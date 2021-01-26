H.S. basketball roundup: Freshman Ervin leads unbeaten Carroll County past Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE -- Alyssa Ervin scored a game high 20 points, 17 coming in the second half as Carroll County to a 55-35 nondistrict girls basketball victory Tuesday night over Lord Botetourt.

Jaelyn Hagee netted 12 points and Lauren Alley added 10 for Carroll (7-0).

Lord Botetourt was led by Jada Morgan with eight points in suffering its first loss of the season.

CARROLL COUNTY (7-0)

Ervin 20, Easter 6, Richardson 5, Hagee 12, Crotts 2, Alley 10.

LORD BOTETOURT (3-1)

Kirby 1, Taylor 7, Orange 4, Spangler 7, Morgan 8, Griffin 1, Jones 7.

Carroll County;13;13;13;16;--;55

Lord Botetourt;5;13;10;7;--;35

3-point goals -- Carroll County 3 (Irvin 2, Hagee), Lord Botetourt 2 (Taylor, Orange). JV game -- Carroll County won.

GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

William Fleming 50, Franklin County 48

Shakara Anderson hit two free throws with 23 seconds remaining to put the Colonels on top, and they held on for a come-from-behind win.