H.S. basketball roundup: Galax slows tempo for boys victory over Fort Chiswell

MAX MEADOWS -- Galax used a slow offensive pace and a dominant rebounding effort Tuesday night for a 38-31 Mountain Empire District boys basketball victory over Fort Chiswell.
Ian Ashworth led a balanced scoring effort with nine points for the Maroon Tide (1-1, 1-0). Galax led 17-11 at halftime.
Camden Gravely scored eight points for the Pioneers (2-1, 1-1), who made just 2 of 15 free throws.
GALAX (1-1, 1-0)
Pickett 2, Brannock 3, Keatley 4, Brown 4, Cruise 5, Bagley 6, Beeman 6, Ashworth 9.
FORT CHISWELL (2-1, 1-1)
Dunford 4, Vaught 4, Williams 4, McHone 5, Watson 6, Gravely 8.
Galax;11;6;8;13;--;38
Fort Chiswell;5;6;12;8;--;31
3-point goals -- Galax 4 (Ashworth 2, Brannock, Cruise), Fort Chiswell 1 (McHone).
BOYS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 63, Grayson County 49
WYTHEVILLE -- Peyton Coe scored 22 points and the Maroons opened their season with a home win over the Blue Devils.
Colton Green added 10 for George Wythe.
Grayson (0-4, 0-1) got 17 from Andrew Shaffner and 10 from Hayden Cassell.
GRAYSON COUNTY (0-4, 0-1)
Dowell 1, Cox 4, Cassell 10, Cheeks 2, Jones 2, Shaffner 17, Poe 9, Weatherman 4.
GEORGE WYTHE (1-0, 0-0)
Blevins 6, Tillison 7, Campbell 3, Coe 22, Catron 7, Green 10, Goode 8.
Grayson County;12;8;13;16;--;48
George Wythe;8;23;15;17;--;63
3-point goals -- Grayson County (Shaffner), George Wythe (Coe 4, Blevins 2, Goode 2, Catron).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 74, Giles 32
PEARISBURG -- Alex Kanipe poured in a game-high 20 points and Landon Clark added 13 as the Bobcats cruised past the Spartans in Three Rivers District play on Tuesday evening.
Guhner Dunford scored 17 points in a losing effort for Giles.
RADFORD (3-0, 3-0)
Clark 13, Prioleau 4, C. Cormany 8, G. Cormany 7, McManus 6, Wesley 2, Kelly 5, Mitchell 3, Kanipe 20, Dobson 2, Davis 4.
GILES (0-6, 0-4)
Simmons 4, Cannaday 6, Ratcliff 3, Myers 2, Dunford 17.
Radford;20;19;15;20;--;74
Giles;11;6;5;10;--;32
3-pointers -- Radford 9 (Clark 2, C. Cormany 2, McManus 2, G.Cormany, Kelly, Kanipe), Giles 5 (Dunford 3, Simmons, Canaday). JV -- Radford won 55-30.
VIC DIVISION II
Roanoke Catholic 69, New Covenant 46
Dillon Porter led four players in double figures with 16 points as the Celtics opened their season with a home win.
Christiansburg transfer Matt Collins and Jacob Estrada each scored 15 for Catholic, while Brooks Hagadorn added 14.
Jaden Walker led New Covenant with 23 points.
NEW COVENANT
Walker 23, Foster 10, Heaton 9, Powell 2, Bonner 2.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (1-0, 1-0)
Porter 16, Collins 15, Estrada 15, Hagadorn 14, Myers 6, Atienza 3.
New Covenant;5;4;23;14;--;46
Roanoke Catholic;17;12;23;17;--;69
3-point goals -- New Covenant 3 (Walker 2, Foster), Roanoke Catholic 9 (Estrada 3, Collins 2, Myers 2, Hagadorn, Atienza).
Eastern Mennonite 65, North Cross 41
HARRISONBURG -- Nick Jones scored 15 points and the Flames outscored the Raiders 41-20 in the second half for a conference win.
Trey Gillenwater added 11 points for Eastern Mennonite (2-1, 2-0).
Grayson Bloomfield led North Cross (1-1, 0-1) with 11 points in the Raiders' first game in more than a month.
NORTH CROSS (1-1, 0-1)
Hines 9, Andrew 5, Robertson 5, Thompson 9, Bloomfield 11, McCoy 2.
EASTERN MENNONITE (2-1, 2-0)
A.Hatter 3, Cardoza 5, D.Hatter 11, Bellamy 6, Gillenwater 12, Jones 15, Bailey 6, Hess 5, Johnson 2.
North Cross;18;3;13;7;--;41
Eastern Mennonite;18;6;17;24;--;65
3-point goals -- North Cross 8 (Thompson 3, Bloomfield 2, Hines, Andrew, Robertson), Eastern Mennonite 5 (A.Hatter, D.Hatter, Gillenwater, Jones, Johnson).
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Northwood 86, Rural Retreat 57
RURAL RETREAT -- Cole Rolen scored 23 points and the Panthers hit eight 3-pointers in a district road win.
Luke Carter added 18 points for Northwood.
Gatlin Hight led Rural Retreat with 15 points and Chase Musser scored 13.
NORTHWOOD (3-0, 2-0)
C.Frye 15, M.Frye 12, Rolen 23, Debusk 4, Johnson 3, Briggs 7, Carter 18, Burkett 2, Thompson 2.
RURAL RETREAT (0-5, 0-4)
Crowder 8, Sayers 1, Smith 2, Hight 15, Musser 13, Smelser 3, Worley 5, Lemmon 6, Debord 4.
Northwood;19;26;22;19;--;86
Rural Retreat;11;17;22;7;--;57
3-point goals -- Northwood 8 (Rolen 5, M.Frye, Johnson, Carter), Rural Retreat 1 (Worley). JV -- Northwood won.
Chilhowie 70, PH-Glade Spring 59
CHILHOWIE -- D.J. Martin scored 20 points for the Warriors as they downed the Rebels on Senior Night.
T.J. Pecina and Isaac Pressley scored 22 points apiece for PH-Glade Spring in the loss.
Chilhowie senior and former team manager Jacob Dorn scored two points in the win.
PH-GLADE SPRING (1-5, 1-3)
Ray 7, Beeson 2, Pecina 22, Paul 6, Pressley 22.
CHILHOWIE (3-2, 3-0)
Tuell 9, Martin 20, W.Martin 4, Puckett 5, Blevins 7, Walters 9, Phelps 5, Hall 6, Delp 3, Dorn 2.
PH-Glade Spring;11;18;17;13;--;59
Chilhowie;20;22;15;13;--;70
3-pointers -- PH-Glade Spring 3 (Pressley 2, Pecina), Chilhowie 4 (Tuell, W. Martin, Blevins, Phelps). JV -- Chilhowie won.
NONDISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 82, Franklin County 62
DALEVILLE -- For the second straight night, Conner Tilley drained six 3-pointers and the Cavaliers hit 14 3-pointers in their nondistrict win over the Eagles.
Tilley's 18 points paced four Lord Botetourt (4-0) players in double figures as Kyle Arnholt added 15 points, Dylan Salvi chipped in a career-high 14 and Tanner Selkirk added 12.
Franklin County (0-1) was led by Kalik Witcher with 13 points and Eli Foutz with 11.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (0-1)
B.Witcher 3, Hudson 4, K.Witcher 13, Luckett 8, Elliott 5, McHeimer 1, N.Holland 3, Wright 2, Bowling 5, Foutz 11, A.Holland 7.
LORD BOTETOURT (4-0)
Meade 2, L. Bramblett 2, Salvi 14, Arnholt 15, Crawford 5, A.Bramblett 4, Selkirk 12, O.Prince 4, Tilley 18, N.Prince 2, Lovern 3, Harrison 1.
Franklin County;16;11;17;18;--;62
Lord Botetourt;28;15;23;16;--;82
3-point goals -- Franklin County 6 (K.Witcher 3, Bowling, Foutz, A.Holland), Lord Botetourt 14 (Tilley 6, Salvi 4, Arnholt 2, Crawford, Selkirk).
GIRLS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 59, Grayson County 23
INDEPENDENCE -- Paeton Phillippi scored all 17 of her game-high points in the first three quarters as the Maroons cruised past the Blue Devils.
McKenzie Tate added 13 for George Wythe (3-0, 1-0).
Kristen Brown led Galax (1-1, 0-1) with nine points.
GEORGE WYTHE (3-0, 1-0)
Phillippi 17, Cannoy 2, Kirtner 8, Tate 13, Guthrie 7, Patel 5, Malavolti 4, Carter-Bennett 4.
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-1, 0-1)
S.Pope 5, K.Pope 5, Brown 9, Cunningham 2, Penn 2.
George Wythe;21;21;18;2;--;59
Grayson County;12;7;2;2;--;23
3-point goals -- George Wythe 7 (Guthrie 3, Phillippi 2, Tate, Patel), Grayson County 2 (S.Pope, K.Pope).
VACA SOUTH
SWVa Home School 62, Roanoke Valley Christian 54
Emma Snyder poured in 23 points and Haley Johnston added 14 as the Conquerors used a big second half to score the comeback victory over the Eagles.
Sophie Vaughan knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points for SWVa Home School
Gracie Huffard led the way for Roanoke Valley Christian with 24 points and 18 rebounds, while Angelina Jones added 14. Dani Moser pulled down 11 rebounds for the Eagles.
SWVa HOME SCHOOL
Snyder 23, Johnston 14, Vaughan 12, S. Moore 7, K. Moore 6.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (4-2, 1-2)
Huffard 24, Angelina Jones 14, Alassandra Jones 8, Moser 7, King 1.
SWVa Home School;8;18;19;17;--;62
Roanoke Valley Christian;11;22;12;9;--;54
3-pointers -- SWVa Home School 4 (Vaughan 4), Roanoke Valley Christian 4 (An.Jones 2, Al.Jones).
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Marion 61, Lebanon 52
LEBANON -- Amber Kimberlin fired in 25 points as the Scarlet Hurricanes stayed unbeaten with a road win.
Anna Hagy added 13 for Marion (4-0, 3-0).
Emily Musick and Alivia Nolley each had 13 for Lebanon (2-4, 2-2).
MARION (4-0, 3-0)
Poston 6, A.Moss 4, Evans 1, Hagy 13, Kimberlin 25, E.Moss 4, Farris 4, Terry 4.
LEBANON (2-4, 2-2)
Varney 8, Gray 1, A.Horne 11, Dye 2, Nolley 13, Emily Musick 13, L.Boothe 4.
Marion;11;17;22;11;--;61
Lebanon;12;7;12;21;--;52
3-point goals -- Marion 8 (Poston, Hagy 3, Kimberlin 4), Lebanon 3 (Varney, Nolley, Musick). JV game – Marion won.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Rural Retreat 55, Holston 34
DAMASCUS -- Annabelle Fiscus scored 15 points and sister Madison added 14 as the Indians defeated the Cavaliers.
Kennedy Morgan scored 10 points for Holston in the defeat.
RURAL RETREAT (1-0, 1-0)
M. Fiscus 14, A. Fiscus 15, Cox 5, Trivitt 4, Bailey 5, Williams 1, Moore 2, Crigger 3, Mutter 6.
HOLSTON (0-4, 0-3)
Morgan 10, O. Keith 5, Bishop 2, A. Keith 1, Widener 9, Turner 7.
Rural Retreat;10;10;19;16;--;55
Holston;3;12;6;13;--;34
3-pointers -- Rural Retreat 4 (M.Fiscus, A.Fiscus, Cox, Trivitt), Holston 4 (Widener 2, Morgan, O.Keith, Turner).
