Holland 2.
Roanoke Catholic;11;13;10;12;--;46
Franklin County;12;15;7;15;--;49
3-point goals -- Roanoke Catholic 3 (Hagadorn 2, Myers), Franklin County (Luckett 3, Elliott, B.Witcher, K.Witcher).
Parry McCluer 52, Narrows 43
BUENA VISTA -- Spencer Hamilton scored a game-high 26 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots to lead the Fighting Blues (2-1,1-0 Pioneer) to a district win.
Will Dunlap added 11 points and nine boards for Parry McCluer.
The Green Wave (3-2, 0-1) was paced by Dalton Bradley with 12 points and Kolier Pruett with 10.
NARROWS (3-2, 0-1)
Johnston 5, Snidow 8, Pruett 10, Green 6, Bradley 12, Smith 2
PARRY McCLUER (2-1, 1-0)
Moore 1, Roberts 6, Mitchell 4, Dunlap 11, Hamilton 26, Snyder 4
Narrows;8;8;11;16;--;43
Parry McCluer; 4;14;15;19;--;52
3 -point goals -- Narrows 1 (Pruett) Parry McCluer 1(Roberts)
Floyd County 87, Carroll County 62
HILLSVILLE -- Dylan Bond hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points as the Buffaloes won a road game.
Ashton Agnew added 16 for Floyd (4-2, 3-1).
Carroll, which dressed just seven players, was led by Brady Dalton with 17 points and Xavier Flippin with 14.
FLOYD COUNTY (4-2, 3-1)
G.Gallimore 5, Thompson 10, Nichols 2, Bond 24, Cantrell 5, Ashton Agnew 16, Banks 10, Swortzel 3, Dunbar 2, Miller 4, H.Gallimore 6.
CARROLL COUNTY (2-2, 0-1)
Phillips 4, Riggins 8, Smith 6, Dalton 17, Flippin 14, Sechrist 10, Montgomery 3.
Floyd County;22;29;20;16;--;87
Carroll County;13;19;10;20;--;62
3-point goals -- Floyd County 12 (Bond 5, Thompson 2, Agnew 2, G.Gallimore, H.Gallimore, Cantrell), Carroll County 3 (Smith 2, Dalton).
GIRLS
NONCONFERENCE
Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Temple Christian 31
MADISON HEIGHTS -- Angelina Jones and Gracie Huffard combined for 40 points and that was enough for a road win for the Eagles.
Jones had 21 to lead RVC (5-2). Emma Cash scored 12 for Temple Christian.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (5-2)
Angelina Jones 21, Moser 4, Alassandra Jones 9, Huffard 19.
TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (2-5)
Alexander 2, Emma Cash 12, Reno 6, Greene 7, Morris 4.
Roanoke Valley Christian;13;10;15;15;--;53
Temple Christian;5;10;8;8;--;31
3-point goals -- Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Angelina Jones).
Lynchburg HomeSchool 37, North Cross 30
Korina Asselborn and Anna Harvey each scored 15 points to lead the Patriots past the host Raiders.
Kylie Schaefer led North Cross with a game-high 18 points.
LYNCHBURG HOMESCHOOL
Asselborn 15, Harvey 15, King 2, Grinstead 3, Sherlin 2.
NORTH CROSS (1-0)
Schaefer 18, Garrison 6, A.Hash 2, Brown 4.
Lynchburg HomeSchool;11;6;11;9;--;37
North Cross;11;6;10;3;--;30
3-pointers -- Lynchburg HomeSchool 2 (Harvey, Grinstead).
