H.S. basketball roundup: Hagadorn, Porter combine for 40 in Catholic boys win over North Cross

Brooks Hagadorn scored 22 points and visiting Roanoke Catholic built a 20-point lead after three quarters on the way to a 61-49 VIC Division 2 boys basketball victory Thursday over North Cross.
Dillon Porter added 18 points in the paint for the Celtics (2-2, 2-1).
Landon Trail paced North Cross (2-3, 1-2) with 12 points.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (2-2, 2-1)
Simpkins 9, Collins 6, Estrada 6, Porter 18, Hagadorn 22.
NORTH CROSS (2-3, 1-3)
Hines 4, Trail 12, Andrew 3, Robertson 2, Thompson 2, Cundiff 2, Bloomfield 8, Jensen 6, McCory 8.
Roanoke Catholic;17;14;12;18;--;61
North Cross;6;10;7;26;--;49
3-point goals -- Roanoke Catholic 8 (Simpkins 3, Hagadorn 3, Estrada 2), North Cross 4 (Bloomfield 2, Andrew, Jensen).
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Parry McCluer 63, Altavista 52
BUENA VISTA -- Spencer Hamilton scored 32 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Fighting Blues downed the Colonels.
Will Dunlap added 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Parry McCluer and coach Mike Cartolaro, who coached Altavista to four VHSL state titles.
Jayllen Jones led the Colonels with 14 points, while Marquel Dawkins chimed in with 12 points.
ALTAVISTA (3-2)
Jones 14, Johnson 3, Dawkins 12, Tweedy 6, Hart 6, Hunt 9, Ford 2.
PARRY MCCLUER (3-1)
Perry 2, Roberts 6, Mitchell 2, Plogger 2, Dunlap 19, Hamilton 32.
Altavista;8;14;13;17;--;52
Parry McCluer;10;16;19;18;--;63
3-pointers -- Altavista 3 (Jones, Johnson, Dawkins), Parry McCluer 4 (Hamilton 2, Dunlap, Roberts). JV -- Parry McCluer won 41-34.
Chilhowie 81, Marion 68
CHILHOWIE -- Josh Tuell scored 27 points and the Warriors hit a season-high 13 pointers in a home win.
Lucas Blevins added 15 points for Chilhowie, while Zac Hall had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jonathan Phelps scored 12 points, and Dawson Walters grabbed 10 boards.
Grant Williams had a game-high 28 points for Marion. Tanner Grubb added 14.
MARION (0-4)
Russell 6, Hall 8, Grubb 14, Williams 28, Thomas 8, Joliffe 4.
CHILHOWIE (6-4)
Tuell 27, D.Martin 3, W.Martin 3, Puckett 1, Blevins 15, Walters 6, Phelps 12, Hall 12, Delp 3.
Marion;21;14;12;21;--;68
Chilhowie;17;26;22;16;--;81
3-point goals -- Marion 2 (Williams), Chilhowie 13 (Blevins 4, Phelps 4, Tuell 3, W.Martin, Delp). JV -- Marion won 42-38.
Grayson County 61, Carroll County 40
INDEPENDENCE -- Andrew Shaffner and Holden Cassell scored 15 points apiece as the Blue Devils earned their first victory of the year.
Austin Beamer paced Carroll County (3-3) with 12 points.
CARROLL COUNTY (3-3)
Phillips 2, Beamer 12, Riggins 5, Hull 6, Dalton 7, Flippin 6, Montgomery 2.
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-5)
Powell 4, Cox 5, Cassell 15, Cheeks 3, Jones 2, Campbell 1, Shaffner 15, Poe 9, Weatherman 7.
Carroll County;4;9;15;12;--;40
Grayson County;11;16;16;18;--61
3-point goals -- Carroll County 5 (Beamer 3, Riggins, Hull), Grayson County 5 (Cassell 2, Shaffner 2, Cheeks).
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 57, Floyd County 47
DALEVILLE -- Grace Taylor sank five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds for her first career double-double in the Cavaliers' victory over the visiting Buffaloes.
Ally Spangler added 12 points and Brianna Myers scored 11 points and dished out eight assists for Lord Botetourt.
Alexis Kiser led the way for Floyd County with 12 points.
FLOYD COUNTY (2-4)
Kiser 12, Wiseman 5, Harman 9, Nichols 6, Vest 6, Hylton 9.
LORD BOTETOURT (3-0)
Kirby 2, Taylor 17, Myers 11, Orange 3, Spangler 12, Morgan 7, Griffin 2, Jones 2, Brumfield 1.
Floyd County;12;11;11;13;--;47
Lord Botetourt;13;17;8;19;--;57
3-pointers -- Floyd County 4 (Vest 2, Kiser, Wiseman), Lord Botetourt 7 (Taylor 5, Orange, Spangler).
Parry McCluer 34, William Campbell 26
NARUNA -- Sisters Katie Claytor and Anna Claytor each scored 10 points and the Fighting Blues made a long drive worth it for a road win.
Amya Jackson had 10 points for William Campbell (3-1).
PARRY McCLUER (1-1)
A.Grow 2, K.Grow 3, M.Henson 4, A.Claytor 10, G.Henson 3, K.Claytor 10, Taylor 2.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (3-1)
Jackson 10, Jennings 6, Dejarnette 1, Bradley 2, Elam 5, Cash 2.
Parry McCluer;10;11;11;2;--;34
William Campbell;9;5;4;8;--;26
3-point goals -- Parry McCluer 2 (K.Grow, A.Claytor), William Campbell 2 (Jennings 2).
Narrows 64, Holston 49
NARROWS -- Mya Robertson had 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Green Wave avenged a loss to the Cavaliers earlier in the week.
Emma Bishop had 12 points for Holston.
HOLSTON (2-6)
Morgan 3, C.Keith 9, E.Bishop 12, Bailey 7, A.Keith 9, Widener 7, Turner 2.
NARROWS (2-4)
Helvey 5, Ludwig 2, Lawrence 4, Robertson 25, S.Mann 4, M.Mann 6, Bishop 5, Stables 7, Howard 4, Cook 2.
Holston;10;11;15;13;--;49
Narrows;16;17;16;15;--;64
3-point girls -- Holston 6 (C.Keith 2, Bishop 2, A.Keith, Widener), Narrows 3 (Robertson 2, Helvey). JV -- Narrows won.
Rural Retreat 39, Grayson County 29
INDEPENDENCE -- Delanie Trivitt scored 15 points and the Indians used a big fourth quarter for a road win.
Cheyenne Penn led Grayson with seven points.
RURAL RETREAT (4-1)
M.Fiscus 8, A.Fiscus 6, Trivitt 15, Moore 3, Miller 4, Fortuner 3.
GRAYSON COUNTY (3-2)
S.Pope 4, K.Pope 3, Halsey 2, Brown 5, Cunningham 4, Bennett 2, Phipps 2, Penn 7.
Rural Retreat;12;6;10;11;--;39
Grayson County;7;5;13;4;--;29
3-point goals -- Rural Retreat 2 (M.Fiscus, Trivitt), Grayson County 1 (K.Pope). JV -- Grayson County won 21-16.
