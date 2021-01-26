H.S. basketball roundup: Freshman Ervin leads unbeaten Carroll County past Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE -- Alyssa Ervin scored a game high 20 points, 17 coming in the second half as Carroll County to a 55-35 nondistrict girls basketball victory Tuesday night over Lord Botetourt.
Jaelyn Hagee netted 12 points and Lauren Alley added 10 for Carroll (7-0).
Lord Botetourt was led by Jada Morgan with eight points in suffering its first loss of the season.
CARROLL COUNTY (7-0)
Ervin 20, Easter 6, Richardson 5, Hagee 12, Crotts 2, Alley 10.
LORD BOTETOURT (3-1)
Kirby 1, Taylor 7, Orange 4, Spangler 7, Morgan 8, Griffin 1, Jones 7.
Carroll County;13;13;13;16;--;55
Lord Botetourt;5;13;10;7;--;35
3-point goals -- Carroll County 3 (Irvin 2, Hagee), Lord Botetourt 2 (Taylor, Orange). JV game -- Carroll County won.
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 50, Franklin County 48
Shakara Anderson hit two free throws with 23 seconds remaining to put the Colonels on top, and they held on for a come-from-behind win.
Nicole Hankins led William Fleming (1-3) with 18 points and four steals as the Colonels scored 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Tamya Robertson led all scorers with 28 points and Taylor Lester had 10 for the Eagles.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-1, 0-1)
Lester 10, Robertson 28, Jamison 6, Copeland 4.
WILLIAM FLEMING (1-3, 1-0)
Patterson 12, Dolue 9, Anderson 7, Battle 4, Hankins 18.
Franklin County;12;12;9;15;--;48
William Fleming;9;9;9;23;--;50
3-point goals -- Franklin County 1 (Robertson), William Fleming 5 (Hankins 4, Patterson).
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Rural Retreat 54, Chilhowie 41
CHILHOWIE -- Delanie Trivitt bombed in six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points as the Indians won a crucial road game.
Madi Fiscus had 10 points, six assists and five steals for Rural Retreat (6-2, 3-0).
Katie Barr led Chilhowie with 14 points.
RURAL RETREAT (6-2, 3-0)
M.Fiscus 10, A.Fiscus 9, Cox 3, Trivitt 25, Williams 2, Moore 4, Miller 1.
CHILHOWIE (2-1, 2-1)
Law 1, Ballenger 7, Sheets 6, Goodwin 4, Fox 1, Barr 14, S.Roland 2, K.Roland 6.
Rural Retreat;22;5;15;12;--;54
Chilhowie;9;11;8;13;--;41
3-point goals -- Rural Retreat 9 (Trivitt 6, A.Fiscus, Cox), Chilhowie 1 (Ballenger).
Grayson County 32, Bland County 27
INDEPENDENCE -- Kristen Brown scored eight of her 12 points in the first half as the Blue Devils built an early lead and hung on for a win.
Emma Townley had 12 for Bland County.
BLAND COUNTY (2-7, 1-5)
M.Tindall 1, Townley 12, C.Tindall 1, Dillow 4, Irwin 3, Sanders 6.
GRAYSON COUNTY (4-3, 4-2)
S.Pope 7, K.Pope 5, Brown 12, Cunningham 3, Penn 5.
Bland County;6;8;8;7;--;27
Grayson County;11;7;6;8;--;32
3-point goals -- Bland County 2 (Townley 2).
NONDISTRICT
Giles 54, Galax 35
PEARISBURG -- Karsyn Reed scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the first half as the Spartans built and early lead for a home win.
Gracie Merrix added 10 points for Giles (4-7).
Sage Leonard led Galax (1-8) with 13 points, and Carly Sturgill added 10.
GALAX (1-8)
Leonard 13, Sturgill 10, Moraski 5, Williams 1, Edwards 4, King 2.
GILES (4-7)
King 2, K.Reed 20, Whitlow 2, Mitcham 4, Blankenship 2, Steele 5, B.Reed 5, Lucas 4, Merrix 10.
Galax;13;7;13;2;--;35
Giles;17;15;12;10--;54
3-point goals -- Galax 1 (Moraski), Giles 3 (K.Reed 2, Lucas).
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Radford 78, Pulaski County 54
DUBLIN -- Cam Cormany led all scorers with 21 points as the Bobcats knocked off the Cougars for the second time to remain unbeaten.
P.J. Prielou netted 16 points, Alex Kanpie scored 12, and Landen Clark added 11 for Radford (9-0)
Lane Nester led Pulaski County with 15 points and Kyle O’Neal scored 11.
Radford;12;20;22;24;--;78
Pulaski County;12;12;11;19;--;54
Galax 66, Giles 54
GALAX -- Eric Bagley led a balanced effort with 16 points as the Maroon Tide broke open a close game with a big third quarter.
Josh Brown added 15 points for Galax, and Cole Pickett had 11.
Giles got a game-high 22 points from John Hamlin.
GILES (0-9)
Hamlin 22, Simmons 9, Dunford 7, Parks 5, Whitlock 5, Orey 2, Ratcliffe 2, Myers 2.
GALAX (3-2)
Bagley 16, Brown 15, Pickett 11, Beeman 8, Cruise 7, Ashworth 6, Brannock 3.
Giles;12;10;13;19;--;54
Galax;15;15;22;14;--;66
3-point goals -- Giles 8 (Hamlin 3, Simmons 3, Parks, Whitlock), Galax (Brannock, Pickett, Cruise). JV -- Galax won.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Chilhowie 91, Northwood 67
CHILHOWIE -- The Warriors gave up 30 points in the first quarter, but they stormed back from an 18-point deficit as Zac Hall scored 18 points to lead six men in double figures.
Josh Tuell, D.J. Martin and Lucas Blevins all had 14 points for Chilhowie. Dawson Walters added 13 and Wade Martin scored 12, while Ethan Puckett had seven of the team's 19 assists.
Six-foot-four junior Eli Carter fired in 30 points for Northwood. Michael Frye added 13.
NORTHWOOD
C.Frye 6, M.Frye 13, Rolen 2, Briggs 5, Johnson 8, Carter 30.
CHILHOWIE
Tuell 14, D.Martin 14, W.Martin 12, Puckett 2, Blevins 14, Walters 13, Phelps 6, Hall 18.
Northwood;30;10;12;15;--;67
Chilhowie;12;29;25;27;--;91
3-point goals -- Northwood 8 (Carter 4, Johnson 2, M.Frye, Briggs), Chilhowie 14 (Blevins 4, Hall 4, Tuell 2, W.Martin 2, Phelps 2.
