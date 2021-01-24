H.S. basketball roundup: Fort Chiswell boys complete 4-0 week with 31-point victory

MAX MEADOWS — Elijah Williams scored 15 points and Fort Chiswell scored a 70-39 nondistrict boys basketball victory Saturday night over Tazewell with the help of a 50-23 rebounding advantage.

STUARTS DRAFT — Will Dunlap hit two free throws with 3.5 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach as the Fighting Blues held on, after being up by 11 in the final period, to gain a nondistrict win.