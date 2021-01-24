H.S. basketball roundup: Fort Chiswell boys complete 4-0 week with 31-point victory

MAX MEADOWS — Elijah Williams scored 15 points and Fort Chiswell scored a 70-39 nondistrict boys basketball victory Saturday night over Tazewell with the help of a 50-23 rebounding advantage.
Parker King had 14 points, Camden Gravely added 13 and Siler Watson grabbed 10 rebounds for the Pioneers (6-2), who capped a four-win week.
Brian McCall scored 16 points for Tazewell.
TAZEWELL (3-7)
Willis 2, Duty 3, Blankenship 4, O'Neal 2, Collier 3, Jordan 9, McCall 16.
FORT CHISWELL (6-2)
Rooney 2, Vaught 2, B.Dunford 2, Norris 4, Shelton 4, R.Dunford 6, Watson 8, Gravely 11, King 14, Williams 15.
Tazewell;6;10;8;15;—;39
Fort Chiswell;16;14;22;18;—;70
3-point goals — Tazewell 4 (McCall 2, Collier, Jordan). JV — Tazewell won 47-42.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
Parry McCluer 47, Stuarts Draft 43
STUARTS DRAFT — Will Dunlap hit two free throws with 3.5 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach as the Fighting Blues held on, after being up by 11 in the final period, to gain a nondistrict win.
Spencer Hamilton led Parry McCluer (4-1) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Dunlap finished with eight points, seven boards and three assists.
Jo'-el Howard and Blake Stinespring scored 13 points each for the Cougars (1-5).
PARRY McCLUER (4-1)
Perry 1, Roberts 8, Mitchell 8, Dunlap 8, Hamilton 19, Plogger 2, Snyder 1.
STUARTS DRAFT (1-5)
Rothgeb 4, Cash 2, Schales 8, Howard 13, Stinespring 13, Nice 3.
Parry McCluer;12;13;10;12;—;47
Stuarts Draft;7;14;8;14;—;43
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 3 (Roberts 2, Hamilton), Stuarts Draft 3 (Schales 2, Howard). JV — Stuarts Draft won 48-40.
Bland County 64, Twin Valley 45
ROCKY GAP — Trey Compton scored 23 points, Drew Hoge hit five 3-pointers and the Bears made 11 of 26 from behind the arc in a home win.
Compton also had 13 rebounds. Hoge had six assists and four steals.
TWIN VALLEY
C.Compton 7, Welch 9, Ward 4, Cantrell 11, Daniels 4, Boyd 8, Snead 2.
BLAND COUNTY (5-2)
Hoge 15, Parker 7, Russo 2, Havens 7, T.Compton 23, Cagle 3, Buchanan 5, Harden 2.
Twin Valley;12;7;20;6;—;45
Bland County;20;9;21;14;—;64
3-point goals — Twin Valley 3 (C.Compton, Welch, Daniels), Bland County 11 (Hoge 5, Havens 2, T.Compton 2, Parker, Cagle). JV — Bland County won 53-7.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Marion 50, Lebanon 39
MARION — Bradley Thomas scored 15 points, while Tanner Grubb and Grant Williams had 10 each as the Scarlet Hurricanes won for the first time this season.
LEBANON
Hertig 3, Tatum 9, Potts 11, Steele 16.
MARION (1-5, 1-3)
Marchant 7, Russell 4, Hall 4, Grubb 10, Williams 10, Thomas 15.
Lebanon;10;6;7;16;—;39
Marion;14;10;16;10;—;50
3-point goals — Lebanon 4 (Potts 2, Steele, Hertig), Marion 3 (Williams, Grubb, Thomas). JV — Marion won 45-24.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 42, Galax 11
WYTHEVILLE — Meleah Kirtner scored a game-high 11 points and the undefeated Maroons blanked the Maroon Tide in the first quarter.
McKenzie Tate added nine points for George Wythe (9-0, 5-0).
GALAX (0-7, 0-5)
Moraski 3, Williams 3, King 3, Edwards 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (9-0, 5-0)
Phillippi 2, Cannoy 5, Kirtner 11, Faulkner 2, Tate 9, Guthrie 6, Patel 3, Wolfe 2, Carter-Bennett 2.
Galax;0;7;1;3;—;11
George Wythe;7;12;12;11;—;42
3-point goals — Galax 1 (King), George Wythe 3 (Cannoy, Guthrie, Patel).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 39, Narrows 36
NARROWS — Anna Claytor scored 10 points and the Fighting Blues survived four starters fouling out to claim a road victory.
Mya Robertson scored 11 points and Sarah Mann added 10 for Narrows, which made just 12 of 36 free throws.
PARRY McCLUER (2-1, 1-0)
A.Grow 2, M.Henson 3, A.Claytor 10, Roberts 2, G.Henson 5, K.Claytor 8, Taylor 9.
NARROWS (2-5, 0-1)
Helvey 2, Robertson 11, S.Mann 10, M.Mann 7, Stables 4, Howard 2.
Parry McCluer;10;9;12;8;—;39
Narrows;7;10;5;14;—;36
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 1 (Taylor). JV — Narrows won.
NONDISTRICT
Rural Retreat 32, Fort Chiswell 24
MAX MEADOWS — Madison Fiscus scored 14 points and the Indians overcame a 9-8 halftime deficit for a road win.
Delanie Trivitt added 11 for Rural Retreat.
RURAL RETREAT (5-1)
M.Fiscus 14, A.Fiscus 5, Trivitt 11, Williams 2.
FORT CHISWELL (4-2)
Brown 1, Roark 5, Akers 2, Patton 2, Dalton 2, Underwood 4, Patel 3, Turpin 3, King 2.
Rural Retreat;5;3;13;11;—;32
Fort Chiswell;4;5;8;7;—;24
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 2 (A.Fiscus, Trivitt), Fort Chiswell 1 (Roark). JV — Fort Chiswell won 28-27.
Bland County 39, Twin Valley 25
PILGRIMS KNOB — Randi Dillow scored 16 points and the Bears held the Panthers to two points in the third quarter.
Emma Townley added 10 points for Bland County (2-6).
BLAND COUNTY (2-6)
M.Tindall 2, Townley 10, Sanders 2, Hall 9, Dillow 16.
TWIN VALLEY
Fuller 2, Keen 4, Vance 11, Hawthorne 8.
Bland County;11;9;9;10;—;39
Twin Valley;7;8;2;8;—;25
3-point goals — Bland County 2 (Hall 2). JV — Bland County won 42-6.
